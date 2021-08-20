An unexpected bright spot while driving through the area were the flags bearing the name and image of Hudson Falls veterans. Names we all know, a lovely tribute.

To the helpers of Hudson Falls, thanks for the “pick me up.” And to all the mask-wearers out and about, vaccinated or not, thank you for being a “helper” too! (Please get the jab)

Jessica LaSarso, Queensbury

Town leaders are doing it all wrong

Editor:

The current town leadership in Warrensburg has gone off the rails and lost sight of the proper functions and limits of an elected government.

First, they vote unanimously to destroy irreplaceable public parkland for a pittance and allow some green energy snake oil salesmen to ruin this land that belongs to us all.

Now after the outcry and failure of that project, the town leadership wants to confiscate and destroy the rights of the private property owners by declaring a historic district.

The current town officials have this all backwards: They need to protect both our public parklands and our rights as free citizens and not engage in search and destroy missions on both as they are now.