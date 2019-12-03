{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Francesca Rae, to Frank and Chelsea MURONE

  • of Queensbury, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11:34 p.m., 6 pounds 5.7 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kristine Lufkin and Lawrence Sipowicz. Paternal grandparents are Charlie and Nancy Murone.

A daughter, Genevieve Elora, to Chris and Jackie KILHEENEY

  • of Granville, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 11:20 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Ginny Palmer of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, and John Clark of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Mary Jane Meaney and John Kilheeney of Harding, Pennsylvania.

A son, Theodore Allen, to Yuliana and David CUMMINGS of Bolton Landing, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments