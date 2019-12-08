Albany Medical Center
A girl, Kennedy Ireland, to Michaela and Brentin TRUDEAU
- of Hartford, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 2:50 p.m., 4 pounds 5 ounces, 16.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Kathryn Charles of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Joey and Donna Trudeau of Hague.
Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Brooke Madolyn, to Deidra and Chris MITCHELL
- of Argyle, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 2:30 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Vicky and Mark DeCelle and Ernie Liddle of Argyle.
A daughter, Emelia Jayde, to Caitlyn and Brad MILLER
- of Argyle, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 10:55 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beth and Robert Steves of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Robert Miller of Hartford.
A daughter, Violet Christine, to Brianna BRADLEY and William McMAHON
- III of Lake Luzerne, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 1:01 p.m., 6 pounds 6.9 ounces, 18.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine St. John of Lake Luzerne and Oliver Bradley of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jean and William McMahon II of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Charlee Rae, to Brianna and Benjamin BUCHER
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 9 a.m., 7 pounds 1.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Michael Holcomb of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Pamela Wells and John Bucher.
A son, Maxwell J., to Jake and Laura STARK
- of Ballston Spa, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 1:48 p.m., 8 pounds 5.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary and the late John LaGalles of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Philip Morgan of Tucson, Arizona.
A daughter, Oakleigh Jade, to Karissa RIVERS and Wayne PHILLIPS
- of Glens Falls, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 5:07 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19.6 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kimberly Moulton and Scott Rivers of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Bobbi Blackmer of Glens Falls and Wayne Phillips of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Sawyer Oaklyn, to Erin and Marcus LaBOMBARD
- of Schuylerville, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 9:55 a.m., 9 pounds 5.4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Deborah Lloyd of Corinth. Maternal grandparents are Donna and Wayne LaBombard of Cambridge.
A daughter, Jubilee Eve, to Amanda BESWICK and Miguel SUAREZ
- of Glens Falls, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 3:44 p.m., 6 pounds, 12.7 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Brian Beswick of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Oscar Suarez and Evelyn Suarez of Saratoga Springs.
A daughter, Azalea Maria, to Nicole TREMBLAY and Alonzo WILLIAMS
- of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 12:14 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Verna Tremblay of Saratoga Springs and John Tremblay of Galway. Maternal grandparent is Maria Vazquez of Albany.
A daughter, Olivia Mae, to Samantha GRAVES and Mark MASTROPIETRO
- of Mechanicville, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at 9:42 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Donald Graves of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Tami and Mark Mastropietro of Mechanicville.
A daughter, Nelle Elizabeth, to Courtney and Kevin BAKER
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at 12:05 a.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie and David Witherell of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Lynne and Chuck Baker of Hudson Falls.
A son, Maverick Karsyn, to Jen and Jared DERUSHA
- of Whitehall, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at 9:53 p.m., 6 pounds 9.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lorrie Smith and Jay Smith of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Melissa Jurnak and Albert Derusha of Whitehall.
