Stefanik’s words have hollow ring
Editor:
Calls to investigate new allegations against Cuomo are appropriate. He’s always been a nasty, vindictive micro-manager. New allegations of sexual harassment are disturbing and certainly warrant investigation. Similarly, claims of hiding data, involving the health and deaths of New Yorkers, are disturbing and need to be investigated.
What else should be investigated? The credibility and objectives of hypocrites who try to make such claims purely political. I’m looking at you, Elise.
Tell me, Elise, what did you have to say about the many charges of sexual abuse, sexual harassment and adultery against your idol, Donald Trump? I thought so. Stoney silence.
Did you demand the resignation of Donald Trump when he admitted to hiding information about the deadly nature of COVID-19? When he engaged in sedition on Jan. 6? When he lied about a “stolen” election? Oops, I almost forgot. You lied about that, too.
In Elise’s own words, no sexual predator should lead New York state. No word on why her favorite sexual predator should have stayed in office.
As Elise knows, none of her allegations have yet been substantiated. But Elise has rendered her guilty verdict and pronounced her punishment. Not so much with her idol. She’s still a “trumpster.” Every day Elise demonstrates why she should not be taken seriously.
Your true colors as a hypocrite are clearly showing, Elise. You are a poor example of what our representative should be. You must resign. Make way for someone with principles.
Elise’s attacks would be more credible if she also demanded Trump’s resignation and was not lying about the election.
Elise opposes the COVID-19 relief bill. Thinks her constituents receiving unemployment benefits are living high and don’t want to work. Remember that if she runs again.
The “i” in Elise definitely doesn’t stand for integrity.
Al Muench, Chestertown
Building on lawn would hurt church
Editor:
The vestry of the Church of The Messiah strongly opposes the proposal to construct a mixed-use project on the northeast corner of Glen and Bay streets. Currently, the project will consist of a four-story building containing 43 one-bedroom apartments and commercial use on the ground floor.
Messiah is located immediately north of the proposed project site, is on the State Register of Historic Places, the National Register and is part of a group of historic buildings contained within the “Three Squares Historic District” which is a component of the Glens Falls Multiple Resource area. The church is an “architectural jewel” and would not benefit by a building constructed immediately adjacent to it that would be totally inappropriate in an historic district.
Following the 1976 demolition of the Glens Falls Insurance Company building formerly located on the subject site, the church has had an open environment that allows sunlight to enter through our beautiful stained-glass windows. Not only has our congregation benefited, but the neighborhood benefits from an attractive greenspace that is embellished by this fine example of mid-19th-century Gothic Revival architecture.
Those who support the development of “something” on this site think that just because there is “vacant” land in downtown Glens Falls it should be developed. They state this would be good for the city in terms of tax revenue as well as providing more residential/mixed use units in a city where recently built condo/apartment projects are having difficulties filling rentals, including commercial spaces at street level.
The overwhelming impact of encroachment on the church building will produce a negative visual impact and will introduce an out-of-character element in the neighborhood, thus diminishing the property’s integrity of setting. Such an effect is virtually impossible to mitigate in any meaningful fashion.
Michael Burke, F
ort Edward
Church of the
Messiah Vestry
GOP stands against things, for nothing
Editor:
Anyone seeing Republican Senators at the gathering of “conservatives” (aka: loyal supporters of Trump), would find them bizarre — gestures, standing ovations, speeches filled with “sound and fury, signifying nothing” — if they weren’t so dangerous. No vision, policies, ethics, only threats against disobedience, lies about stolen elections, and condemnation of “radical” evil Democrats.
Meanwhile those “evil” Democrats are working on “The American Rescue Plan”— money for vaccine distribution; for states and cities devastated by COVID-19 for our schools, fire and police departments; an extension of unemployment benefits and stopping evictions; $1,400 for those earning under $80,000; for child care and small businesses. All necessary to restart our economy and allow people to survive.
Biden has also introduced legislation to rebuild our crumbling, underfunded infrastructure, rated C- — for roads, bridges, water and sewage systems, focusing on green energy and, at the same time, creating good jobs. In Congress, Democrats are proposing, again, H1, passed by the House but blocked from a Senate vote by McConnell — a bill reinstating provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, curbing dark money and partisan gerrymandering, increasing both voting rights and voting security.
All good, one would think, if one thought at all of people and democracy, “The American Rescue Plan” supported by 77% of Americans, mayors and governors, economic experts. Yet most Republicans (including Stefanik) have pledged to block these bills, focusing instead on suppressing votes (43 Republican state legislatures passing bills restricting rather than expanding voting rights), “rigging” the election to “win,” praising their “golden calf,” their false idol obsessed with power and greed.
In the 50’s, Senator McCarthy chaired the “House Unamerican Activities Committee,” accusing and destroying innocent lives with lies about “saving us from Communism.” Finally stopped in 1954, someone said what I’d say now to loyalist Republicans: “Haven’t you done enough harm? Have you no sense of decency?”
Bernice Mennis,
West Fort Ann
Left should get ready for bashing
Editor:
I’m beginning to see a pattern developing in our country today! It’s become quite obvious to me that President Biden and his cronies along with the far left socialistic people that got him in office are ignorant to the fact of Pearl Harbor and 9/11!
President Biden and his entourage are currently setting up the framework for this once great country to becoming a left governed socialistic society and, eventually, a third world country. I’ve been saying that for many years! Pray for your children and grandchildren, for they are the ones who will have to put up with this mini-dictatorship. I have, more or less, lived my life but may God be with them!
By the way, did you catch the clip where Joe said, “What am I signing?” and guess who told him to “just sign it!” This is the sign of a president out in left field. Real intelligent group, these people running this country now! Defund the police and weaken the military and cower to the Chinese. They are the ones who released this pandemic on not only our country but the world. Another way to distract us from their real goal to rule the world just as the Japanese thought in Pearl Harbor and WWII. What a sad day that will be but I honestly believe it’s coming.
Now, let me apologize if I have stepped on your toes or angered you. I’ve also heard China had a lot to do with Biden getting this election. And how about Hunter? Multi-millionaire thanks to the Chinese.
You left socialistic have been bashing the previous president for over four years and still are, so my thought to you is, “Will you be ready to get the same bashing for the next four years?”
Phillip C. Reynolds,
Glens Falls