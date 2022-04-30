Join with others for citizen power

Editor:

Thank you, Dr. Leach, for your repeated wake-up call about the climate crisis! North Country Earth Action also alerts our community and promotes action weekly with nighttime shining lights on bridges and roadways that say: Climate Crisis is Now; Code Red Call Congress; Divest Fossil Fuels; Reuse, Recycle, Repair.

And with public displays of our portable climate clock that counts down the time we have left to act and make a difference.

And holding up our Earth banner on the bridge to South Glens Falls every Friday at noon urging: Protect Our Earth; Stand Up; Speak Out; Take Action.

We stand with you Dr. Leach, and so does environmentalist and climate activist Bill McKibben, founder of a new organization “3rd Act” rallying older Americans around climate change. We seniors can impact the fossil fuel industry where it hurts, in the pocketbook, by changing our credit cards that are underwritten by the big banks, such as Chase, which invest in the fossil fuel industry. In the years since the Paris climate accords, our biggest banks have given more than $3 trillion in loans to fossil fuel companies. There must be a stop to investing in new fossil fuel infrastructure. Learn more at thirdact.org.

Joining with others gives more citizen power. North Country Earth Action welcomes your participation in local climate actions and developing initiatives to prepare and adapt to climate changes affecting the north country. Our website northcountryearthaction.org is your resource.

In closing, a note for Dr. Leach who will be pleased to see 17 garden plots in the Rite Aid Community Garden on Ridge Street identified with flags that say “victory garden.” Crops last year were donated to Family Services by the garden volunteers.

Diane Collins, North Country Earth Action, Glens Falls

Allow overnight parking in city

Editor:

Overnight parking in Glens Falls should be allowed.

It wouldn’t be too difficult to specify certain narrow streets to have permit-only parking for people that live in that area. Other streets should at a minimum have alternate side parking and wider streets should allow both sides.

This isn’t rocket science. Require people to park elsewhere during winter storms or require cars to move by a certain time to allow plows to access both sides of the street. And when I say alternate side parking, I do not mean that we should copy the way Saratoga Springs does alternate side parking. People should not be required to move their cars daily for no reason. In residential areas of Portland, Oregon, for example, alternate side parking means every two weeks.

And the main reason for that is to allow for street sweeping. Saratoga uses it as a source of revenue by ticketing people that haven’t moved their cars by 8 a.m. each day. We can do better than that.

Jono Pollard, Glens Falls

The hypocrisy is mind-boggling

Editor:

To Elise the truth is something like a hot potato. Elise rails against legislation approved by the House that would remove marijuana from the federal list of Schedule 1 drugs. The list that equates marijuana with cocaine and heroin.

Even though marijuana should never reasonably be placed on Schedule 1, Elise says removing it makes us soft on crime. Too bad she didn’t read the bill. Much easier to generate false statements. The bill allows states to continue to regulate marijuana in any way they choose. States’ rights, remember?

Elise says the House has much higher priorities to address such as inflation and crime ... and, Elise’s favorite, forcing chocolate milk into all schools.

How Elise loves to incarcerate the poor and minorities! No bail for you! She’s still soft on Deadbeat Donald whose many crimes included fomenting insurrection and extorting foreign countries like Ukraine. “I need you to do me a favor, though.”

Elise says Governor Hochul should resign because her lt. governor lied to her and hid his illegal dealings. What about Elise’s desire to see more women in government? I guess Hochul is not the right kind of woman. Do we really need more like Elise? And who in their right mind would call her buddy, Deadbeat Donald, a truth-teller? Elise’s hypocrisy is simply mind-boggling.

Elise has spent the last few years clawing her way to the top of the GOP cesspool where she swims with the likes of Marjorie “Marshall” Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Madison Cawthorn, to name just a few. She kicked a conservative woman out of the way to get to number 3. She has her sights on number 1. Who among you really believes she didn’t help leak the very damaging conversations with Joseph, oops I mean Kevin, McCarthy?

Al Muench, Chestertown

