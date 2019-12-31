Births published Dec. 31

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Emerich Royal, Ashley and Diedrich WESSLING

of Lake George, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 8:38 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Diane Wood of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Michele Wessling of Lake George.

Twins, to Joseph and Nichollette ANDREWS

of Ballston Spa, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, a daughter, Callie Grace, at 8:03 a.m., 6 pounds 10.4 ounces, 21.5 inches long, and a daughter, Violette Edith, at 8:04 a.m., 5 pounds 9.4 ounces, 18.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Melanie Wolfe of Fort Miller and Lawrence and Patricia Wolfe of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents are Deborah and Craig Mullen of Latham, and the late Ward Andrews of Colonie.

A son, Kayden William, to Mariah MATTISON and Taylor SMITH

of Queensbury, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 6:02 a.m., 6 pounds 4.7 ounces, 17.25 inches long.