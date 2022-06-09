LGA Summer Gala returns after two-year hiatus

LAKE GEORGE — After a two-year hiatus, the Lake George Association is bringing back what has long been one of the region's most anticipated events of the summer season.

The LGA Summer Gala will be held on Saturday, July 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. under an open-air tent at the festival commons at Charles R. Wood Park in the village of Lake George.

Proceeds will support the LGA's many science-guided research, direct protection, property owner assistance and community education programs, according to a news release. Tickets are now on sale at www.lakegeorgeassociation.org/news-events/events/summer-gala.

Rather than a sit-down dinner, this year’s event will feature food stations and passed tastings by Farmacy Restobar, and dancing to Soul Session, featuring “Soulist” Garland Nelson. Tables will be available throughout the tent for those wishing to rest their legs at any point in the evening.

“The LGA Gala has traditionally sold out each year, with a waiting list as long as the lake,” said gala Chairman Jim Casaccio. “Following our merger with The Fund for Lake George, and the long gala hiatus, we have reimagined this year’s event to accommodate more people and have an even-more dynamic and festive atmosphere.”

For questions about the gala, including sponsorship opportunities, call the LGA at 518-668-9700.

