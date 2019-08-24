Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Raven Lexus, to Michael and Linda SABO of Salem, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 8 pounds 14 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sherry Smith of Corinth and Larry Johnson Sr. of Galway. Paternal grandparents are Debbie Doyle and Elliot Scott Brockway of Salem.
A daughter, Eleanor Ann, to Tara and Taylor BARUFFI of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 2:48 p.m., 8 pounds 2.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Margaret and David Manny of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Paula and Jerry Baruffi of Bellevue, Washington.
A son, Elliott James, to Katelyn and James ALLEN of Lake Luzerne, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 2:25 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Randy Hickok of Corinth and Brenda and Glenn Mattison of Macon, Georgia. Paternal grandparent is Valerie Caldwell of Hadley.
A daughter, Maelyn Elizabeth, to Nichole and Brian MCKINNEY of Hudson Falls, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 7:52 p.m., 7 pounds 1.6 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ronnie and Glenn Miner of Argyle and Richard and Jennifer Genier of Amsterdam. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Marie McKinney of Fort Ann.
A son, Sebastian Alexander, to Rachel and Michael KAIDAS of Queensbury, Friday, July 26, 2019, at 8:34 p.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Sharlene Hunt of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Susan Kaidas of Cleverdale.
A son, Carson Brian, to Evangeline and Joshua WELLS of Indian Lake, Friday, July 26, 2019, at 7:05 p.m., 8 pounds 0.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kim and Ernie LaPrairie of Blue Mountain Lake. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Laurie Wells of Indian Lake.
A daughter, Penelope Rose, to Derek DANIELS and Maria D’ULISSE of Chestertown, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:39 p.m., 6 pounds 11.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amy Green and Jeanna Nanci of Schenectady. Paternal grandparent is Lucinda Rosenburg of Glens Falls.
A son, Nicholas Martin, to Mark and Katie JERDON of Queensbury, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:05 p.m., 8 pounds 12.7 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brenda Levy of Boynton Beach, Florida and Peter Lapham of Pownal, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Rick and Dee Blake of Queensbury.
A daughter, Eileen Imelda, to Victor TOLENTINO TELLEZ and Danya VEGA OSUNA of Fort Ann, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 3:21 p.m., 8 pounds .01 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Emilio and Imelda Vega. Paternal grandparent is Petra Tellez Leonardo.
A daughter, Everleigh Grace, to Chantel NOBLE and David MCCULLEN of Granville, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 5:35 p.m., 7 pounds 4.3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Nancy Noble of Poultney, Vermont and Lisa and Jason Lamarre of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Frank and Genevie McCullen of Granville.
A daughter, Autumn Rose, to Madalyn KILBURN of Fort Edward, Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 11:43 a.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Angie and Jason Kilburn of Salem.
A daughter, Cecilia Rose, to Ali and Rosario GALLO of South Glens Falls, Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11:01 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Janette and Evan Glading of Hague. Paternal grandparents are Janet and Russell Gallo of Ticonderoga.
A daughter, Ryatt Olivia, to Sarah BROSIUS and Jacob BUTLER of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 8:11 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas Brosius of Gansevoort and Melissa Rayno and Mike Higgins of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Robbin Butler of South Glens Falls and David Butler of Northville.
A daughter, Everly Rose, to Carissa and Shane HALL of Queensbury, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:53 p.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gary and Tammy Hayes of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Edward Hall of Queensbury.
A daughter, Genevieve Rae, to Brittany LANSBURG and Angel RODRIGUEZ of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 7:46 a.m., 8 pounds 4.9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and JeanAnn Lansburg of Malta. Paternal grandparents are Maria M. Candelario of Carolina, Puerto Rico and Ramos and Angel M. Rodriguez of Carolina, Puerto Rico.
A son, Jayceon Lee, to Carey MALDONADO and Walter THATCHER III of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 12:48 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy Perez and Carlos Maldonado of New York. Paternal grandparents are Marlene and Walter Thatcher of Crown Point.
A son, Benjamin T., to Benjamin and Darci BREWER of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 7:14 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Toni-Ann Geer of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Craig and Jill Brewer of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Rae Yvonne, to Norabelle GREENBERGER and Russell BARNHART of Glens Falls, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 2:23 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David Greenberger and Barbara Price of Greenwich and Eva Dolan of New York City. Paternal grandparents are Gerald and Mary Barnhart of Easton.
A daughter, Brielle Renee, to Jacquelyn and Deven FRASIER of Granville, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 9:39 p.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Renee and Kenneth Liebig of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Daniel Frasier of Poultney, Vermont.
A daughter, Kinslee Grace, to Kaycie MEADE and Connor TOICH of Glens Falls, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 2:46 a.m., 7 pounds 11.3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine and Daniel Meade Jr. of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Christine and Peter Toich of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Paisley Mae, to Timothy and Karin KEEHR of Queensbury, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at 12:06 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 20 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Janet and Richard Stutzman of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Peggy Keehr of Delhi.
A daughter, Gemma Lee, to Tessa MATTISON and Zack DECKER of Argyle, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., 7 pounds 4.1 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Denise Trombley of Argyle and Michael Trombley of New York. Paternal grandparents are Trampes Decker and Darcy Williams of Hudson Falls.
A son, Jaxon Nicholas, to Natasha TUCKER and Roy MOSES of Hudson Falls, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 3:12 a.m., 6 pounds 6.4 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christina Serviss of Argyle and Grant Tucker of Alabama. Paternal grandparents are Beverly and Daniel Moses of Bradenton, Florida.
A son, Jonathan Alexander, to Yvonne and Dennis WEST of Warrensburg, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 8:11 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rosemarie Johnson and David Johnson of Bounty Hall, Trelawny, Jamaica. Paternal grandparents are Susie West and Darryl West of Warrensburg.
A son, Lukus Robert, to Destiny BRADWAY and Dylan PROSSER of Warrensburg, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 4:30 p.m., 7 pounds 4.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Jennifer Brown of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Amanda Prosser of Thurman.
A son, Finn Patrick, to Sean and Rahel GILHOOLY of Queensbury, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 8:59 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Arthur and Yasmin Guerrero of Trinidad and Tobago. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Mary Gilhooly of Ballston Spa.
A son, Weston Sterling, to Jonathan and Kayla DAVIS of Porter Corners, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 2:05 a.m., 7 pounds 9.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Jacqulyn Chandler of Porter Corners. Paternal grandparents are Glen and Gail Davis of Porter Corners.
A son, Gordon Timothy, to Kathleen and Robert KELLY of Queensbury, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 11:10 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Timothy Saltis of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Sharon and Robert Kelly of Queensbury.
A son, James Robert III, to Jessica LINDELL and James WRIGHT of Porter Corners, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 8:15 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ron and Maureen Lindell of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are James and Lori Wright of Saratoga Springs.
A daughter, Lexi Grace, to Melissa and Richard MORSE of Ticonderoga, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 1:14 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Jacqueline Pockett of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Kathy Morse of Ticonderoga.
A son, Jasper James, to Ashley MCDOUGALL of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 4:41 p.m., 9 pounds 5 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jessica Dashnaw and William Mcdougall of Hudson Falls.
A son, Henry Scott-George, to Caitlin VAISEY and Lance BEDELL of Warrensburg, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 9:54 p.m., 4 pounds 10.9 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Crystal and Wendell Vaisey of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Michelle Bedell of Warrensburg.
A son, Xander David, to Cristina MARGISON and Quintin BUCKLEY of Queensbury, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 9:53 a.m., 7 pounds 8.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Antonella Margison of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Shelly Buckley of Glens Falls.
A son, Lyle Stanley, to John MCDONALD and Tahnee HOLMAN of Clemons, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 7:10 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle Holman of Hague and Tom Holman of Clemons. Paternal grandparents are Stanley and Geraldine McDonald of Clemons.
A daughter, Lillie Ann, to Heather BULLARD and Dion CLOGSTON of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at 8:03 a.m., 5 pounds 15.7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ken and Florence Bullard of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Marc and Lisa Clogston of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Ruby M., to Courtney and Nicholas HEALD of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 1:18 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 18.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mike Higgins and Melissa Rayno of Moreau and Thomas Brosius of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are John and Amy Gurdo of Moreau and Chad Heald and Laura Jokinen of Fair Haven, Vermont.
A son, Grayson Levi, to Jennika and Daniel FORSHAY of Diamond Point, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 7:14 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Yolanda and Ronald Johnson of Rochester. Paternal grandparents are Judy and Dave Forshay of Diamond Point.
A son, Axel Daniel, to Zack LYNCH and Amber DAIGLE of Granville, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 5:42 a.m., 9 pounds 6.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Donna Daigle of Granville. Paternal grandparent is Vicki Alger of Vermont. Paternal great-grandparent is Marcia Lynch of Vermont.
A son, Liam Allen, to Allan and Shannon KULKA of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 8:57 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Gary and Lyn Stewart of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Evzen and Zdenka Hajkova Kulka of Prague, Czechoslovakia.
A daughter, Kendall Rose, to Sydney TAYLOR and Daniel SPARKS of Wilton, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 1:06 a.m., 6 pounds 4.9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Jason Taylor of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Randy Sparks of Wilton.
A daughter, Ryann Jane, to Megan and Colin WILBUR of Whitehall, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 5:47 p.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jay Jillson and the late Janet Jillson. Paternal grandparents are Laurie and Francis Wilbur of Whitehall.
A daughter, Avacyn Gail-Hope, to Colby BAKER and Brianna ANOE of South Glens Falls, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 8:06 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary Shepard and James Anoe. Paternal grandparents are Joelene Lawson and Clay Baker.
A daughter, Payton H., to Edward and Brianna ALLEN of Corinth, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 1:29 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Heidi Lillibridge of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Edward Allen III and Sarah Allen of Lake Luzerne.
A son, Russell Clifford, to Samantha ELDRED and Russell GOSSELIN III of Whitehall, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 12:41 a.m., 4 pounds 12 ounces, 17 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Denise and Michael Garner of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Michelle Gordon of Whitehall and Russell Gosselin Jr. of Granville.
A son, Tobias James, to Taylor HAYES and Brandon BOURDEAU of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 2:19 a.m., 7 pounds 12.5 ounces, 20 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn Hayes-Patten and Rick Hayes of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Colleen Wood of Hudson Falls.
A son, Josiah Jeffrey, to Jeffrey and Jennifer STAPPENBECK of Queensbury, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 6:33 a.m., 8 pounds, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William and Nancy Crago of Spencer, Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Kim Stappenbeck of Macedon.
