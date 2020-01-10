Births published Jan. 12

Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Gemma Rae, to Hope and Gary F. GREENE
- Jr. of Whitehall, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 2:49 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Peggy Gordon of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Carol and Gary Greene Sr. of Whitehall.
A son, Ryan Lucien, to Christopher and Rosemary GORDON
- of Clemons, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 7:10 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lucien and Marilou Leclaire of Clemons. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Patty Gordon of Whitehall.
A daughter, Josie Marie, to Sarah ARNOLD and Charles WARD
- of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, 8 pounds 7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cynthia Kennedy and Steven Arnold of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are June and Kenneth Ward of Castleton, Vermont.
A daughter, Isabella Jean, to Stacy and Robert POIRIER
- of North Creek, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 5:37 p.m., 8 pounds 8.3 ounces, 21.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Cindy Belden. Paternal grandparents are Monica and John Hester of Milton, Florida.
A son, Sean Robert, to Jenelle MASSARO and Christopher KROM
- of Lake Luzerne, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 5:21 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bill and Jenny Massaro of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Charles R. Krom of Edinburg and Robert A. Scribner of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Ellie Sue, to Megan TIERNEY and Jeffrey ROWE
- of Fort Edward, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 6:05 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Lisa Wood of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Christine Oliver of Carthage.
A daughter, Catalina Maelynn, to Daisie and Bryton ELLISON
- of Granville, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 9:17 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Bob Therriault of Invernis, Florida.
Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Shawn Gobart of Salem.
A son, Elijah Michael, to Britney DROLLETTE and Nick DANE
- of Saratoga Springs, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 4:17 p.m., 8 pounds 0 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Mike Drollette of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Michael Dane of South Glens Falls.
A son, Benjamin Cecil, to Hope DANE and Phillip BLAKE
- of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 3:39 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Michael Dane of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are William and Tammy Blake of State College, Pennsylvania.
A daughter, Clara June, to Jill and Conor O’DEA
- of Greenfield Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 2:21 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robin and James Stimec of Overland Park, Kansas. Paternal grandparents are Dyna and Jim O’Dea of Manhattan, Kansas.
A daughter, Carley Mae, to Delta DEWEY and Jeff GREENE
- Jr. of Hartford, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, 6 pound 4.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Sandra Dewey of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Jeff Greene Sr. and Carol Wadsworth of Salem.
A son, Glenn David Clark V, to Glenn CLARK and Kristen McNAMARA
- of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 7:36 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tricia D’Agostino and Brendon McNamara of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Glenn Clark and Robyn Teele of Saratoga Springs.