Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Elowen Cheryl, to Sarah FRASIER and Matthew HALEY of Queensbury, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 4:44 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen and Brian Hayward of Glens Falls and Michael Evanico of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl and Joseph Wiggett of Landaff, New Hampshire and Merrill and Cheryl Haley of Dunedin, Florida.
A son, John Paul, to Anastasia DOUGHERTY and Jarrod DEGROAT of Fort Edward, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 4:48 p.m., 8 pounds 2.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisabeth and Stephen Dougherty of Bolton Landing. Paternal grandparent is Scott Mann of Mahwah, New Jersey.
A son, Landon West, to Ashton and Elliott GRANGER IV of Queensbury, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 2:07 p.m., 4 pounds 12.5 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Danielle Van Arnum of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Shelley and Elliott Granger III of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Lily Elise, to Elizabeth BESSEY and Adam HAYES of Pottersville, Friday, June 14, 2019, at 4:26 a.m., 6 pounds 9.3 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Diane Bessey of North Hudson. Paternal grandparent is Gerald Hayes of Pottersville.
A daughter, Nevaeh Catalina, to Tabitha HUGHES and Jorge DIAZ of South Glens Falls, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2:19 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Sherry Garlick of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Cathleen Diaz of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Crystal Rose, to Gabrielle CARY and Robert MILLER of Argyle, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 9:58 p.m., 6 pounds 15.5 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa Craft and Tony Cary of Salem. Paternal grandparent is Tammy Yarter of Salem.
A son, Vincent Peter, to Catherine and John LEWIS of Hartford, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 3:01 a.m., 8 pounds 15.6 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are LoraLin and Edward Fioretti of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Neal Lewis of Hartford.
A son, Logan Sax, to Greg and Cheryl LANIYO of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 8:36 p.m., 7 pounds 8.1 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Eileen Herring of Fort Ann and Anna Davis of Plant City, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Estanislao Laniyo of Houston, Texas and Aida Laniyo of Saipan.
A son, Landon Charles, to Annora MONAHAN and Steven BICKFORD of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 9:47 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan Monahan and William Mattison of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Nicole Campbell and Michael Christon of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Lydia Faith, to Kathryn and Andrew SCHMIDT of Moreau, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 10:41 p.m., 7 pounds 7.4 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sheldon and Connie Smith of Moreau. Paternal grandparents are Rodney Schmidt and Judy Owen of Minnesota.
A son, Aeron Christopher, to Genevieve and Christopher HOLLIS of Whitehall, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:23 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Julie Eagan of Whitehall and Marc Scott of Palm Coast, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Melissa Hollis and Edward Hollis of Cicero.
A son, Carson Andrew, to Ashlee HITCHCOCK and Brandon SPRAGUE of Fort Edward, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 7:58 p.m., 6 pounds 15.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Angela Vanguilder and Stephen Hitchcock of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Cindy Sprague of Fort Edward.
A son, Travis William, to Heather LAPORT and Jonathon DELANEY of Bakers Mills, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 5:33 p.m., 6 pounds 0.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
