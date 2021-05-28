Letters to the Editor

This will be costly, but in the long run will save money, create jobs and save our earth and ourselves. It certainly will not be as costly as out-of-control global warming, especially after the feedback mechanisms of reduced reflectivity of sunlight after the Arctic ice is gone, and the release of methane into the atmosphere, which is now trapped under the Arctic ice kick in.

However, the most important thing we can do is to be sure our congressional representatives are aware of our concerns, and when voting, vote for people who will work toward sustainability, rather than the climate-change deniers we just voted out. They actually took us backward in this fight.

If we allow the current business-as-usual behavior, within a decade the temperature will continue to rise and people’s lives will be in chaos worldwide from sea level rise, droughts, fires, floods, hurricanes and starvation. Per capita, this country puts more carbon into the atmosphere than any other.

We are all in this together, so let’s do our part to heal the Earth.

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson, Johnstown

Make Earth Bill urgent priority

Editor: