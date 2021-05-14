You can prove most anything from scripture. That said, if you believe that God gave you the land of Israel as a homeland, then you must (also) accept the moral demands of this same God. Speaking through the Hebrew prophets God gives a constant justice message: “…Do justly, love mercy and walk humbly with your God” ( Micah 6:8) or “Welcome the stranger for you were once strangers in Egypt…” (Exodus 22:21)

Evicting Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem is anything but ”justice and mercy…” When some in modern Israel trample on the values of their own Hebrew faith, should this not be called out as another form of anti-Semitism?

Rev. John A. Ekman, Greenfield Center

Don’t panic when sirens approach

Editor:

As a retired law enforcement officer, I want to give some advice to drivers who may be confused about what to do when an emergency vehicle with lights and siren approaches them from behind.

I was stopped recently at a busy Quaker Road intersection in Queensbury. The traffic I was in was heading east on Quaker Road and we had the red light as did the westbound traffic.