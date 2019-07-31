{{featured_button_text}}

  • A daughter, Zoey Raine, to Charles and Miranda MONRIAN of Prince George, Virginia, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 10:12 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long, at St. Francis Medical Center, Midlothian, Virginia.

Maternal grandparents are Robert and Teresa Kelly of Queensbury and John Swiers of Prince George, Virginia.

