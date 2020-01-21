Births published Jan. 21

Albany Medical Center

A son, Wyatt Augustus DeWitt, to Joshua and Adrienne MANSMITH Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 4:44 p.m., 4 pounds 10.8 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Doris Coon of Bolton Landing. Paternal grandparents are Donald Bud Mansmith of Cossayuna and Diane Mansmith of Gloversville.

A son, Quill Xavier, to Patrick and Carrie HUTCHINS of South Glens Falls, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 7:37 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are James and Jennifer McAnally of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Patrick and Kristin Hutchins of Argyle.

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Emmett Cylde Harris, to Ellie and Justin HARRIS of Glens Falls, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at 6:54 p.m., 8 pounds, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Debbie and the late Rusty Ellsworth of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Steven and the late Lisa Harris.

A son, Ryan Benjamin, to Justin and Judi HULL of Warrensburg, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at 6:54 a.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.