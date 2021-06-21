Gun deaths aren’t a joking matter
Editor:
Dear Assemblywoman Walsh,
On the issues of crime and gun control, you have lost all credibility after your crass social media “joke” about fireworks in Albany muffling the sounds of gunshots.
New Yorkers tragically died.
And that is your statement.
Not your finest moment, by far.
Paul Hutchens, Ballston Spa
Sports were about more than hardware
Editor:
I was disappointed to read Greg Brownell’s wrap-up of the condensed high school sports seasons.
Journalists may focus exclusively on championships and “hardware.” But to those directly involved — players, their families and coaches — high school sports are about much more. They are about relationships. They are about competition. They are about physical activity, leadership, pushing your limits and handling adversity.
Although the last several months provided seasons that were uniquely challenging, student-athletes were still given the opportunity to experience all of the above.
Hardware may not have always been at stake but something more important was: memories. Maybe that’s why every player and coach Mr. Brownell quoted expressed not resentment or fatigue, but gratitude.
Brian Farenell, Glens Falls
Stefanik opponent needs to speak up
Editor:
So, it seems that Rep. Elise Stefanik has a challenger.
At least I think he’s running for Congress but all I really got out of his announcement is that he hates Donald Trump and he’s a lawyer from New York City.
Herein lies some of the problems with his campaign so far: Donald Trump has not been the President for over five months and the lawyer tells us nothing about why he’s running or what he plans to do for residents of NY21.
What are his views on agriculture and small, family farms? Where does he stand on taxes and burdensome regulations?
How about small business, government bloat and overreach, the moral degradation of society brought on by insane ideas like allowing biological males to compete in female sports?
My town suffers from economic malaise cause by the failed policies of other liberals like Gov. Cuomo and the NYC Democrats who control the state legislature.
How is Elise’s challenger different from any of the NYC politicians who have slowly but surely destroyed our former Empire State?
Truthfully, he will just be another backbencher in Nancy Pelosi’s assault on America.
If Democrats are lucky enough to hold the majority of the House in 2022, it will be by the slimmest of margins.
If by some wild stroke of bad luck for us, Elise were to lose to this challenger, we will have no representation as residents in NY 21.
No, we will have the representation dictated by San Francisco representative, Mrs. Pelosi, because she will need every single vote from members of her party.
Elise’s challenger will just be another notch in the Speaker’s belt if he wins.
God knows the good people of Northern New York do not need that kind of representation.
I’ll stick with Elise Stefanik, thank you.
Joseph Gray, Massena
What we need is another committee
Oh goody! Another committee doing another study of our once unpolluted Lake George!
Prosit!
John Siebrecht, Queensbury
Lake George lacks necessary access
Editor:
Shame on the village of Lake George and Warren County for refusing to make businesses handicapped-accessible!
All along Canada Street, dozens of businesses have no handicapped ramps. For a person with a wheelchair, Rollator or walker, even a step up 4 or 5 inches can be very difficult, even impossible. Something the able-bodied don’t think twice about, or at all.
But that few inches make a hard life even harder for the physically disabled, most especially for older folks. It’s not at all right or even humane. I wish Lake George would cease focusing on profits long enough to think and feel for handicapped visitors and residents alike.
Nancy Golash, Lake George
Stefanik elected, editors were not
Editor:
Good old Ken and Will, the partisan duo. Many people I know have stopped subscribing to the Post-Star because of their blatant left-wing positions.
They seem to print a lot about the “insurrection.” BTW no one has been charged with “insurrection.” They continue to print derogatory editorials of our overwhelmingly elected representative Elise Stefanik. Elise’s record is not hard-right as many portray. The reason is, she represents her district.
We are fortunate to have a great representative who has now achieved a coveted leadership role in Congress. She has been attacked as being an outsider and for her political work in the past.
Funny, I remember Kirsten Gillibrand deciding to run for NY-20, which included Glens Falls till 2013. Through her 2nd term, she had a 100% record with the NRA until her appointment as senator.
I don’t remember editorials complaining about her positions. No articles about her family connections with the Corning machine in Albany, her working for the Democrats at 10, stuffing envelopes, nothing about her defending big tobacco against their victims.
I do remember the relentless attacks on Sweeney by the duo. Editors set the tone in newspapers. Where is the coverage of the endless riots, looting, burning and deaths in Portland and other cities? Where is the unbiased coverage of a stumbling, bumbling president who must be led around by his wife and staff? Where are the calls for a cognitive test?
Now they are going after Elise’s staff. It appears that Will is scouring social media to find comments to go after employees of our congresswoman.
It would be interesting to read posts from people who work for our senators. I wonder what Tedra’s staff was posting during two campaign cycles. Elise is doing a great job despite the unelected editorial staff of the Post-Star.
Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls
Here is better way to use fencing
Editor:
Concerning the fence that the Town of Lake George plans on installing around Shepard Park Beach I propose the following: Rather than placing many fences around all that is potentially unsafe, it would be far more efficient to just place one large fence around all the trial lawyers.
James Wilson, Lake George