Change county to a legislature
Editor:
The recent information that has come to light about the apparent long-term mismanagement by Lake Luzerne Town Supervisor Merlino and the failure of Town Board members to hold him accountable to his face emphasizes the need to change the structure of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to a county legislature form of government.
Does it make sense to continue with a system in which elected town supervisors essentially “double-dip” with a county job built into a town election? Too much power is held in the hands of town supervisors, while a county legislature (where county representatives would be elected separately to represent equal numbers of residents) would spread oversight responsibilities to another set of eyes.
I urge the county to expeditiously move forward with plans to move to a legislature.
Mike Parwana, Queensbury
Thank you to all of the helpers
Editor:
Mr. Rogers said, “in times of crisis, look for the helpers,” so I went in search of some in Hudson Falls. I found far more “helpers” than I expected. House after house with a rainbow flag hung in solidarity with a neighbor who was being harassed. A powerful visual reminder of humanity and decency.
An unexpected bright spot while driving through the area were the flags bearing the name and image of Hudson Falls veterans. Names we all know, a lovely tribute.
To the helpers of Hudson Falls, thanks for the “pick me up.” And to all the mask-wearers out and about, vaccinated or not, thank you for being a “helper” too! (Please get the jab)
Jessica LaSarso, Queensbury
Town leaders are doing it all wrong
Editor:
The current town leadership in Warrensburg has gone off the rails and lost sight of the proper functions and limits of an elected government.
First, they vote unanimously to destroy irreplaceable public parkland for a pittance and allow some green energy snake oil salesmen to ruin this land that belongs to us all.
Now after the outcry and failure of that project, the town leadership wants to confiscate and destroy the rights of the private property owners by declaring a historic district.
The current town officials have this all backwards: They need to protect both our public parklands and our rights as free citizens and not engage in search and destroy missions on both as they are now.
While I am all for seeing the beautiful old homes that remain thrive, it cannot be at the cost of our personal freedoms and rights as property owners. Any property needs to be economically viable to survive.
The best way to preserve our historical buildings is to encourage investment and development, not by restricting them with more government regulations. By being valuable and worth something, we prevent them from falling into disrepair and becoming obsolete.
The last thing Warrensburg needs is an unelected and unaccountable quasi-governmental historical preservation committee with authority to dictate the right and wrong of things.
If we want to preserve what charm we have remaining in our town, then we must reflect on our zoning code and development regulations. Progress should be a positive thing. Why doesn’t our current leadership see this? More governmental intrusion into our lives is not the answer
“That government is best which governs the least” —Thomas Jefferson
Bill Mahar, Warrensburg
Exempt collectors from car safety bill
Editor:
We are members of car clubs that specialize in older collector cars, including ambulances, hearses, flower cars and other altered vehicles. We display our cars at shows and club events and are not involved in any activity where our cars are used for commercial purposes.
In fact, we refuse to even loan them as a favor for weddings, etc. The cars are only driven occasionally.
It goes without saying that the horrible limousine crash that took so many precious lives was a tragedy for the families and loved ones that could have been avoided.
Action to prevent such a crash of this kind was needed. Prevention of an unsafe vehicle used commercially or by the private sector must happen and our organization fully supports that action.
Unfortunately, New York, in an attempt to enact legislation that would stop these tragedies from happening, has included collector cars as well.
As of today, those of us who have cars that have been altered will no longer be able to have them inspected. This is because we have to get our cars recertified to 2011 federal standards. Coach builders are not willing to certify a 1980s car to a 2011 standard.
Currently, Rep, Paul Tonko and U.S. senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are pushing a limousine safety bill in Congress S.1529 to be effective across the United States.
We are asking all car enthusiasts to contact their state legislators and support this bill but request an exemption for historic collector cars.
Gus Boucher, Broadalbin
Tucker does not care if you die
Editor:
Donald Trump got something right with COVID-19. He pushed for an aggressive public-private partnership to bring multiple vaccines to the market in record time.
Operation Warp Speed exceeded almost everyone’s expectations, producing vaccines that are safe and highly effective. Trump could have done more to promote the vaccines that he helped make happen. Getting his own vaccine publicly, rather than secretively, surely would have encouraged more of his followers to do the same.
Instead, getting vaccinated has become part of the culture wars. People like Fox News host Tucker Carlson are happy to exploit our cultural divide for their personal gain.
Tucker, who has the number one cable news show in the nation, has promoted irrational fears of the COVID vaccine and railed against government efforts to encourage more people to get vaccinated, calling it ”the greatest scandal in my lifetime, by far.”
But here’s a question that Tucker does not want to answer: whether he himself has been vaccinated. Carlson won’t admit that he got the shot, because it would expose him as the hypocrite that he is.
The best that you can say about Tucker is that he is an entertainer and that you shouldn’t take him seriously. The worst you could say is that he doesn’t care if his viewers get sick or die.
The delta variant is coming our way and is the most dangerous form of COVID yet. We are at risk. Getting vaccinated will protect you and your loved ones. Please get your shot and encourage your loved ones to do the same.
There are things to be afraid of here but the vaccine and government efforts to encourage people to accept the shot are not among them. Be afraid of getting COVID-19. And be afraid of taking people like Tucker Carlson seriously.
Bill Doran, Broadalbin