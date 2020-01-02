Births published Jan. 2

A daughter, Madelyn Jade, to Bryanna ALLEN and Tristin SUDDARD

of Queensbury, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 8:18 a.m., 8 pounds 3.6 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Shreey Baker of Hadley. Paternal grandparent is Tricia Suddard of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Gemma Rae, to Hope and Gary F. GREENE

Jr.

of Whitehall, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 2:49 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Mark and Peggy Gordon of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Carol and Gary Greene Sr. of Whitehall.

A son, Ryan Lucien, to Christopher and Rosemary GORDON

of Clemons, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 7:10 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 18 inches long.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Maternal grandparents are Lucien and Marilou Leclaire of Clemons. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Patty Gordon of Whitehall.

A daughter, Josie Marie, to Sarah ARNOLD and Charles WARD

of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 172019, 8 pounds 7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.