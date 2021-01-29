Letters to the editor

When the city of Troy started registering its haulers, it provided the city with enough money to hire someone to focus on waste reduction and recycling. Troy has offered to work with our county to get this registration going. Let’s accept this generous offer and get going!

Elizabeth Crawford,

Glens Falls

Gambling can be bad for addicts

Editor:

The biggest game of the year is right around the corner, the Super Bowl. We’ve been watching and hearing about it on the news, on sports stations, reading about it in the newspapers and even talking about it at work or in school. It’s impossible to escape the buzz around the “big game.”

The Super Bowl is also one of the biggest betting events of the year. From workplace environments betting on squares, to a host of online bets and fantasy leagues, people can literally bet on every aspect of the game. It is estimated that over 22 million Americans will wager more than $6 billion on the game. For some people, these wagers may be more costly than they can afford.