Births published Dec. 31

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Emerich Royal, Ashley and Diedrich WESSLING
- of Lake George, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 8:38 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Diane Wood of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Michele Wessling of Lake George.
Twins, to Joseph and Nichollette ANDREWS
- of Ballston Spa, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, a daughter, Callie Grace, at 8:03 a.m., 6 pounds 10.4 ounces, 21.5 inches long, and a daughter, Violette Edith, at 8:04 a.m., 5 pounds 9.4 ounces, 18.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Melanie Wolfe of Fort Miller and Lawrence and Patricia Wolfe of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents are Deborah and Craig Mullen of Latham, and the late Ward Andrews of Colonie.
A son, Kayden William, to Mariah MATTISON and Taylor SMITH
- of Queensbury, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 6:02 a.m., 6 pounds 4.7 ounces, 17.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stacey Dudley and Paul Green of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Melody Smith and Bill Smith of Queensbury.
A daughter, Audriana Rose, to Elizabeth RUSS and Devin OGDEN
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 4:24 a.m., 6 pounds 6.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Maria Morgans and Jack and Peggy Morgans of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jason and Tanya Ogden of Queensbury.
A daughter, Emily, to Cryslynn and Joe SHEVY
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 1:57 p.m., 6 pounds 11.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Leanna Louie of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Sherri and Rusty Monahan of Fort Ann.
A daughter, Vienna Mae, to Stephany BRAND and Cameron DeROCKER
- of South Glens Falls, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 10:51 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Darby Mcquain and Matt Mcquain of Argyle and Steve brand and Jo-lea Brand of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Susan DeRocker and Ronald DeRocker of Broadalbin.
A son, Ryan Patrick, to Kelly SHERMAN and Ryan McNALLY
- of North Creek, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 4:21 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sandy and Bob Stamper of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Tara Sears of North Creek and Peter and Jessica McNally of Minerva.