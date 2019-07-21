Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Joseph Michael, to Ciara CURLEY and Devon BOVEE of Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 9:18 p.m., 6 pounds 13.3 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donna Derosier and John Curley of Hadley. Paternal grandparent is Michelle Bovee of Lake Luzerne.
A daughter, Harper Darlene, to Abby and Eric LYNCH of Warrensburg, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 8:02 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 18 3/4 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bryan Smead of Lake George and the late Darlene Smead. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Judy Lynch of Glens Falls.
A son, Dominic David, to Jacey JONES and Mario CELLI III of North Granville, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 9:35 p.m., 7 pounds 10.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dorothy Jones and Jeff Jones of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Sue and Mario Celli Jr. of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Harper Mae, to Molly and Nicholas ROWLAND of Cambridge, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christy and Kenneth Andrews of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Lawrence and Julianne Rowland of Cambridge and Kate and Vince Canini of Hudson Falls.
A son, Emery James, to Keeana BENWAY of Hadley Luzerne, Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., 6 pounds 13.3 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Laurent Benway.
A daughter, Liberty Marie, to Taylor AURICCHIO of Warrensburg, Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 4:59 a.m., 7 pounds 6.2 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Deborah and Raymond Auricchio of Warrensburg.
A daughter, Emma Claire, to Erin and William VOORIS of Glens Falls, Friday, July 5, 2019, at 7:56 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paula and John Clear of South Glens Falls.
A son, Benjamin Thomas Jr., to Kristen GRECO and Ben SMITH of Queensbury, Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11:03 p.m., 8 pounds 2.6 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Sherry Greco of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are William Smith of Queensbury and Margaret Smith of Bolton Landing.
A daughter, Chevelle Rowenn, to Jerica HICKS and Dillon WENDELL of Hadley, Friday, July 5, 2019, at 9:44 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terri and Albert Nolette of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tara Siano and Karl Wendell of Hadley.
A son, William Peter, to Timothy and Lisa MORSE of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 5:13 p.m., 9 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Sandra Buzanoski of Webster, Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Maureen Morse of Auburn, Maine.
A son, Adam David, to Tiffany and Ryan HAIG of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 7:07 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Carol Woolsey of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Cathy and David Haig of Orleans, Massachusetts.
A daughter, Maci Virginia, to Katie and Sean LEAHY of Gansevoort, Monday, July 8, 2019, at 1:59 a.m., 8 pounds 6.8 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Kaye Aunchman of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are John and Virginia Leahy of Bradenton, Florida.
A daughter, Landyn Audrey, to Adam and Lisa HAYDEN of Queensbury, Monday, July 8, 2019, at 7:54 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Marcia McConnell of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Norm Hayden of Queensbury and Lori Ferris of Queensbury.
A daughter, Rowen Jane, to Emma FEIDEN of Minerva, Monday, July 8, 2019, at 3:30 a.m., 6 pounds 9.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel Feiden of Minerva and Kathy Templeton of Thurman.
A daughter, Lily Marie, to Kali-Aline NELSON and Jason SAVILLE of Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 5:14 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.
A daughter, Emersyn Grace, to Tom and Karyn JACKSON of West Pawlet, Vermont, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 12:02 a.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Peter and Pamela Tatko of Middle Granville. Paternal grandparents are Wendy Heald of Wells, Vermont and Tom Jackson of Benson, Vermont.
A son, Maddex Arreth-Louis, Brooke Lyn BEATON of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 1:14 p.m., 9 pounds 6.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Samantha and Starr Beaton of Glens Falls and the late Michael Walder Jr.
A daughter, Aurora Jean, to Ashley HAINES and Jonathan KEAST of Queensbury, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 7 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Eugene Tanner of New York and Beth and Darrell Haines of New York. Paternal grandparents are Sharon and David Gifford of Warrensburg.
A daughter, Emma Del, to Adam and Jill WILLIAMS of Hudson Falls, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 7:59 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joan and Robert Diekel of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Clayton Williams of Fair Haven, Vermont.
