Letters to the editor

We are in dark confusing times
Editor:
It’s interesting to hear so much concern regarding insurrection in the aftermath of Jan. 6. I don’t recall hearing this sentiment after the DC riot during President Trump’s 2017 inauguration, nor did I hear anything of the sort after the riot outside of the White House last year when insurrectionists attempted to burn St. John’s Church to the ground and left Lafayette Square desecrated.
In fact, all we heard were cries of racism and fascism after the perimeter surrounding the White House was expanded the following day.
I heard little concern with threats to democracy after repeated disruptions during Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing... Where was this same concern for the safety of our lawmakers when protesters were aggressively attempting to enter the deliberation chamber? Again, all I heard were further calls of sexism and misogyny.
Perhaps some of you feel there is little logic in acknowledging the unconstitutional alteration of election procedures... Why bother expressing concern for the confounding dilemmas that are now ahead of us regarding our Constitution when your side wins, right?
Perhaps you scoff and sneer at the Trump campaign’s unsuccessful legal pursuit, following the 2020 election. Unfortunately, this was going to be an uphill battle due to the unconstitutional election procedures. These state bureaucrats and judges put the Trump campaign in the middle of a figurative minefield and gleefully bid them good luck with finding their way out.
Joe Biden potentially stated the quiet part out loud when he admitted that he and Barack Hussein Obama established the “most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in American politics.”
Judging the rhetoric I am hearing, it now appears that the current calls for unity are based in tyranny and compliance rather than liberty and honest debate. It appears we genuinely are on the cusp of dark and confusing times.
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station
Editor’s Note: According to subsequent reporting, Joe Biden misspoke when he stated he had helped establish “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in American politics,” and that he meant to say ”the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud prevention organization.”
Wear a red ‘S’ for your shame
Editor:
How does a country like ours, educated and Christian, elect a man as manic as Donald Trump?
How does a country like ours, full of good people, believe a man like Donald Trump — a man who mimics Adolf Hitler in countless ways?
How does a country like ours, a country of democracy, allow a maniac like Donald Trump to convince them, intelligent people, of lies for four long years?
How does a country like ours, full of voters who voted legally, ever forgive the political party responsible for the attempted coup and subsequent deaths at the Capitol?
How does a country like ours, with supposed decent and law-abiding politicians, elect politicians who are so easily swayed by power and the pursuit of it?
How does a country like ours, faced with a murderous mob of our president’s own making, forgive Elise Stefanik for her complicity and cowardice?
I know I won’t.
Elise Stefanik — wear your red hat to pay homage to your god, Donald Trump. Wear, also, the red “S” for shame and sedition.
Carol Decosse, Peru
Reclaim our flag from extremists
Editor:
A new administration promises unity after the “uncivil war.” So, we’re in another Reconstruction era, part of which demands rescuing our flag and other symbols from extremists.
Black Brook and Lake Placid know what it’s like to lose iconic symbols. Black Brook’s tiny community of Swastika was named, before World War II, after the Sanskrit word for good luck. Swastika considered a name change over the years, but veterans objected because that would surrender their legacy to evil. The controversy continues — last September, the Town Board considered, then denied, an outsider’s request to update the name.
The “USA! USA!” chant originated at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics to cheer the U.S. Hockey Team’s miracle on ice. Now it’s mostly associated with outrageous Trump rallies, notably the infamous one that precipitated the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rehabilitating its proud meaning might be as futile as restoring the original definition of “swastika.”
Is the flag next? Some still fly U.S. flags — typically made in China — emblazoned with the disgraced former president’s image and occasionally, vulgar slogans. Insurrectionists he inspired waved flags on poles, some of which were used to bludgeon Capitol police. Our flag, the premier symbol of the United States, was being co-opted.
That’s why the inauguration ceremony, and the days leading up to it, featured so many American flags. It’s a strong message to the extremists rationalizing a failed insurrection — stop your steal. Once an icon is lost, as Lake Placid and Black Brook can attest, it’s nearly impossible to recover.
What can we do? Display Old Glory! Preferably, one made in the USA.
Frank Pagano, Jay
Ignoring should lead to resigning
Editor:
Ms. Stefanik, how would you feel if the congressional representative from another state voted to throw out the results of the New York election based solely on suspicion of fraud?
By voting as you did not to accept the certified results of other states, you attempted to set a precedent whereby you yourself could possibly be turned out of office.
You have encouraged insurrection of our government. You have ignored health directives with regard to COVID-19, which encourages others to do so to the peril of all Americans.
You should immediately resign.
Janet Davies, Queensbury
Please wear mask to protect others
Editor:
I am sick and tired of people literally saying to me, when I mention their lack of wearing a mask, “Oh I don’t need one, I don’t have the virus.” I don’t know who has the beginning of “the virus” and neither do they.
I am 87 years old and have spent literally two weeks trying to find a place close or even far for a vaccine appointment. I recently lost the use of my right lung due to shoulder surgery, leaving only one functioning lung, not good for respiratory virus treatment.
Please wear a mask properly even if you think you are virus-free and “not contagious.”
Helenmarie Sunkenberg, Huletts Landing
Donald Trump has many Black friends
Editor:
I’m stunned by the accusations put forth by David Bunn. These race relations you speak of have undoubtedly improved over two centuries, beginning with President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, the three-fifth’s Compromise, and as our nation moved westward, no territory was allowed to have slaves.
Lyndon B. Johnson passed the Civil Rights Voting Act. Republicans supported it by a greater percentage than the Democrats. That law was expanded to include other protections. Martin Luther King exhorted that Black people need to measure their worth by the “content of their character” not by the “color of their skin.”
You say President Trump is a racist. Your opinion all by itself does not make it true. Give me one example of his racial insensitivity. He has many Black friends.
You also call him a narcissistic sociopath. Again, your opinion alone doesn’t make it so. President Trump sure helped millions of people get out of poverty and climb the ladder of success. Lowest unemployment in history for minority groups. Highest wage growth for Black people from the historical average of $1.65/hr to $3.25/hr.
Shouldn’t he be considered a friend to minorities? Hell yes! During his campaign Trump promised a brighter future and he delivered on that promise. “What do you have to lose?” he asked.
Focus your wrath instead on the Democrats who are dismissive of Black people. What substantive changes can they claim?
Have you forgotten all about Antifa and Black Lives Matter’s summer of destruction? Riots occurred in many U.S. cities where they denounced law enforcement, plundered businesses, destroyed statues of historical figures, and lastly, assaulted and killed innocent bystanders.
You are correct by saying in order to maintain a democracy “we need competence, trust, and shared truth.” However, I don’t see those three pillars coming from Democrats.
John Sharkey, Ticonderoga
Using hauler fees is a great idea
Editor:
I read the article about the discussion of trash hauler permits at the Warren County Public Works Committee. A hauler fee of around $200 per truck, per year was put forward, and someone suggested that this might make his own monthly fee that he pays to his trash hauler go up from $56 a month, which it is now, to $75 a month. What?! Really?!
It is likely that the haulers will pass the whole fee on to the customers in Warren County, but even so, a $200 registration fee once a year would be spread out to all customers of that waste hauler, adding only pennies to the monthly bill of any one customer, nowhere near a $19 increase. Let’s focus on reality — the waste hauler registration might cost a customer as much as a couple of dimes a month, not $19!
When the city of Troy started registering its haulers, it provided the city with enough money to hire someone to focus on waste reduction and recycling. Troy has offered to work with our county to get this registration going. Let’s accept this generous offer and get going!
Elizabeth Crawford,
Glens Falls
Gambling can be bad for addicts
Editor:
The biggest game of the year is right around the corner, the Super Bowl. We’ve been watching and hearing about it on the news, on sports stations, reading about it in the newspapers and even talking about it at work or in school. It’s impossible to escape the buzz around the “big game.”
The Super Bowl is also one of the biggest betting events of the year. From workplace environments betting on squares, to a host of online bets and fantasy leagues, people can literally bet on every aspect of the game. It is estimated that over 22 million Americans will wager more than $6 billion on the game. For some people, these wagers may be more costly than they can afford.
Of those 22 million Americans betting on the Super Bowl, approximately 4%, or 880,000 individuals, experience a gambling problem. What does that mean? It means that they are unable to set and stick to a limit of time and money spent on gambling. It means that they may be betting to escape feelings of anxiety, stress or depression. Gambling behaviors may be causing problems at home, impacting their relationships with their spouse and/or children. They may also be experiencing problems at work. For some, their gambling may turn into an addiction.
While this may be an exciting time to watch and enjoy the Super Bowl, for some it can have a negative effect, both financially and emotionally. For those already struggling due to problem gambling, it may be one of the hardest times of the year.
Problem gambling can affect anyone at any time. If you or someone you care about is experiencing problems due to gambling, reach out to the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center at 518-801-1491 or email: NortheastPGRC@NYProblemGamblingHELP.org
We’re here to help!
Brandy Richards, North Creek