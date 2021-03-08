All good, one would think, if one thought at all of people and democracy, “The American Rescue Plan” supported by 77% of Americans, mayors and governors, economic experts. Yet most Republicans (including Stefanik) have pledged to block these bills, focusing instead on suppressing votes (43 Republican state legislatures passing bills restricting rather than expanding voting rights), “rigging” the election to “win,” praising their “golden calf,” their false idol obsessed with power and greed.

In the 50’s, Senator McCarthy chaired the “House Unamerican Activities Committee,” accusing and destroying innocent lives with lies about “saving us from Communism.” Finally stopped in 1954, someone said what I’d say now to loyalist Republicans: “Haven’t you done enough harm? Have you no sense of decency?”

Bernice Mennis,

West Fort Ann

Left should get ready for bashing

I’m beginning to see a pattern developing in our country today! It’s become quite obvious to me that President Biden and his cronies along with the far left socialistic people that got him in office are ignorant to the fact of Pearl Harbor and 9/11!