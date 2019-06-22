Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Harper Mila, to Kelly HARRIS and Kris NEAR of Queensbury, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 4:20 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Honey Bee and Robert Cenate of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Wendy and David Near of Middle Grove.
- A daughter, Quinn Grace, to Lindsey and Rick FREDETTE of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 2:46 a.m., 8 pounds 1.1 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jack and Beth Celeste of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Gary Wortman of Rutland, Vermont and Rick and Penny Fredette of Rutland, Vermont.
- A son, Alexander Jayden, to Amber and Matthew MOORE of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:59 a.m., 7 pounds 9.3 ounces, 21 1/2 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Heidi Blackmer and Christopher Gullo of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Sean and Judi Moore of Chazy.
- A daughter, Adelynn Grace, to Jeremy and Brooke VANIER of Hudson Falls, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 4:43 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Esther Mallory of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Kenneth and Donna Vanier of Gansevoort.
- A son, Elliott David, to Bridget and David EVANS of Hudson Falls, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 4:15 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robin Ure of Hudson Falls and John and Gayle Fenton of New Haven, Kentucky. Paternal grandparents are Ed and Debbie Evans of Cedarcrest, Texas.
- A daughter, Harper Grace, to Alexandria and Thomas GINGRAS of Gansevoort, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 5:25 p.m., 7 pounds 1.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Alejandro and Karen Herrera of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Timothy and Rebecca Gingras of Milton, Vermont.
- A daughter, Brynlee Rose, to Moriah WOODARD of Fort Edward, Monday, May 13, 2019, at 4:42 p.m., 7 pounds 7.9 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jamie Rock and Mark Woodard of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Estella Rae, to Brittney ERSKIN and Kyle HAINES of Hadley, Monday, May 13, 2019, at 12:21 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary Cooper and Ken Erskin. Paternal grandparents are John and Joanne Haines of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Millie Jane, to Gabrielle WHITTY and Matt NORTON of Warrensburg, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 12:04 a.m., 9 pounds 14.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Bill Whitty of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Linda Norton of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Sylvie Louise, to Alicia DUNBAR and Chris MOUNT of Middle Granville, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 9:02 a.m., 7 pounds 2.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Milt and Patty Dunbar of Middle Granville. Paternal grandparents are David and Sylvia Mount of Hertford, North Carolina.
- A son, Matthew Daniel, to Brittany and David HELFFRICH of Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 8:11 a.m., 8 pounds, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Andrew and Rhonda Garand of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Holly and Mike Sillero of Jacksonville, Florida and David and Peggy Norton of Fort Edward.
- A son, Eugene Hendriccs, to Tamara MECHANICK and Jamal BRODHEAD of Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 7:17 p.m., 5 pounds 14.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Angela Mechanick and Toby Mechanick of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Eugene Brodhead and Pearl Brodhead of Kingston.
- A daughter, Madeleine Antoina, to Sara and Michael BOGARDUS of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:58 a.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donna and Tim Orvis of Clayton. Paternal grandparents are Susan Whitaker and Duane Bogardus of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Owen Keating, to Julie and Nicholas DOWNEY of Schuylerville, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 12:32 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Nancy Keating of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stephen and Kim Downey of Watertown.
- A daughter, Maevyn Willow, to Krystan and Travis CONKLIN of Lake Luzerne, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 5:44 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Nancy Granger of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Don and Sara Conklin of Corinth and Toni and Tim Gallagher of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Brooklynn Jean, to Katelyn SMITH and Jordan MCCARTHY of Granville, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 9:30 p.m., 6 pounds 13.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Trisha Jarvis, Leland Smith, Jennifer and Scott Burnham, all of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Tammy McCarthy of Granville.
