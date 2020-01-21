Births published Jan. 21

Albany Medical Center
- A son, Wyatt Augustus DeWitt, to Joshua and Adrienne MANSMITH Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 4:44 p.m., 4 pounds 10.8 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Doris Coon of Bolton Landing. Paternal grandparents are Donald Bud Mansmith of Cossayuna and Diane Mansmith of Gloversville.
- A son, Quill Xavier, to Patrick and Carrie HUTCHINS of South Glens Falls, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 7:37 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Jennifer McAnally of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Patrick and Kristin Hutchins of Argyle.
Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Emmett Cylde Harris, to Ellie and Justin HARRIS of Glens Falls, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at 6:54 p.m., 8 pounds, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie and the late Rusty Ellsworth of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Steven and the late Lisa Harris.
You have free articles remaining.
- A son, Ryan Benjamin, to Justin and Judi HULL of Warrensburg, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at 6:54 a.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Roger and Shelly Durkin of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Jim Hull of Warrensburg and S. Adrienne Hull of Queensbury. Maternal great-grandparent is Jerry Reed of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Harper Jade, to Brian and Ashtin LOY of Schroon Lake, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 2:47 p.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Cindy Gero of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Ronald and Eunice Loy of Clifton Park.
- A daughter, Carmen Elizabeth-Ann, to Katelyn LIPPS of Warrensburg, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at 6:17 p.m., 7 pounds 11.2 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
- A son, Richard Vincent, to Megan MURTAGH and Richard A. FRUDA of Brant Lake, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 1:40 p.m., 5 pounds 12.5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Colleen and Frank Murtagh of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents are Denise and Richard Fruda of Thurman.
- A son, Dawson Christopher, to Jessica and Christina LEBRUN of Glens Falls, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 3:23 p.m., 11 pounds 2 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ann Marie Bosley of Glens Falls, Jennifer Schenk of Glens Falls, and Scott Lebrun of Glens Falls. Maternal great-grandparents are George and Carol Bosley of Glens Falls and Ana Lebrun of Glens Falls.