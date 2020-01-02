Births published Jan. 2

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Lenny Harrison, to Melissa KAHL and Matthew WATERFIELD
of Saratoga Springs, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 7:09 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are harry and Kathy Kahl of Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Shirley Waterfield of Saratoga Springs.
A son, Kayson Thomas, to Stephanie HAWKINS and Nate PARK
of Granville and South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 3:27 p.m., 6 pounds 13.2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beth Hawkins of West Lebanon and Tom Hawkins of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents are Bryan Park and Lynda Camarda of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Jocelyn Rose, to Jerrid TUCKER and Megan FULLER
of Johnsburg, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 2:21 p.m., 8 pounds 5.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kelly Fuller and Shannon Fonda of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are Jon Tucker and April Tucker of Johnsburg.
A daughter, Charlotte Lee, to Ashley and Eric MAZZEO
of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at 3:17 p.m., 6 pounds 15.9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Melody and Michael Dutcher of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Sandra and Nino Mazzeo of Lake Luzerne.
A son, Dylan Sean, to Anilauri and Dylan OLDS
of Queensbury, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 3:11 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dennis and Tricia McNeil and Denise Hulbert. Paternal grandparents are Sean Olds and Kelly Murphy of Georgia.
A son, Maxwell Hahn, to Alyssa and Ryan STEVENS
of Ballston Spa, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 11:11 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Mary Lawlor of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Wayne and Kim Stevens of Saratoga Springs.
A son Kade Michael, to Lean SISKA and Cody BRUCE
of Schuylerville, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 4:30 p.m., 7 pounds 11.1 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bobbi Siska, Joe Siska, Garry Robinson and Camie Barrs of Schuylerville and Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Jodi and Tom Cotton and Steve Bruce of Queensbury and Schuylerville.
A daughter, Madelyn Jade, to Bryanna ALLEN and Tristin SUDDARD
of Queensbury, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 8:18 a.m., 8 pounds 3.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Shreey Baker of Hadley. Paternal grandparent is Tricia Suddard of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Gemma Rae, to Hope and Gary F. GREENE
- Jr.
of Whitehall, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 2:49 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Peggy Gordon of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Carol and Gary Greene Sr. of Whitehall.
A son, Ryan Lucien, to Christopher and Rosemary GORDON
of Clemons, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 7:10 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lucien and Marilou Leclaire of Clemons. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Patty Gordon of Whitehall.
A daughter, Josie Marie, to Sarah ARNOLD and Charles WARD
of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 172019, 8 pounds 7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cynthia Kennedy and Steven Arnold of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are June and Kenneth Ward of Castleton, Vermont.
A daughter, Isabella Jean, to Stacy and Robert POIRIER
of North Creek, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 5:37 p.m., 8 pounds 8.3 ounces, 21.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Cindy Belden. Paternal grandparents are Monica and John Hester of Milton, Florida.
A son, Sean Robert, to Jenelle MASSARO and Christopher KROM
of Lake Luzerne, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 5:21 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bill and Jenny Massaro of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Charles R. Krom of Edinburg and Robert A. Scribner of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Ellie Sue, to Megan TIERNEY and Jeffrey ROWE
of Fort Edward, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 6:05 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Lisa Wood of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Christine Oliver of Carthage.
A daughter, Catalina Maelynn, to Daisie and Bryton ELLISON
of Granville, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 9:17 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Bob Therriault of Invernis, Florida.
Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Shawn Gobart of Salem.
A son, Elijah Michael, to Britney DROLLETTE and Nick DANE
of Saratoga Springs, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 4:17 p.m., 8 pounds 0 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Mike Drollette of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Michael Dane of South Glens Falls.
A son, Benjamin Cecil, to Hope DANE and Phillip BLAKE
of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 3:39 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Michael Dane of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are William and Tammy Blake of State College, Pennsylvania.
A daughter, Clara June, to Jill and Conor O’DEA
of Greenfield Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 2:21 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robin and James Stimec of Overland Park, Kansas. Paternal grandparents are Dyna and Jim O’Dea of Manhattan, Kansas.
A daughter, Carley Mae, to Delta DEWEY and Jeff GREENE
- Jr.
of Hartford, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, 6 pound 4.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Sandra Dewey of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Jeff Greene Sr. and Carol Wadsworth of Salem.
A son, Glenn David Clark V, to Glenn CLARK and Kristen McNAMARA
of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 7:36 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tricia D’Agostino and Brendon McNamara of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Glenn Clark and Robyn Teele of Saratoga Springs.