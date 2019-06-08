GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL
- A son, David Michael, to Katelynne and Eric
DAWSON
- of Argyle, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 8:10 a.m., 8 pounds 11.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Michael Fosmire and David and Janet Aubut of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Louis Scott of Pattersonville.
- A daughter, Charlotte Jane, to Elizabeth and Luke
LECLAIRE
- of Fort Ann, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 8:11 a.m., 9 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle Bulman and Jeffrey Williams. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Tammy Leclaire of Fort Ann.
- A son, Kenneth Joseph, to Debbie
GUILDER
- and Kenneth
WADSWORTH
- of Corinth, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 8:30 p.m., 7 pounds 3.5 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie Guilder and Francis J. Guilder Sr. of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Holly Wadsworth and Joseph Wadsworth of Fort Edward.
- A daughter, Gracelynn Rose, to Brandee and Steven
THAYER
- of Fort Edward, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10:10 a.m., 9 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Linda Dillenbeck of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparent is Steve Thayer of Gansevoort.
- A daughter, Allyson Jane, to Tricia
ROBINSON
- and Trevor
LESTER
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 8:06 a.m., 8 pounds 5.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Diana Springer. Paternal grandparents are Todd Lester and Kimberly VanSlyke.
- A daughter, Savvanni Lynn, to Elizabeth
DECKER
- of Moriah, Friday, May 24, 2019, 3:29 p.m., 8 pounds 2.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terri Decker and Scott Frederick.
- A daughter, Harlie Elizabeth, to Jamie
HUGHES
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 24, 2019, at 8:09 a.m., 7 pounds 6.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kandy Hughes and the late James Hughes of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Norah Elise, to Katie
RONK
- and David
CARLETON
- Jr. of Ballston Spa, Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:22 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Ronk and Clyde Ronk of Brandon, Vermont, and Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Sandra Bushey and David Carleton Sr. of Porter Corners and Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Lydia Carolee, to Holly and Andrew
GRAVES
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 1:40 p.m., 7 pounds 4.8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Judy Melita and Richard Klingbeil Jr. of Gloversville. Paternal grandparents are David Grave and Lorraine Graves of Glens Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.