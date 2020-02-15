Births published Feb. 15

Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Ella Ann, to Ryan and Sarah HERMAN of South Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 2:42 a.m., 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Laurie Ignazio of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Anita Herman of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Adalynn Marie, to Melissa BOVEE and Dillon McINTYRE of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 5:47 a.m., 6 pounds 13.4 ounces.
Maternal grandparent is Jacqueline Zujkowski of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparent is Linda McIntyre of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Hudson Edward, to Crystal NOBLE and Jeremiah MONAHAN of Fort Ann, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 12:37 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie and Richard Noble of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are the late Edward Monahan and Terrie Monahan of Fort Ann.
- A son, Maverick Quincey, to Corey MORRISON and Sapphire WOOD of Queensbury, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 6:29 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy West-Wood and Brian Wood of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Virginia Morrison and Jay Morrison of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Madison Rose, to Terra and Robert McEACHRON of South Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 7:59 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
You have free articles remaining.
Maternal grandparents are Bryan and Melanie Crosier of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Margaret McEachron of Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Mina Ann, to William and Lindsay ROUNDS of Warrensburg, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 6:19 p.m., 7 pounds 8.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Frank and Whitney Rounds of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Dawn Freligh of Chestertown.
- A son, Griffin James, to Jessica and Zachary GOSSELIN of Warrensburg, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 7:44 p.m., 8 pounds 12.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Michelle Martino of Diamond Point. Paternal grandparents are Kyle Gosselin and Bobbi Jo Frye of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Mackenzie Mae, to Becca and Tom THORNQUIST of Queensbury, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 5:52 a.m., 6 pounds 0.95 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Randy Bohannon and Lynne and Dean Herriman of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Mary Lisa and Gary Thornquist of Queensbury.
- A son, Thomas Francis, to Lauren and TJ DEMING of Queensbury, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 10:27 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Margaret Dillon of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Karen Deming of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Stella Diane, to Jessica DUIGNAN and Skyler LIEBIG of Granville, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 3:11 p.m., 5 pounds 11.9 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ken and JoAnn Johnson of Wells, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Kenny and Renee Liebig of Granville.
Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Ella Ann, to Ryan and Sarah HERMAN of South Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 2:42 a.m., 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Laurie Ignazio of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Anita Herman of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Adalynn Marie, to Melissa BOVEE and Dillon McINTYRE of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 5:47 a.m., 6 pounds 13.4 ounces.
Maternal grandparent is Jacqueline Zujkowski of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparent is Linda McIntyre of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Hudson Edward, to Crystal NOBLE and Jeremiah MONAHAN of Fort Ann, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 12:37 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie and Richard Noble of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are the late Edward Monahan and Terrie Monahan of Fort Ann.
- A son, Maverick Quincey, to Corey MORRISON and Sapphire WOOD of Queensbury, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 6:29 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy West-Wood and Brian Wood of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Virginia Morrison and Jay Morrison of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Madison Rose, to Terra and Robert McEACHRON of South Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 7:59 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bryan and Melanie Crosier of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Margaret McEachron of Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Mina Ann, to William and Lindsay ROUNDS of Warrensburg, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 6:19 p.m., 7 pounds 8.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Frank and Whitney Rounds of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Dawn Freligh of Chestertown.
- A son, Griffin James, to Jessica and Zachary GOSSELIN of Warrensburg, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 7:44 p.m., 8 pounds 12.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Michelle Martino of Diamond Point. Paternal grandparents are Kyle Gosselin and Bobbi Jo Frye of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Mackenzie Mae, to Becca and Tom THORNQUIST of Queensbury, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 5:52 a.m., 6 pounds 0.95 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Randy Bohannon and Lynne and Dean Herriman of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Mary Lisa and Gary Thornquist of Queensbury.
- A son, Thomas Francis, to Lauren and TJ DEMING of Queensbury, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 10:27 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Margaret Dillon of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Karen Deming of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Stella Diane, to Jessica DUIGNAN and Skyler LIEBIG of Granville, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 3:11 p.m., 5 pounds 11.9 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ken and JoAnn Johnson of Wells, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Kenny and Renee Liebig of Granville.