Letters to the Editor

Resign, Stefanik, because of lies
Editor:
I call upon Elise Stefanik to resign as our congresswoman. She has violated her oath of office by protecting and defending Donald Trump, not the Constitution. I was shocked election night when she happily declared victory, but remained mute about Joe Biden’s. I was shocked again when she signed the notorious amicus brief supporting Texas’s risible effort to invalidate millions of votes.
Dead-ender Stefanik again peddled her claims of fraud before Congress Wednesday of last week, trying to thwart the electoral count. She spoke after throngs of Trump’s thugs desecrated the People’s House by looting, destroying, murdering and causing mayhem.
Even after their insurrection was repulsed, Stefanik shamelessly continued her speech, claiming voter fraud — all of the allegations long ago laughably dismissed by the courts and fact-checkers as false, flimsy hearsay or lunatic conspiracy theories. Even Bill Barr, Trump’s handpicked AG, has dismissed them. Why not Stefanik?
We know Elise in the 21st District. She is a serial liar and first order crass opportunist like her senate colleagues, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. She’s right that lots of Americans believe there were voting irregularities. Trump surrogates like her have been hammering it into people’s poor heads for months. However, endlessly repeating lies, a typical Trump stratagem, doesn’t make it so, but it certainly riles up your base! That is exactly what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Stefanik is unapologetic, and completely unreflective about how her lies have helped provoke thousands of seriously deranged people to make their horrendous putsch on the Capitol building.
Her efforts to delegitimize the election helped spur the “stop the steal” attack, causing the violence she claims she abhors but is responsible for. In the melee, she was never in danger from those thugs who doubtless considered Stefanik one of Trump’s congressional “heroes.”
Resign immediately, and good riddance!
Mark MacWilliams, Canton
Those who told lies have bloody hands
Editor:
Dear Rep. Elise Stefanik and the other 146 Republicans who voted to overturn the election — what did the blood feel like when it touched your hands? It must have sent a puzzling signal to your brain. Did you deny that your allegiance to debunked fictions played a part? Did you renounce the rhetoric that echoed the halls of the People’s House from the throats of the mob? Did your synapses reject the idea that the lies you pedaled fomented this insurrection?
Did the blood feel cold when you massaged it between your manipulative middle finger and plotting pointer? The coldness to condemn violence, yet continue with the sentiment that caused it, is heartless. The callousness to praise the Capitol protectors while one lay dying from wounds sustained by a red fire extinguisher, wounds mercilessly and repeatedly thrust upon him by your white patriotic malcontents until he was blue — a life you said mattered until it didn’t — is bone chilling.
How did the blood on your hands taste when it touched your mouth? After all that happened, you fastened yourself to the podium and continued spewing deception and destruction into history — continuing your original seditious strategy.
Malice and blood are salty and bitter, and you’ve acquired a taste for both. Because of that fact, you should no longer be served this drink, and no longer be allowed to serve. You should no longer be able to quench your thirst for power at the expense of iron-willed Americans who honor truth, decency, and above all, this country.
Evan Mack, Putnam Station
Stefanik reveals self as anarchist
Editor:
As shocked and appalled as I was — and am — by the outrageous violence in the sacred halls of our nation’s Capitol building this past week, I am more shocked and appalled that our own congressional representative, Elise “Sedition” Stefanik, has proven that she not only condones this behavior, but fully supports it.
To her and her supporters I say — sedition in advancement of craven political ambition is not a value shared by the good people of the North Country. Elise Stefanik is an embarrassment; a shameful “representative” of the democratic values of our country, our state, her constituents, and your family.
Resign your position immediately, Ms. Stefanik. If you do not, it will prove that your motives of “service” are to self alone. You will surely be primaried and humiliated in the next election cycle. You and your financial supporters will be exposed for what you truly are... anarchists.
I urge all patriotic Americans in this congressional district to loudly voice your disapproval of her by demanding her resignation at stefanik.house.gov.
Maynard Jarvis, Fort Edward
Henke’s humor is best thing in paper
Editor:
Bob Henke is still the best thing about your newspaper. How unfortunate that intelligence and humor are not highly contagious.
Connie Farrington,
Queensbury
No-excuse voting was inexcusable
Editor:
The New York Constitution specifically says under Article II that a qualified voter may vote absentee if “unable to appear personally at the polling place because of illness or physical disability” as well as if they are absent from their place of residence (out of town on Election Day).
This past year, no-excuse absentee voting was allowed in clear violation. The excuse was COVID-19. Well, if that were true, why did the legislature, before COVID-19, pass a law to change that part of the Constitution? And they are going to pass it again so it can go to the voters to permanently change the New York Constitution? The Legislature with Cuomo have changed election law to eliminate penalties for people who register or vote when they legally can’t.
There is evidence of voting irregularities as well as actual fraud in the 2020 election — to say none exists is ludicrous. Many court cases were dismissed for standing and evidence was never considered.
Elise Stefanik exercised her constitutional right to object to the votes in several states. She is representing the majority of her constituents. She has done a fantastic job as congresswoman. It’s ironic — newspapers who exist because of constitutional rights are condemning her use of the same Constitution.
Many of the corporations that contribute to Republicans are now saying they will no longer support Republicans. Imagine politicians not having to be beholden to the corporations because the money flow has stopped. Trump was elected because the corporations didn’t own him.
I urge all people — Republican, Democrat, Conservative and independent — who voted for Elise to continue their support for her. If you can be punished for exercising your rights under the Constitution, and if the tech giants can do this to Republicans, they can do it to anyone, including you.
Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls
Stefanik violated her oath of office
Editor:
I am outraged by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s recent voting record and irresponsible actions. She has violated her constitutional oath in putting political support before the interests and well-being of our country. Her actions were intellectually dishonest, regardless of how she may try to rationalize her stance.
Rep. Stefanik’s objection on Jan. 6 to validate the Electoral College outcome was an effort to create further political chaos. When do leaders stand up and lead? Stefanik’s actions took place even after the insurrection at the Capitol. The mechanism to challenge the election outcome was the responsibility of the court system, not the legislative branch. She knew this, and even if she is not an attorney, I am sure she has legal access to affirm this point.
Stefanik also supported the actions initiated by the Texas AG to overturn the election results. One state has no standing to bring suit against another. A first-year law student (and those who would choose to follow legal protocols) would know that such an approach has no merit. Why would Ms. Stefanik prostitute herself to this baseless effort? Is she morally and ethically bankrupt? How can she be trusted with other critical responsibilities of her office? Leaders stand up and lead!
Stefanik has blood on her hands. Five individuals died; her colleagues were terrorized; and the Capitol was vandalized! I urge Congresswoman Stefanik to resign her seat in Congress or at the very least publicly admit that her actions to undermine the election results were a grave mistake. She had that opportunity following the recent insurrection, but she did not rise to the occasion. This is what strong leadership and moral decency requires. Stefanik is rumored to have ambitions of advancing her political career. However, like Shakespeare’s Macbeth, she must first bear responsibility for her atrocities.
Gregory Aidala,
Saratoga Springs
Years of lies led to an insurrection
Editor:
Like many other Americans, I am deeply troubled by the storming of our Capitol building on Wednesday. Troubled, but not surprised.
Over the last four years, our common guide, the truth, has been twisted and subverted on a daily basis and the press, the guardians of our democracy, has been the target of near daily outrageous and deliberately untruthful attacks by the occupant of our nation’s highest office in an attempt to keep the public uninformed.
The vacuum created was quickly filled by social media, which is full of conspiracy theories and other malignant untruths. Heartbreakingly, a sizable number of our fellow citizens resorted to these sites as their source of information and their guideposts to reality. Because of this, while it is conceivable to me that many who participated in the seditionist acts against our democracy this week actually believed they were fighting for a just cause, they had been tragically misled.
Unlike this mob, members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, including Elise Stefanik, have been anything but delusional in their choice to play the dangerous game of subverting our voting system by attacking the integrity of state officials and the courts after our presidential election in November.
I believe that they have been, and continue to be, even after this uprising, deliberately and knowingly pursuing an issue that they know to be a lie for their own political ends. By so doing, they are even more culpable than the mob that their words and actions incited, and they should be sanctioned if not removed from their seats in Congress.
Susan E. Butler, Chestertown