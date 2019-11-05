Aging gracefully, noting successes
In contrast to Charlotte celebrating her 100th birthday written up in The Post-Star’s front page, Felicia, only 96, is a quiet, self-proclaimed loner. She lives in an apartment complex building amid busy tenants of various ages. Her old friends have gone on to “better rewards,” they say, whoever “they” are — and she is content.
For a while, her computer kept her busy writing stories that filled her books, which surprised her no end. Even today she wonders where all those ideas came from. She did enjoy every minute of it, never knowing at the time where or what the next idea would be or come from. She marvels at all she has accomplished, especially since criticism, not encouragement, seemed to be the norm from some of the members of her family. That hurt for a while until a friend told her they were jealous.
Her computer may be silent now, but her mind is not. She’s busy reading three books a week, does jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku and plays solitaire on her iPod. Do you know there are 67 solitaire games on it? She has conquered only 27 so far, but hasn’t given up.
As noted earlier, she is content, still driving, cooking what she likes and reluctantly does her own cleaning, and she enjoys the freedom to come and go as she pleases.
Phyllis Avona, Queensbury
Stefanik’s actions in line with column
Congresswoman Stefanik’s recent actions as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, insisting on following fair procedures, are strongly supported by the Wall Street Journal’s Opinion page column on Saturday, Oct. 26, entitled, “This Impeachment Subverts the Constitution.” “Adhering to constitutional text, tradition, and basic procedural guarantees is critical. These processes are indispensable bulwarks against the abuse of the impeachment process.”
The authors, noted constitutional lawyers Rivkin and Foley, are referring to our constitutional guarantees to all citizens of due process of law, protected by the 5th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. More specifically, they are referring here to the protections offered of procedural “due process of law.” Lawyers know that the procedural “process,” such as the use of unfair procedures in a case, often pre-determine the outcome.
In this impeachment process, the authors point to the insistence by the majority on the Intelligence Committee on taking evidence in secret, without any disclosure to the target, Donald Trump or his lawyers or to the general public; the failure to commence the impeachment process by an affirmative vote of the full House of Representatives and the failure of the committee to follow the same fair procedures used in prior presidential impeachments.
Perhaps this is a situation in which reasonable people can, and should be expected to, disagree.
George A. Mathewson, Esq. (retired), Lake George
Where was Stefanik in time of import
Hi. I called Congresswoman Stefanik’s office to inform them that since she’s on the Select Intelligence Committee; I didn’t understand why she, with Liz Cheney, claimed that the impeachment inquiry hearings were secret and that she doesn’t have access when she can walk right in and ask questions! Did they not know that she could participate in the hearings? Does she not know that she is on the Intel Committee?
I then asked where was she when the Republican guys stormed in? Was she in the room, doing her job? They could not answer me as to if she was there or not. Perhaps you could send a reporter to find out if she was in the room when the guys barged in? Call the offices of other Intel Committee members who were there? Call the committee? I would really like to know the answer to this question.
Enid Mastrianni, Glens Falls
Editor’s Note: It has previously been reported that Rep. Stefanik was in the room when the other Republicans tried to get in.
