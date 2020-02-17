Births published Feb. 17

of Queensbury, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 6:56 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Michelle Place of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Jodie Laramie of Queensbury.

A daughter, Alexis Jules, to Kasandra MILLINGTON and Cole ANAVO

of Ticonderoga, Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, at 12:16 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces 18.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Julie Putnam and Christ Putnam of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Alexis Jack and Brian McCoy.

A son, Theodore Henry, to Carrie SCHENK and William NEDDO

Jr. of Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 10:16 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Helen Schenk of Warrensburg and Randy Schenk of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are William Neddo and Bonnie Neddo of Fort Ann.

A son, Charlie David, to Jennifer ad Shana BENNETT

of Argyle, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 8:12 a.m. 7 pounds 7.2 ounces, 19.5 inches long.