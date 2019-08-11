Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Chloe Saphira, to Stefanie HARRINGTON and Willis ARTHUR
- of Glens Falls, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 4:53 a.m., 7 pounds 8.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Pamela Sherlock. Paternal grandparents are Kimberly and David Gilbert.
A son, Thomas Grant, to Thomas and Jennifer TURCOTTE
- of Brant Lake, Monday, July 15, 2019, at 12:40 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary and Randy Miller of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Cynthia Turcotte of Brant Lake.
A son, Andrew Joseph, to Victoria and Andrew LEHET
- of Queensbury, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 5:43 p.m., 5 pounds 15.8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beth and Clayton Vrooman of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Maureen and Joseph Lehet of Queensbury.
A son, Ethan Parker, to Amanda and Michael IRVINE
- of Queensbury, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 5:21 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Kimberly Carr of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Lawrence Irvine and Vicky Miller of Queensbury.
A son, Theodore Kenneth, to Danielle and Chris TAYLOR
- of Queensbury, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 8:06 a.m., 9 pounds 14.4 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Al Bardin and Theresa Hood of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Ken and Tanya Taylor of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Olivia Elizabeth, to Chelsey and Roger MONROE
- of Granville, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 4:40 a.m., 7 pounds 4.4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lori Smith and Jay Smith of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Bonnie and George Bills of Stony Creek.
A daughter, Jaizy Leigh, to Jaclynn and Jordan CARR
- of Crown Point, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 6:25 a.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 16 ¾ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tracy and Kevin Freed of Shartlesville, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Dulcie Gibbs of Whitehall and John Carr of Crown Point.
A son, Dexter Paul, to Casey and Kevin WEAVER
- of Queensbury, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 4:34 a.m., 7 pounds .03 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Sue Menaldino of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Larry and Teresa Weaver of Queensbury.
A son, Liam Joseph, to Debbie BYLO-MASILOTTI and Joe THAYER
- II of South Glens Falls, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 6:06 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
- A daughter, Caroline Grace, to Ryan and Jacqueline
CROSS
- of Queensbury, Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 12:14 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jamie and Jeanne Moeller of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Valerie Cross of Bethel, Maine.
A daughter, Arianna Leonor, to Richard and Sara DAVID
- of Queensbury, Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 5:16 a.m., 7 pounds 3.3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rebecca and Eugene Groesbeck Sr. of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Ramon and Leonor David of Jacksonville, Florida.
A daughter, Melody Dani-Mei, to Sierra MUISE
- of Granville, Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 6:06 a.m., 5 pounds 7.9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jessica Muise and John Goodspeed of Granville and Jeff and Melissa Muise of Granville.
A daughter, Lilliana Jean, to Cierra FLORES of Queensbury and Vincent MANCUSO
- of Fort Edward, Monday, July 22, 2019, at 4:01 p.m., 5 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barbara Flores and George Matott of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Andrea Mancuso and John Mancuso of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Emelia Grace, to Jesse and Jessica POUND
- of Queensbury, Monday, July 22, 2019, at 7:58 a.m., 7 pounds 7.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lanita and Dan Canavan of Lewis. Paternal grandparents are Greg and Mary Pound of Newcomb.
A son, Jaiden Lee, to Rosemary HUNTINGTON and Justice MITCHELL
- of Glens Falls, Monday, July 22, 2019, at 9 a.m., 5 pounds 2.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lynn Huntington and AJ Huntington of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Felicia McCoy and Jimmy Mitchell of Paris, Tennessee.
A daughter, Grace Candace, to Ashley VANBUREN and Jon DEFOE
- of Corinth, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 12:55 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brian and Candy VanBuren of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Teresa DeFoe-Mitchell and Mike DeFoe of Gansevoort.
A daughter, Zoey Rose, to Desiree TURNER and Zach NASH
- of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10:20 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tasha Turner of New York and Jason Turner of Virginia. Paternal grandparents are Billie Jo and Ervin Nash.
A daughter, Emma Willow, to Christine HEBERT and Chris BARTOLOTTA
- of Queensbury, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 6:45 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bob and Andrea Hebert of Queensbury and Mike and Geri Lyons of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Laurie Moore and Bill Bartolotta of Hoosick Falls.
