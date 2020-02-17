Births published Feb. 17

Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Saige Elizabeth, to Robert MARTEL and Jennifer JUCKETT
- of Whitehall, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11:24 a.m., 7 pounds 6.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Karen Juckett of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Sheila Martel of Whitehall.
A son, Robert Anthony, to Robert GIMMLER III and Rebecca FRANCETT
- of Fort Edward, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 7:03 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Colin Francett and Cindy Francett of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Robert Gimmler Jr. and Katina Dickson of Hudson Falls.
A son, Nico Samuel, to Shelby and Josh STEVENS
- of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 3:17 p.m., 9 pounds 10.4 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathleen Kuba and Jack Tyminski of Hudson Falls and Christopher Kuba and Julie Carpenter of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Dwayne Stevens of Westport.
A daughter, Tess Christine, to Christine and Tyler LARAMIE
- of Queensbury, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 6:56 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Michelle Place of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Jodie Laramie of Queensbury.
A daughter, Alexis Jules, to Kasandra MILLINGTON and Cole ANAVO
- of Ticonderoga, Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, at 12:16 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces 18.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Julie Putnam and Christ Putnam of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Alexis Jack and Brian McCoy.
A son, Theodore Henry, to Carrie SCHENK and William NEDDO
- Jr. of Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 10:16 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Helen Schenk of Warrensburg and Randy Schenk of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are William Neddo and Bonnie Neddo of Fort Ann.
A son, Charlie David, to Jennifer ad Shana BENNETT
- of Argyle, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 8:12 a.m. 7 pounds 7.2 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan Bennett and the late Charles Bennett of SW Supply, North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Kimberly McCullough and the late Lori McFee of Mechanicville.
A son, Locklin Gregory, to Caroline and Stephen MOSS
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 7:37 p.m., 6 pounds 2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Andrea and Rance Kirby of Hudson Falls and Joanne and Gregory Barrett Sr. of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are the late Jeanne Tackett and the late Fredrick Moss.
A daughter, Remington Marie, to Haley STRAUT and Francis ARRIGO
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 12:43 p.m. 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Renee Straut and Joseph Derway of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Janette Arrigo and Francis Arrigo II of Granville.
A daughter, Amilia Lynn, to Holly McCULLEN
- of Fort Edward, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 1:14 a.m. 6 pounds 9.2 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Delia Denny of South Glens Falls and Charles Haskell of Thurman.