Births published Feb. 10

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Nolan Brian, to Jaclyn and Matthew MERCURE of Hartford, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 8:41 p.m., 7 pounds .04 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Brian and Denise Petteys of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Lori Mercure of Hartford.

A son, Jameson Reyes, to Lindsay and James BROWN of Hudson falls, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 11:12 a.m., 7 pounds, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lori and Frank Borbolla of Greenwich. Paternal grandparent is Becky Brown of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Elliana Isabella-Jane, to Elana and Chuck PARKER of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 6:19 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Cherie Sharkey of Hudson Falls and Michael Sharkey of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Alfred Parker and Ruth Elmore of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Gianna Rose, to Katee KNAPP and Justin JONES of Fort Ann, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 4:07 a.m., 5 pounds 14.6 ounces, 17 inches long.