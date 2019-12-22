Births published Dec. 22

Maternal grandparents are Kathleen and Paul Morrisseau of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents are Terry and Jerry VanWagner of DeLand, Florida.

A daughter, Everly Nova James, to Liza KILMER and the late Bradly BREAN of Queensbury, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 10:23 a.m., 7 pounds 12.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Patricia Kilmer and Steven Kilmer of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Jodie Brean and Heath Kraemer of Hudson Falls and Kevin Brean of Brant Lake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Twins, to Madison NASSIVERA and Ryan BONENFANT of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, a daughter, Fiona May, at 8:04 p.m., 4 pounds 14 ounces, 16.5 inches long, and a daughter, Finley Marie, at 8:05 p.m., 4 pounds 6.3 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Amy Eggleston of Fort Edward and Dave Nassivera of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Chris Bonenfant and Marinea Bonenfant of Fort Edward.

A son, Jackson Gray, to Bridget BUNDRICK and Joel NORTON of Athol, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 2:12 p.m., 5 pounds 3 ounces, 18 inches long.