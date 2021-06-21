We are fortunate to have a great representative who has now achieved a coveted leadership role in Congress. She has been attacked as being an outsider and for her political work in the past.

Funny, I remember Kirsten Gillibrand deciding to run for NY-20, which included Glens Falls till 2013. Through her 2nd term, she had a 100% record with the NRA until her appointment as senator.

I don’t remember editorials complaining about her positions. No articles about her family connections with the Corning machine in Albany, her working for the Democrats at 10, stuffing envelopes, nothing about her defending big tobacco against their victims.

I do remember the relentless attacks on Sweeney by the duo. Editors set the tone in newspapers. Where is the coverage of the endless riots, looting, burning and deaths in Portland and other cities? Where is the unbiased coverage of a stumbling, bumbling president who must be led around by his wife and staff? Where are the calls for a cognitive test?

Now they are going after Elise’s staff. It appears that Will is scouring social media to find comments to go after employees of our congresswoman.