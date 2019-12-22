Births published Dec. 22

Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Alexander Michael, to Camaya and Michael SANTERRE of Queensbury, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at 7:42 a.m., 8 pounds 3.1 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are George Moss of South Glens Falls and Robin Westcott of Lewisburg, Tennessee. Paternal grandparents re Richard and Valerie Santerre of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Harper Grace, to Merribeth and Christopher FULLER of Fort Ann, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 7:26 a.m., 5 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Tammy Fredette of Whitehall and Christie and Mike Walton of Putnam. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Linda Fuller of Hartford and Colleen Fuller of Granville.
- A son, Lukas, to Michelle and Brett CRAWFORD of Saratoga Springs, Saturday Nov. 30, 2019, at 11:22 a.m., 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mikael Hedstrom and Carma Ingerstad of Heby, Sweden. Paternal grandparents are Kim and Judy Crawford of Stillwater.
- A daughter, Jaynie Lou, to Denice and Jeremy WHIPPLE of Chestertown, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 6:45 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathleen and Paul Morrisseau of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents are Terry and Jerry VanWagner of DeLand, Florida.
- A daughter, Everly Nova James, to Liza KILMER and the late Bradly BREAN of Queensbury, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 10:23 a.m., 7 pounds 12.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patricia Kilmer and Steven Kilmer of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Jodie Brean and Heath Kraemer of Hudson Falls and Kevin Brean of Brant Lake.
- Twins, to Madison NASSIVERA and Ryan BONENFANT of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, a daughter, Fiona May, at 8:04 p.m., 4 pounds 14 ounces, 16.5 inches long, and a daughter, Finley Marie, at 8:05 p.m., 4 pounds 6.3 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amy Eggleston of Fort Edward and Dave Nassivera of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Chris Bonenfant and Marinea Bonenfant of Fort Edward.
- A son, Jackson Gray, to Bridget BUNDRICK and Joel NORTON of Athol, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 2:12 p.m., 5 pounds 3 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Ruby Tennyson of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Gerri and Joel Norton of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Riley Parker, to Jim and Kim SHEERAN of Saratoga Springs, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 3:18 a.m., 6 pounds 15.3 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Larry and Rhonda Blystone of Charlotte, North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are John and Linda Sheeran of Ballston Spa.
- A daughter, Adalynn Jane, to Kylie ALGER and Michael NEWSOME of Argyle, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 10:04 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Raymond and Elizabeth Alger of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Debra Newsome of Argyle.
- A daughter, Willow Elizabeth Ann, to Rebecca L. BALA and Keith SONLEY of Lake Luzerne, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 4:08 a.m., 5 pounds 14.3 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barbara A. Dunkley and Roger Shaw of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Shirley Sonley and Keith Sonley of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada.
- A son, Chase Bryant, to Brittany DELOR and Justin HAYES of Fort Ann, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 1:02 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sandra and David Delor of West Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Annamarie Winchell and Gordon Hayes III of Fort Ann.