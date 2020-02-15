Births published Feb. 15

Maternal grandparents are John and Margaret Dillon of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Karen Deming of Queensbury.

Maternal grandparents are Ken and JoAnn Johnson of Wells, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Kenny and Renee Liebig of Granville.

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Ella Ann, to Ryan and Sarah HERMAN of South Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 2:42 a.m., 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces, 20.25 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Laurie Ignazio of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Anita Herman of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Adalynn Marie, to Melissa BOVEE and Dillon McINTYRE of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 5:47 a.m., 6 pounds 13.4 ounces.

Maternal grandparent is Jacqueline Zujkowski of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparent is Linda McIntyre of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Hudson Edward, to Crystal NOBLE and Jeremiah MONAHAN of Fort Ann, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 12:37 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Debbie and Richard Noble of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are the late Edward Monahan and Terrie Monahan of Fort Ann.

A son, Maverick Quincey, to Corey MORRISON and Sapphire WOOD of Queensbury, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 6:29 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tammy West-Wood and Brian Wood of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Virginia Morrison and Jay Morrison of Queensbury.

A daughter, Madison Rose, to Terra and Robert McEACHRON of South Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 7:59 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Bryan and Melanie Crosier of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Margaret McEachron of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Mina Ann, to William and Lindsay ROUNDS of Warrensburg, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 6:19 p.m., 7 pounds 8.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Frank and Whitney Rounds of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Dawn Freligh of Chestertown.

A son, Griffin James, to Jessica and Zachary GOSSELIN of Warrensburg, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 7:44 p.m., 8 pounds 12.6 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jim and Michelle Martino of Diamond Point. Paternal grandparents are Kyle Gosselin and Bobbi Jo Frye of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Mackenzie Mae, to Becca and Tom THORNQUIST of Queensbury, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 5:52 a.m., 6 pounds 0.95 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Randy Bohannon and Lynne and Dean Herriman of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Mary Lisa and Gary Thornquist of Queensbury.

A son, Thomas Francis, to Lauren and TJ DEMING of Queensbury, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 10:27 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long.

A daughter, Stella Diane, to Jessica DUIGNAN and Skyler LIEBIG of Granville, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 3:11 p.m., 5 pounds 11.9 ounces, 17 inches long.

