Human decency is lacking in Congress
Editor:
Even though Donald Trump is no longer president, he still seems to have a stranglehold on many Republicans. He incited his supporters to riot at the Capitol and try to take over our democracy. His constant encouragement and total lies are on audio and video, and his followers who have been arrested have testified that they were following his orders. Here we go again, people testifying, proof in writing by Trump (Twitter), and so much more... again.
And again, the many Republicans who will put their own credibility, jobs, and self-worth on the line for a person who wouldn’t give them a drink of water if they were dying of thirst!
Rand Paul seems to be the latest Republican to sing the same old song that Elise Stefanik and others are singing. Move on. Never mind that this country and government were attacked by homegrown terrorists, just put it behind you, turn the page, ignore it. Not going to happen!
There are still good, decent, caring human beings who will make sure that this crime against our own will not be swept under the rug. Let’s see what kind of human beings Elise, Rand Paul, and others really are. They should meet with the families of those people who were killed that day. Let’s see if they can tell them to their face to “just move on.” They all had a part in those people being killed and that will follow them the rest of their lives.
Trump once stated that he could shoot someone and people would still vote for him. Guess he was right. We need new representatives in the Republican Party. People with basic decency and humanity. We only have a few right now.
June Woodard, Queensbury
Sports can make high school better
Editor:
As a fellow Queensbury alum who competed in a sport every season since I was in seventh grade, sports defined my experience at Queensbury and shaped who I am as a person today. Academics, extracurriculars, and spending time with friends were valuable experiences during my time as a Spartan, but competing with my fellow classmates gave me an invaluable sense of confidence and fellowship.
Just hearing about how the basketball or hockey team did sparked my interest, and I know many would agree to this as a member of the Queensbury community. Sports undeniably bring together people from every corner. I vividly recall how much I looked forward to just going to practice, and exchanging a smile with one of my many teammates.
I couldn’t imagine what the high-schoolers right now are going through. Sports were one of their sole sources of hope and a flotation device in these times that seem to drown us in uncertainty and loneliness.
Listen to the experts they say? And here we are not doing such; sports can be conducted, and have been conducted in other school systems, safely. As we know, it is no one’s fault, students still have been robbed of countless memories.
When science supports the safety to proceed and the government grants the ability to, adults are supposed to lead the way and not let fear win, and here this is what is happening.
What is the community teaching children? It’s teaching not to lead with strength and persist safely, but to lazily give up and strip students of priceless memories and experiences.
We cannot let fear and unwarranted hysteria prevent sports from safely giving students a necessary means to grow athletically and personally as individuals who lift up their teammates and represent Queensbury with pride.
Emma Hayes, Queensbury
Elise is a strong conservative woman
Editor:
I was deeply appalled by the Albany Times Union’s decision to publish that tone deaf piece calling Congresswoman Stefanik “childless.”
I’d expect better from an organization that prides itself on women’s rights and equality. I guess not for strong Republican women. I ask you, what was your intent in publicizing that horrendous article about Elise? Free expression? Give me a break. Allowing that under your masthead is disgraceful and you should all be embarrassed.
Congresswoman Stefanik has worked tirelessly for our district! Elise’s close ties with the executive branch have benefited the North Country during both the Trump and Obama administrations. She has been instrumental in delivering funding to our hospitals during the pandemic to keep the North Country safe, while also advocating for our resources and seniors. The list goes on and on, and it’s time we all recognize her success.
Congresswoman Stefanik is a strong, conservative woman in politics and she is undoubtedly paving the way for more like her! Thank you, Elise!
Fe Sherman, Hudson Falls
Stroke showed how great the area is
Editor:
On May 11, I had a stroke that would allow me to see how truly great our area is. I collapsed at home, and was given CPR by my wife, Julie. Julie was on the phone with 911, who talked her through the CPR steps.
The rescue squad and the Warren County Sheriffs’ Office responded to our home. I was treated at the Glens Falls Hospital before being flown to Albany Medical Center (by a soldier whom I enlisted). After spending a couple of weeks at Albany Medical Center, I was discharged to home. This past week, I was discharged from therapy at the Glens Falls Hospital.
I cannot thank those enough who got me to today; from the medical personnel, to the therapists, to our whole community. I have shed tears, I have sweated, and I have a newfound admiration for those who work every day to restore people back to not only life, but to their former life.
I don’t think that we, as a community, can ever thank them enough for what they do. I am truly grateful and owe my life to these unselfish souls. Our daughters and their significant others were also able and supportive during this time.
I am writing this myself; it’s my way of showing I am trying to get back to normal. I can never properly thanked everyone who not only saved my life, but who gave me my life back! And so, I have a second chance at life, thanks to so many members of our community! As I often say, ever forward, HOOAH.
Arthur Coon, Queensbury, SFC (Ret)
Stefanik sticks up for North Country
Editor:
Finally someone is sticking up for the North Country and fighting back against King Cuomo and his bullies! Although this is long overdue, it is time for all of us to urge our New York representatives to follow in Congresswoman Stefanik’s footsteps and stand up and demand equal rights and justice for the North Country!
For too long the North Country has been pushed around and forgotten, and I believe I speak for most of us when I say we have had it. We have lost our favorite small businesses in our local towns, our jobs in prisons, and now, our seniors in nursing homes. And who’s to blame?
With Cuomo’s ever-expanding powers and a fully controlled Democratic government, New York has turned into a haven for unchecked power. It’s time for those who call themselves Republicans to stand up and support Elise in her efforts! We have already seen Cuomo and his staff go after Elise and others who speak out, like Janice Dean, so we must do this together!
Representative Stefanik, we support you! Please continue to fight and ignore all these attacks of people who can’t see everything you’ve done for our district!
Joseph Strang, Lake George
Congress must put the country first
Editor:
On Feb. 4, 11 of our country’s Republicans from the House of Representatives put their country’s pledge on the line: “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
Three of the representatives were from New York. To no surprise, Elise Stefanik ignored her oath and ignored her duties. Rep. Greene violated her pledge as well. We deserve someone who puts the country first and represents the oath that they take.
It is evident that Rep. Stefanik’s first and only pursuit is to climb the political ladder however it takes, regardless of the safety of the people she serves. Her once upon a time boast of “working across the aisle” is no longer to be found. It’s time for our district to have representation that puts people and country first.
Stephen J. Lobban, Lake George