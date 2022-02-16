Letters to the editor

Bewildered by President Biden

Editor:

Open letter to all Biden supporters.

Please explain to all of us novice readers with your infinite wisdom how your president can’t even secure our own borders but is sending our armed forces halfway around the world to try and secure some other country’s border. We will be anxiously waiting your response.

P.S.: Al, June, Kevin, etc., we will certainly be wanting to hear your reply, and please do your research before replying as I’m sure all the family of these solders will be wanting to know also why in the name of God they would be sent to lay down their lives for this soil that they are being sent to protect.

Keith Gilligan, Gansevoort

Stefanik doesn’t inspire people

Editor:

I am old, but I can still write my feelings about what I feel is important to me. First, it is no surprise that Trump still keeps Stefanik in his life. I thought we were done with him, but I see he is still hanging in the limelight preparing to run again and making her his running mate. As they say “birds of a feather flock together,” and I say no way, please.

And as to the letter saying Stefanik inspired women, I say I am a woman and she has never inspired me in any way. I cringe every time I see her name. I have never voted for her and never will. I vote for whomever my heart says, and it is not her or Trump.

My beloved mother is the only woman who inspired me. She endured a lot in her life, and came out with her head held high, and I try to follow in her footsteps. As I approach my 93rd year on this Earth, I say God bless my America and my family.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

More coverage of arts is needed

Editor:

I have been a subscriber to The Post-Star for three years since I moved to Schroon Lake full time. Every Sunday, I get to the section called Arts and Life and find to my amazement that there is nothing at all about the Arts — there are food articles, articles on how to decorate my house and many other trivial things. As an arts leader in the North Country (I am artistic director of Seagle Festival), I wonder why, when there are so many rich arts experiences to be had in the North Country, there are few to none written about in The Post-Star. I think about the Wood Theater, Seagle Festival, the Strand, The Park, Opera Saratoga, Glimmerglass Opera and many others less that a two-hour drive from Glens Falls and wonder again, why little to no mention. I hope that you will consider having at least one article in the “Arts” section of the newspaper — or perhaps find a new name for that section.

Darren K. Woods, artistic director, Seagle Festival

Debate should be encouraged

Editor:

Representative Stefanik is at it again. Now she is helping change the definition of words to bolster her cause. The dictionary defines the word “discourse” as “written or spoken communication or debate.” Regardless of it being political, social, educational or religious, nowhere should discourse be legitimized that includes heinous intentional criminal acts.

Hearty debate should be encouraged as should peaceful public demonstration. Even though I do not personally agree with Rep. Stefanik’s stance on a multitude of issues, I do not have the right to break into her offices, injure her staff and threaten death because of those differences. That is criminal!

Ironically, a truly legitimate form of political discourse should be the right to vote freely and easily but that is evidently not in her wheelhouse. It is a shame that for all intents and purposes that Rep. Stefanik’s posture on legitimate political discourse is to discard 81,283,098 Americans’ votes and turn democracy on its head. Who is the radical now?

Chuck Damp, Ray Brook

Don’t report just half of the story

Editor:

So The Post-Star is still at it! Half a story about another low-life Democrat. An ex-governor of Alabama has his name on a university building. Unreported is the fact that this Democrat was a KKK leader. Why is his name still up on the building? If great men like Columbus have been removed, let’s rip this low-life’s name down! If you don’t have the backbone to report the whole story, why report half the story?

Tonko? What on earth has he ever done in the forty years he’s been stealing from the people of this state? Only the deaf and dumb would vote for this empty suit. What qualifies Joy to be the one to take his place? Simple. She’s a Republican.

Biggest scandal since Watergate. But this publication sweeps in under the rug. The big lie has been outed. Hillary paid her operatives to infiltrate an American citizens’ privacy. She paid to have the Russian story about Mister Trump set up. Not only was the 2020 election bought and paid for, so was the 2016. But Mister Trump foiled that first one. No wonder the progressives are so sour-faced. All that money wasted and here comes Mister Trump again in 2024. ... Still waiting for an apology from this propaganda sheet for the five years of lies! (Sorry folks, but you’ll never see this letter in print.)

John Siebrecht, Queensbury

Viewpoints about Civil War differ

Editor:

After reading Mr. Hart’s letter to the editor in The Post-Star of Feb. 12, 2022, I felt compelled to respond with a differing viewpoint. In the final analysis, the Civil War was about the preservation of slavery (owning the bodies of human being and having absolute authority over their lives) or the destruction of this abhorrent institution.

Mr. Hart is correct that most of the Confederate soldiers did not own slaves themselves, but were fully aware of defending the right of wealthy slaveholders to maintain the wealth that was mostly created by forced labor. Many of them were deluded into thinking they were defending their homeland from wicked northerners by the wealthy plantation owners who were mostly exempt from being drafted to fight, mainly because they were expected to stay home and keep the slaves from deserting!

The phenomenon of wealthy interests persuading average citizens to fight their battles continues to this day. Just look at the support Trump has garnered using fear and hatred to get support for himself and his wealthy cronies!

As for the depredations that some Union soldiers committed, an equal number of Confederate atrocities could be enumerated. As William T. Sherman said at the time “War is all hell.”

As for the removal of Confederate flags, statues and monuments, they should be taken from places of honor, where they do not belong, and taken to Civil War battlefields and museums, where Civil War history is preserved.

And, I am writing this from the perspective of a descendant of a Confederate general from Alabama who fought to preserve his despicable right to own human beings. As U.S. Grant said (and I am paraphrasing) after Lee surrendered at Appomattox: “The Confederate soldiers fought with great courage, but for the worst possible cause!”

Neal Iverson, Queensbury

Residents have suffered enough

Editor:

No town wants smog fog (dirty air) however often towns struggling for better tax incentives and increased employment can fall prey to questionable deals. For example, Whitehall was considered as a home to a medical trash incinerator last year. For some reason the company disappeared. However, maybe they became disinterested because the condition of the available site next to the canal and railroad was damaged by a prior trash entity.

We know that our environs around Glens Falls are beholden to polluted air from the Hudson Falls incinerator, Finch Paper plant and Lehigh Cement. Now add to that the Hughes proposal in Fort Edward! They will have to come up with $90 million for the huge autoclave installation that is greedy for water and power under the guise of conservation. In addition, this Hughes company and its officers have failed miserably in Great Britain, Ireland, and France!

The folks in Fort Edward have suffered enough from the effects of pollution. Why don’t we help them plant a garden instead?

Helenmarie Sunkenberg, Glens Falls

Stefanik does not speak for me

Editor:

This week’s newsletter from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who serves NY District 21, my district, omitted, in my opinion, the most significant action the congresswoman took this past week.

Stefanik missed the news that the Republican Party on Friday, Feb. 4, officially declared the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and events that led to it, “legitimate political discourse.”

Also, at a news conference, on Feb. 4, Stefanik was asked by a reporter, “As a member of leadership yourself, what is your reaction to those censures of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney? My congresswoman responded, “The RNC has every right to take any action. And the position that I have is that you’re ultimately held accountable to voters in your district. Voters who you represent. And we’re going to hear the feedback and the views of voters pretty quickly here this year.”

According to a statement Stefanik released on the anniversary of the attack, “I strongly and clearly condemned the violence and destruction that occurred at the U.S. Capitol.” Yet, she has not supported the congressional bipartisan committee investigating.

Well, I am a voter, and here is my feedback. You do not speak for me. You have continued to spread lies about the legitimacy of a certified election as a leader in the Republican Party. Congresswoman, you should be ashamed of yourself for spreading falsehoods. You should uphold our constitution and keep our democracy growing, not be a cog in destroying it.

Michelle Zelkowitz, Elizabethtown

Students should get snow days

Editor:

I am writing this letter in regards to Corinth CSD and their decision to switch to remote learning versus giving students the traditional snow day. In my opinion, students deserve to experience the fun of a snow day, especially the elementary students.

The fun of playing outside in the snow from building a fort, going sledding to building a snowman has value. It is part of the magic of being a child. Who doesn’t remember the anticipation of wanting to get outside to play in the snow as a child?

School districts are only allowed two or three snow days per calendar year. This does not result in a huge loss of learning in the scheme of things. Remote learning was used because there was no alternative during the pandemic. However, remote learning is not in the best interest of children unless there is no option. They don’t stay focused and more often than not just tune out.

Instead of sticking them in front of a device, let them have the freedom of being a kid and the chance to get outside and play in the snow! Not to mention, give teachers the time to get out and take care of their sidewalks, driveways and their cars. Teachers have worked harder than ever during COVID, and to take a snow day away from is not right either.

I am glad to see that majority of superintendents in our area saw the value of a snow day. Shame on the superintendent of CSD. He must have forgotten what it is like to be a child.

Mary Turner, Hudson Falls

IDA fully behind CHPE project

Editor:

With the public comment period ending for the Champlain Hudson Power Express, I write to reaffirm the support of the Warren-Washington County IDA for this important economic development project.

While the project has received strong public comments from all over the state, sadly, as is often the case here in New York, certain special interest groups have weighed in and are clearly pushing for a strategy to delay or kill the project altogether. This time-tested approach is a large reason why development, especially on this scale, can be so difficult to achieve in New York.

The fact of the matter is that the CHPE will provide good jobs and wages to our region while delivering steady, predictable revenue to our towns and schools. At the same time, it will not place any additional demands on our local services.

As a result of an agreement signed between our IDA and the CHPE, the project will deliver over $270 million to Washington County over the next 30 years and statewide, local governments are expected to receive approximately $1.4 billion in new tax revenue from the project. This new funding will provide our towns and school districts with the opportunity to undertake capital projects and build up reserve funds without increasing local taxes.

The CHPE has been through a long, rigorous permitting process and pulling the plug on such an important project now will hurt the state’s ability to deliver steady, reliable power and create jobs and economic incentives for communities across the state.

The CHPE is an important piece of New York’s energy infrastructure, and we look forward to its approval.

Dave O’Brien, Hampton

Harmful beliefs don’t get respect

Editor:

On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, a letter was published seeking sympathy for Confederate soldiers who had bravely fought and died to defend their beliefs. The same fallacious argument could be made for those Germans in both World Wars. How about the Japanese? What about the Iranians, remember their democratically elected official who was assassinated after nationalizing their oil fields. Certainly every “freedom” fighter is another group’s terrorist.

The point is, one’s “beliefs” are not necessarily worthy of sympathy or “the slightest iota” of respect, if those beliefs directly (or indirectly) cause harm to others. Have you ever seen a driver yield their right of way, only to “cause” an accident? The yielding driver believed they were doing good, mistakenly believed. History is replete with mistaken beliefs.

In Southern states, we were taught (indoctrinated) about the war of northern aggression and southern heritage, fighting for states’ rights. George Wallace was seen as a hero. In other states, some are taught the Civil War was about freeing enslaved people. So which belief is correct?

The construction dates of the Confederate monuments correlates with beliefs supporting oppression as opposed to honoring the recently dead. Stone Mountain was built on a Klan meeting site, and opened on the 100th anniversary of Lincoln’s assassination. Coincidence?

The same fallacious argument applies to the insurrectionists of Jan. 6, 2021. Those beliefs are not “legitimate political protest.” Nor are those convicted criminals heroes. If it were legitimate speech, or a marginally factual belief, why are those involved in its organization exercising their right against self-incrimination?

I believe true Patriots respect contrary ideas, are willing to call out dangerous beliefs, and would never put themselves in fear or need protection from self-incrimination.

Excelsior

E Pluribus Unum

Fight Truth Decay

Michael Stern, Fort Edward

