Letters to the editor

Henke drew false equivalencies
Editor:
We feel the need to respond as a body to the recent remarks made by Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke. As members of the community, we were left confused and troubled by his comments.
Since Mr. Henke claimed to be responding to his constituents’ request for him to make a statement about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, we feel that he should have responded to those events alone and not muddled the subject with false equivalencies.
Comparing the riot of Jan. 6 with the union-led fair labor protests in Wisconsin and the Black Lives Matter movement diminishes the horror of the acts at the Capitol and denies the social significance of those to which they were compared.
A moral equivalency is evaluating one occurrence in light of a previous one as if the two are equal. These events are not equal. Demanding the right to collective bargaining or equal justice under the law are not the same as participating in a violent insurrection, aimed at overturning a free and fair election, that led to the deaths of five people and the desecration of the seat of our democracy.
When we as a society do not wish to look honestly at an event where the cause and effect are undeniable, we deflect and misrepresent. In these divisive times, it is more important than ever to come at things clearly and with a mindset that encourages productive discussion.
Carol Kuhr,
Argyle
chairwoman, Argyle
Democratic Committee
Accountability starts at the top
Editor:
Listening to the comments by various Republican members of Congress, along the lines of “He’s not president anymore,” “Why charge him, it will only further divide the country,” “No harm no foul,” I must question their understanding of the concept of our justice system and the value of their oath to allegiance to the Constitution of the United States.
When someone attempts to kill, but the target survives, the person is still charged, and may be convicted, of attempted murder. They are judged. When a person breaks into and enters a home with intent to steal, they are still charged with “breaking and entering with intent to steal,” even if they were unsuccessful. When someone is charged with instigating a riot in an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States, even if they were unsuccessful, and particularly if they were the president of the United States, they are still charged and need to be subjected to the justice system for determination of guilt or innocence, not “it doesn’t matter anymore.”
There was damage, there was terror, and there was death. This is not a party issue. It is responding to a responsibility to uphold your oath to uphold and support the Constitution of the United States. There should be a real airing of the facts, evaluated without bias. If you choose not to do so, so state you.
Norman Crisp, Bolton Landing
Make Stefanik an ambassador
Editor:
Please encourage Mr. Biden to make Elise Stefanik ambassador to Canada.
John Pietrangelo, Queensbury
Grievances spur letters to editor
Editor:
I’d like to suggest to Kathleen Potter that there may be more letters from Democrats because of the presidency being in Republican hands the past four years. I recall not so fondly the nearly identical gish gallop lists of grievances regularly submitted by those on the right during the Obama years. Also the guy who always misspelled the former president’s name as “Obummer.”
Fortuitously, Karen Dewey is sharing the page with Ms. Potter. Committing a bit of ageism, she suggests the Democratic Party is going to declare President Biden “senile and mentally unfit.” He is not, therefore they’re not going to. If he was, they would.
The Republican approach seems to be to embrace the delusions of any mad king they serve. In Biden’s case, not so much the former president’s, I’d be happy to age as well as he seems to be doing.
To be a GOP congressperson now, you have to accept the election was “stolen” and that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president. Considering what other conspiracy theory nonsense they may be required to believe in the service of Donald Trump, the whole party is going to be declared mentally unfit. Age will have nothing to do with it.
Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward