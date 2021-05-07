Letters to the Editor

Responding to ‘sea of red’ letter
Editor:
This is written in response to a letter penned by Mr. Joseph D. Gray, published in your paper on April 24. I will decline to respond to the gentleman’s vitriol, but feel I must respond to misunderstandings of some key geographic and constitutional facts.
First off, he’s surprised this state is predominantly Democrat when he looks at an election map and sees “a sea of red.” I feel I must introduce him to a concept called “population density.” Those “misguided liberal urban strongholds” are crammed with people, representing three-quarters of the state’s population, including New York City which has as many people in it as the rest of the state combined. That “sea of red” has hardly anyone in it, which is why Ms. Stefanik represents a huge geographic area, but very few people. The fact the GOP ever had control of the state Legislature means these urban areas aren’t over-represented, as Mr. Gray contends, they are massively underrepresented. The GOP is effectively over-represented by about 50%.
Which is why Mr. Gray may be astounded to learn that, like him, the Democrats would absolutely love to abolish “winner-take-all,” which is in fact a bedrock part of our Constitution, the Electoral College. Without that, they’d have far more representation, as the Midwest and Southern states would be marginalized and the massive coastal urban areas would gain more power in Congress. The Democrats would also consistently hold the White House in such a scenario. Consequently, without “winner-take-all” the GOP would be very minor, regional party and the Democrats would be a national power-house. Mr. Gray should better hope his wish never comes to pass.
David Sherwood, Fort Ann
Federal financial lifelines important
Editor:
I have a great interest in how my tax dollars are spent and so I turn to Congressional Representative Elise Stefanik and ask her to lead her Republican colleagues in support of the Earned Income Tax Credit as well as the Child Tax Credit. Tax and housing policy can cut child poverty over 50%. With housing and food security, children do better in school and are healthier. The EITC and CTC are financial lifelines for families working in low-wage jobs. Together, they lifted 7.5 million Americans above the poverty line in 2019. Unfortunately, an estimated 27 million children in low-income families do not receive the full CTC because their parents’ earnings are too low. Expansion of SNAP (food stamps) and tax credits will go a long way to help people lift themselves and their families out of poverty.
I feel really happy when I hear from my friends how Section 8 vouchers or tax credits have made the difference in being housed or homeless, able to buy nutritious food for their kids, have some breath and space in their lives.
I support a permanent expansion of EITC, CTC and SNAP in upcoming tax or economic recovery legislation.
Finally, I want to thank the congresswoman for her support of funding global nutrition programs in our foreign aid budget.
Susan Oehser, Bakers Mills
Fortunate to have Stefanik in district
Editor:
Kudos to our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik! She was recently named one of the top 10 most effective Republican lawmakers during the 116th Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking.
She was named the most effective in supporting our small businesses and economic growth. Elise has delivered billions of dollars to the North Country for infrastructure including rural airports, Head Start programs, health care centers and hospitals, county, and local governments. She has introduced and supported legislation including the Paycheck Program Flexibility Act, Local Chamber, Tourism and 501©(6) Protection Act, Chips for America Act, $99 million for rural broadband through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
Elise continues to work tirelessly for the 21st Congressional District. These programs benefit all her constituents. We are very fortunate to have her. Keep up the good work!
Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls
Biden is undoing Trump’s damage
Editor:
Gene Casella says Trump was the best president ever. Really, Gene?
Trump created the big lie that he won what his own handpicked AG, Barr, said was the most secure election ever. There was absolutely no evidence of election fraud anywhere. His challenges were all struck down by a Conservative SCOTUS. The three justices he picked couldn’t even back him. He incited a mob to commit sedition and attempt violent insurrection. People died. He failed to take action to curtail the damage from ‘Rona.
He acknowledged on tape that he knew the virus was deadly yet he lied repeatedly about it. He undermined CDC infectious disease experts helping 400,000-plus die. Canceling environmental regulations poisons our air, water and earth. Climate change threatens us and he denies it. The military now designates it as our greatest threat.
Everything he touches dies. Four casino bankruptcies, no successes — Trump University, Airline, Steaks, etc. — but you think he could run a country? We now have proof that his campaign chairman fed classified info to Putin. He’s a traitor but Gene thinks FDR and Biden are the bad guys.
Biden meanwhile has rapidly undone much of Trump’s damage. His aggressive use of the Defense Procurement Act to drive the vaccine distribution into more than 4 million arms a day is unprecedented. This is the essential punch needed to bring this virus to its knees. He’ll reach out to those reluctant to get their shot. The economic stimulus is going to those who need the help first. This will float many boats and help reignite growth. Trickle up works, not trickle down. Infrastructure will get more than talked about.
Finally, we have a president who sees both short- and long-term objectives and is positioning us for our competitive future. OK?
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau
Has Rep. Stefanik no shame now?
Editor:
Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming is about to be demoted from her leadership position among Republicans because she has bravely repudiated Trump’s big lie about a “stolen” 2020 election. Now Elise Stefanik is happily being elevated by the anti-democracy Trump faction. Has Elise no shame? She has tied herself to the foul con-man who produced the insurrection against the USA. Those who have pride in their country will work to unseat Stefanik.
Dave Whitman, Glens Falls