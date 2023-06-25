LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Association hosted its first-ever Lake Protector Summit on Thursday at the Fort William Henry Conference Center in the village of Lake George.

Headed by LGA president Eric Siy, the summit’s goal was to bring together residents, business owners, scientists and LGA staff with the common interest of the health of Lake George.

The summit was also the launch date of the LGA’s new online property management tool, the Lake Protector program.

Using property tax parcel maps, topographic maps and satellite imagery for properties within the Lake George Park, LGA staff can give property recommendations to lower pollutant risks, like proximity to stream buffer zones or steep slopes that could speed up erosion and stormwater runoff pollution.

“This is just the start,” Siy said. “But we knew we needed this. We knew we needed new tools, which was the reason for the (Protector application). People can now understand the lake through the lens of their own property.”

The Lake Protector program is free and can be found at www.LakeGeorgeAssociation.org/Lake-Protector.

Economic impact

Jim Siplon, president of the Warren County Economic Development Corporation, presented about the economic importance of Lake George and clean water to Warren County and the entirety of upstate New York’s economy.

Siplon said that with $2 billion of economic activity and three million people touring through Lake George every year, Lake George acts as the gateway to the Adirondacks and the health of the lake must be prioritized and protected to ensure it stays that way.

Citing a 2015 study from the University of Vermont, Siplon said that for every one meter of water clarity, home values can increase between 3 and 37%.

Conversely, Siplon said with increased pollutants and algae levels clouding waters, property values decrease.

“When (water quality) goes the other way, there’s a linear correlation that says property values are lost, business valuations are lost, tax base is lost,” Siplon said. “It can be clarified specifically to levels of clarity and levels of phosphorus.”

Speaking on the ongoing scientific research, LGA water quality research manager Brea Arvidson spoke about threats to Lake George’s water quality and how they can be mitigated.

One of the largest threats to water quality, Arvidson said, are improperly managed septic systems and stormwater runoff.

“We have nearly 6,000 private sewer systems on Lake George and 45% of those private systems are within 500 feet of the lake, the most impactful region,” Arvidson said.

Improperly maintained and old, leaky septic systems can allow wastewater rich in nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen into the lake, which feeds algae. Algae can then rapidly multiply in an event called a harmful algae bloom and choke out plants and animals in the lake.

Some blooms can be toxic to humans as well.

Similarly, stormwater runoff over impervious surfaces like cement or gravel roadways, that make up 1,812 acres surrounding Lake George, can add drastic amounts of pollutants. Water flowing over these surfaces picks up chemicals from cars and road maintenance, litter like cigarette butts and pesticides or fertilizers used on lawns, and dumps into the lake.

The lake’s health is monitored by floating research stations as part of the Jefferson Project through Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, taking chemical readings to interpret water quality and algae levels in bays like Basin Bay and others around the lake.

Randy Rath, LGA lake protection and geospatial systems analyst, presented ways residents and property owners can help protect the health of the lake in their own backyards.

Rath discussed a few ways to make a property more lake friendly, using a hypothetical example of a poorly managed lakefront property with a shallow-rooted grass lawn stretching directly to the lake, a long impervious driveway, and a large house.

Primarily, Rath suggested putting up plant buffers that would slow and catch stormwater runoff before it hits the lake. Rain gardens set up at the end of gutters and on the edges of the driveway would absorb water, while a buffer zone of deep-rooted native plants and trees along the lake shore would further absorb any stormwater and pollutants carried by the water before entering the lake.

In the Lake George Park basin, property owners are legally required to have a 35-foot buffer corridor zone around streams with limited impervious surfaces to allow for more vegetation growth and water filtration. No such requirement exists for land surrounding the actual lake.

Amy Houghton from Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture presented how the architecture firm worked with Canoe Island Lodge in Diamond Point to add native plants and reshape their parking lots to help lower impervious surfaces and filter more stormwater runoff.

Siy said the event was a success, and showed just how involved people want to get. Increased popularity due to Lake George’s natural beauty puts a great strain on the environment, but Siy said local engagement is key to protecting the area.

“This lake is at risk of getting loved to death, but as a concerned community that builds a culture of commitment, we can prevent that from happening,” Siy said.