Human decency is lacking in Congress

Editor:

Even though Donald Trump is no longer president, he still seems to have a stranglehold on many Republicans. He incited his supporters to riot at the Capitol and try to take over our democracy. His constant encouragement and total lies are on audio and video, and his followers who have been arrested have testified that they were following his orders. Here we go again, people testifying, proof in writing by Trump (Twitter), and so much more... again.

And again, the many Republicans who will put their own credibility, jobs, and self-worth on the line for a person who wouldn’t give them a drink of water if they were dying of thirst!

Rand Paul seems to be the latest Republican to sing the same old song that Elise Stefanik and others are singing. Move on. Never mind that this country and government were attacked by homegrown terrorists, just put it behind you, turn the page, ignore it. Not going to happen!