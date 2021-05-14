Word of Stefanik reaches far places
Editor:
Hawaii is the most isolated archipelago in the world but not so isolated that many of us have not been made aware Elise Stefanik is a politically greedy, charlatan/chameleon whose self-aggrandizing campaign to replace Liz Cheney is more than upsetting. It’s abhorrent.
To have supported “The Big Lie” and to have become a “trumpeting” devotee of Der Donald speaks volumes about the extent to which Stefanik will go to advance her career, Cheney be damned.
Well, Elise, a courageous, principled Liz stands in stark contrast to your egregious expediency, all to an end, we trust, that will see you flailing to recover any sense of decency. Aloha Oe!
Dr. Fred Rawe, Kula, Hawaii
Palestinians are denied justice
Editor:
Throughout history, Jews have been routinely singled out and scapegoated. In similar fashion, Palestinians have been denied justice and common humane decency by both Israeli and Arab governments.
Because of its economic and military might, modern Israel bears a heavy responsibility for the welfare of Palestinians. I have a hope that any people who have suffered massive injustices, as Jews have, should be first in line to demand that “Never again…” shall this happen to any of God’s children.
You can prove most anything from scripture. That said, if you believe that God gave you the land of Israel as a homeland, then you must (also) accept the moral demands of this same God. Speaking through the Hebrew prophets God gives a constant justice message: “…Do justly, love mercy and walk humbly with your God” ( Micah 6:8) or “Welcome the stranger for you were once strangers in Egypt…” (Exodus 22:21)
Evicting Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem is anything but ”justice and mercy…” When some in modern Israel trample on the values of their own Hebrew faith, should this not be called out as another form of anti-Semitism?
Rev. John A. Ekman, Greenfield Center
Don’t panic when sirens approach
Editor:
As a retired law enforcement officer, I want to give some advice to drivers who may be confused about what to do when an emergency vehicle with lights and siren approaches them from behind.
I was stopped recently at a busy Quaker Road intersection in Queensbury. The traffic I was in was heading east on Quaker Road and we had the red light as did the westbound traffic.
I was in a left turning lane behind two cars, and there were several cars stopped beside us in the two eastbound lanes. A firetruck was approaching us from behind with lights and siren. As it got closer, I noticed a few drivers were attempting to get off to the side of the road.
An elderly driver next to me was panicking, suddenly driving forward, then backward, while cutting the steering wheel back and forth. He was desperately trying to get to the shoulder while almost hitting more than one car. Another driver decided to get out of the way and darted across the intersection against the red light.
The law does require drivers to pull to the side of the road and stop when an emergency vehicle approaches from any direction, but only if it can be done safely. When you are stopped in traffic at an intersection, stay where you are.
The first responders are trained to approach intersections with caution, to keep their lights and sirens on, to slow, and if needed, drive in a middle turning lane or opposite lanes if there is no oncoming traffic and stop briefly at the intersection before crossing and re-entering their lane of travel. They will make their way around you.
If everyone stays put, you’ll be safer than trying to get out of your lanes and causing panic and accidents.
Paul Crandell, Queensbury
Stefanik provokes disappointment
Editor:
Representative Stefanik’s inexplicable turnaround from anti-Trump to pro-Trump is truly troubling.
In 2015, 2016, and the early days of Trump’s administration, Stefanik criticized him over everything from his incendiary comments about Muslims and women to his signature policy positions, such as reforming NATO, building the wall and having stronger cooperation with Russia.
Stefanik stated, “We need to ensure that we’re increasing our party’s ability to reach out to women... and Donald Trump’s comments have not helped that effort. They’ve hurt that effort.”
Regarding the Muslim ban, Stefanik said, “And I associate myself with Speaker Ryan’s comment just saying there is no place for what Trump said about Muslims in this country.”
As time moved forward, Stefanik has undergone a mysterious transformation. Among other no votes, she voted against each of the following:
- Impeachment of Trump;
- The Violence Against Women Act;
- For the People Act of 2021;
- George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021;
- The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Two prominent persons who worked with Stefanik have the following to say about her:
- Barbara Comstock (R-VA), “To be a handmaiden of Trump and get a little pat on the head from Trump is not a leadership move. It’s embarrassing. It’s sad.”
- Margaret Hoover (who worked with Stefanik at the Bush White House), “Elise could have been the face of a new generation of Republicans that could represent a real big-tent party, that could build beyond the base, that could lay the foundation for a coalition that could win elections nationally. It shows that she was never motivated by principles, and that’s deeply disappointing.”