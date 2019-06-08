{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

  • A son, David Michael, to Katelynne and Eric

DAWSON

  • of Argyle, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 8:10 a.m., 8 pounds 11.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Michael Fosmire and David and Janet Aubut of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Louis Scott of Pattersonville.

  • A daughter, Charlotte Jane, to Elizabeth and Luke

LECLAIRE

  • of Fort Ann, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 8:11 a.m., 9 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Michelle Bulman and Jeffrey Williams. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Tammy Leclaire of Fort Ann.

  • A son, Kenneth Joseph, to Debbie

GUILDER

  • and Kenneth

WADSWORTH

  • of Corinth, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 8:30 p.m., 7 pounds 3.5 ounces, 17.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Debbie Guilder and Francis J. Guilder Sr. of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Holly Wadsworth and Joseph Wadsworth of Fort Edward.

  • A daughter, Gracelynn Rose, to Brandee and Steven

THAYER

  • of Fort Edward, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10:10 a.m., 9 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Linda Dillenbeck of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparent is Steve Thayer of Gansevoort.

  • A daughter, Allyson Jane, to Tricia

ROBINSON

  • and Trevor

LESTER

  • of Glens Falls, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 8:06 a.m., 8 pounds 5.6 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Diana Springer. Paternal grandparents are Todd Lester and Kimberly VanSlyke.

  • A daughter, Savvanni Lynn, to Elizabeth

DECKER

  • of Moriah, Friday, May 24, 2019, 3:29 p.m., 8 pounds 2.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Terri Decker and Scott Frederick.

  • A daughter, Harlie Elizabeth, to Jamie

HUGHES

  • of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 24, 2019, at 8:09 a.m., 7 pounds 6.2 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kandy Hughes and the late James Hughes of Hudson Falls.

  • A daughter, Norah Elise, to Katie

RONK

  • and David

CARLETON

  • Jr. of Ballston Spa, Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:22 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Linda Ronk and Clyde Ronk of Brandon, Vermont, and Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Sandra Bushey and David Carleton Sr. of Porter Corners and Saratoga Springs.

  • A daughter, Lydia Carolee, to Holly and Andrew

GRAVES

  • of Glens Falls, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 1:40 p.m., 7 pounds 4.8 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Judy Melita and Richard Klingbeil Jr. of Gloversville. Paternal grandparents are David Grave and Lorraine Graves of Glens Falls.

