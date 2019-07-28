Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Mara Jeanne, to Alyssa and Christian
CALABRESE
- of Ballston Spa, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12:43 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Kathy Wilson of Melbourne, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Toni Calabrese, Richard Calabrese and Liz McGregor, all of Gloversville.
- Twins, to Zachary and Abigail
NOVAK
- of South Glens Falls, Friday, July 12, 2019, Amelia Marie at 8:09 a.m., 6 pounds 10.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long, and James Michael at 8:10 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Mary Bryan of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Lori Novak of Stillwater.
- A daughter, Karma Rose, to Nicholas and Kayla
SLATER
- of Glens Falls, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:48 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 18.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Gayle Canton of Schenectady. Paternal grandparent is Melissa Slater of Canajoharie.
- A son, Cooper Robert, to Megan
BROWNELL
- and Andrew
BRYNES
- of Hartford, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 4:34 a.m., 6 pounds 9.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Donna Upton of Comstock and Raymond Wilson of Comstock. Paternal grandparents are Keith and Marlene Brynes of Hartford.
- A son, Daniel Keene, to Katrina and Jim
ROBINSON
- of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 5:30 a.m., 10 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tracy Needham of Moreau and Lyle Brown III of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Sue and Bill Robinson of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Vivienne Antoinette, to Michael and Jennifer
BROWN
- of Wilton, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 8:19 a.m., 7 pounds 5.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Nancy Trudeau of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Diane Kimmey of Queensbury and Roy and Lyn Brown of Corinth.
- A son, Lincoln Walter Joseph, to Michelle
JORDON
- and Lincoln
GUNNING
- of Hague, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 7:42 p.m., 6 pounds 12.5 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine and William Brown of Putnam Station and Micheal Jordon of Florida. Paternal grandparents are Jennie Lou Gunning and Eric Robinson of Hague.
- A daughter, Adrienne Leia, to Robert and Jamie
MASON
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:29 a.m., 7 pounds 9.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Margaret Nichols and Jim Esturo of Cape Coral, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Judy and Eric Goodwin of Queensbury.
- A son, Blake Lee, to Ashley
FLANDERS
- and Kenneth
COLON
- of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:20 a.m., 7 pounds 11.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cindy and Rod Flanders of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Dan Colon of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Ziggy Moon, to Patrick and Seneca
MCKENNA
- of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 13:33 p.m., 9 pounds 1.8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pam Ogden and Johnny Scarincio of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Girard McKenna and Regina Newell of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Harper Grace, to Nathan and Latoya
SHURTLEFF
- of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 4:49 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brett and Chastity MacDougall of Fulton. Paternal grandparents are Doug and Jody Shurtleff of LaFayette.
- A daughter, Charlotte Annabell, to Vanessa and Matt
BANKS
- of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 6:30 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
- A son, Ayden Paul, to Abigail
ANDERSON
- and Timothy
WAITE
- II of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1:05 p.m., 7 pounds 7.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Jane Coyne of Madison, Wisconsin. Paternal grandparents are Valarie and Timothy Wait I of Tennessee.
- A son, Sawyer, to Jacob and Kelsey
BALDWIN
- of Gansevoort, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 8:09 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kerry Finley of Fort Ann.
- A daughter, Kylee Anne, to Nathan and Meghan
MATTISON
- of Salem, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 1:27 a.m., 8 pounds 9.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Jodie Kubiak of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Christine Mattison of Argyle.
- A son, Asher Augustus, to Natasha and Michael
WEST
- of Warrensburg, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 9:07 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Judith Stafford and Steph Svrchek of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are John and Donna West of Queensbury.
