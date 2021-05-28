Letters to the Editor

Let’s shore up U.S. finances
Editor:
Last December, I wrote an essay published in the Post-Star, promoting a plan that would shore up the financial solvency of the Social Security and Medicare programs and encouraged our elected representatives to promptly adopt this proposal.
As previously discussed, both programs are facing huge funding shortfalls in the future and need major reform.
Specifically, I recommended means-testing for upper income earners and expanding the number of investment options for program reserves, permitting higher rates of return.
Recently and fortunately, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah followed up and has formed a bipartisan commission to address these very same issues.
Dubbed the Time to Rescue United States’ Trusts Act, this initiative is designed to address the looming insolvency of these entitlement programs.
The Congressional Budget Office projects that continued inaction regarding program finances could result in significant benefit cuts to current retirees and massive deficits for future generations. Workable solutions will prevent these and other financial calamities, so there is no economic reason not to support the initiative.
The commission is bipartisan and highly diverse, with nine Republicans, six Democrats, and one Independent and it includes men, women, conservatives, liberals, independents, Caucasians, African Americans, Hispanics, and Asians, so likewise there is no political reason not to support it.
Now that we got the ball rolling, let’s keep it rolling.
I strongly encourage Post-Star readers to contact their local representatives to voice their support of the TRUST Act, particularly provisions requiring means-testing and allowing expanded investment options for fund reserves.
Please call today to take advantage of this timely and propitious opportunity to help avert a coming budgetary crisis and ensure a stable fiscal future for our country and the next generation.
Do not delay. Call today.
Edward Corcoran, Fort Ann
Founder, New Horizons School of Investing
Edison’s discs were not 78s but 80s
Editor:
I was fascinated to read the Glens Falls connection to Edison’s Diamond Disc phonograph records through the 1920s.
Begun in 1912, Edison’s production of this 10” format ceased in 1929. I found and obtained a collection of these — still new and mint in their inventory control sleeves — from a basement storage room at the liquidation sale of our downtown Braydon and Chapman music shop in 1971.
Just a minor technical correction with the headline, however — these were not 78s. Unlike the thinner and more common shellac 78s, these much thicker Edison discs were recorded for playback at 80 revolutions per minute solely on machines of his own manufacture.
Martin Morrell, Glens Falls
Bless our veterans and our soldiers
Editor:
Memorial Day is here — a day to remember all the military members who gave their lives for us to keep America a safe and free nation.
We can’t thank them enough for their service to the United States of America. Hats off to the guards who continue to serve their country long after their military service is over. These honor guards perform the military rites that honor our veterans in their time of need. This takes place on a daily basis at our military cemetery.
We can’t say enough for your service to our brave departed veterans. God bless our veterans and our active military.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs
Do your part to heal Earth
Editor:
Our Earth is in dire trouble. We are now in the sixth great extinction, which may well include us, if we don’t mitigate global warming.
There are things we can do to help. First, we need to conserve energy, but in the long run, we will need to convert all fossil fuel energy to electric, run by clean, renewable energy — transportation, homes and buildings, everything.
This will be costly, but in the long run will save money, create jobs and save our earth and ourselves. It certainly will not be as costly as out-of-control global warming, especially after the feedback mechanisms of reduced reflectivity of sunlight after the Arctic ice is gone, and the release of methane into the atmosphere, which is now trapped under the Arctic ice kick in.
However, the most important thing we can do is to be sure our congressional representatives are aware of our concerns, and when voting, vote for people who will work toward sustainability, rather than the climate-change deniers we just voted out. They actually took us backward in this fight.
If we allow the current business-as-usual behavior, within a decade the temperature will continue to rise and people’s lives will be in chaos worldwide from sea level rise, droughts, fires, floods, hurricanes and starvation. Per capita, this country puts more carbon into the atmosphere than any other.
We are all in this together, so let’s do our part to heal the Earth.
Jahnn Swanker-Gibson, Johnstown
Make Earth Bill urgent priority
Editor:
A teammate on www.EarthBill.org recently sent me information describing six levels of involvement about the climate crisis. I ranked at the top — “alarmed.” I always hope my alarm propels me to action.
“Clean” energy standards are now buzzwords throughout various climate proposals but can mislead through “false” or green-washed solutions such as biomass, incinerating trash for energy, technological carbon capture and nuclear and fracked gas.
“Renewable Energy Standards,” by definition, mandate cessation of fossil fuel extraction, regulating industry to replace with clean renewables.
The Earth Bill proposes 100% renewables in:
- Electricity by utilities;
- EV’s by manufacturers;
- Regenerative agriculture — reducing U.S. emissions by up to 80% by 2030.
The capacity to implement these standards exists but depends on political will; regenerative agriculture — (“no till,” managed grazing, cover crops, elimination of chemicals and of consolidated animal factories) — promises to extract a huge amount of carbon from the atmosphere and harbor it into our hungry soils.
Admittedly, issues around renewables — extraction of rare minerals (to supply i.e: solar, computer and storage) and reliance on fossil fuels to produce renewables infrastructure — requires serious problem-solving.
The Biden Jobs Plan (which houses his climate policy) or a Green New Deal — possible options to the Earth Bill — must also include renewable energy standards.
In addition, we need Biden to declare a climate emergency and to call on the country to pare down personal habits of convenience and consumption, reframing the national paradigm of growth toward a livable simplicity.
To get this essential Earth Bill congressionally sponsored and voted on in this 117th legislative session won’t be easy. But the bill is an aspirational model; each of us, amping up our own dials to acknowledge this as a crisis, could press lawmakers towards urgency.
Lisa Adamson, Queensbury
North Country Earth Action