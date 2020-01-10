Births published Jan. 12

Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Cindy Belden. Paternal grandparents are Monica and John Hester of Milton, Florida.

A son, Sean Robert, to Jenelle MASSARO and Christopher KROM

of Lake Luzerne, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 5:21 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Bill and Jenny Massaro of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Charles R. Krom of Edinburg and Robert A. Scribner of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Ellie Sue, to Megan TIERNEY and Jeffrey ROWE

of Fort Edward, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 6:05 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are John and Lisa Wood of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Christine Oliver of Carthage.

A daughter, Catalina Maelynn, to Daisie and Bryton ELLISON

of Granville, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 9:17 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Bob Therriault of Invernis, Florida.