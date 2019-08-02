Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Charlotte Annabell, to Vanessa and Matt BANKS of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 6:30 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
A son, Ayden Paul, to Abigail ANDERSON and Timothy WAITE II of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1:05 p.m., 7 pounds 7.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Jane Coyne of Madison, Wisconsin. Paternal grandparents are Valarie and Timothy Wait I of Tennessee.
A son, Sawyer, to Jacob and Kelsey BALDWIN of Gansevoort, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 8:09 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kerry Finley of Fort Ann.
A daughter, Kylee Anne, to Nathan and Meghan MATTISON of Salem, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 1:27 a.m., 8 pounds 9.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Jodie Kubiak of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Christine Mattison of Argyle.
A son, Asher Augustus, to Natasha and Michael WEST of Warrensburg, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 9:07 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Judith Stafford and Steph Svrchek of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are John and Donna West of Queensbury.
Out of Area
A daughter, Zoey Raine, to Charles and Miranda MONRIAN of Prince George, Virginia, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 10:12 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long, at St. Francis Medical Center, Midlothian, Virginia.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Teresa Kelly of Queensbury and John Swiers of Prince George, Virginia.
