Letters to the Editor

Editor:

The results of the 2020 census are in. While the impact on our state’s federal representation has been determined, a much less visible process will occur shortly.

Once the official results are received by Warren County, a resolution will be prepared for the board making any adjustments needed to the weighted votes of the supervisors. In the past, this resolution was treated as little more than legislative housekeeping. What a shame! What a lost opportunity!

This “once a decade” resolution is, in its effect, the Constitution of Warren County. It determines the basic overall structure of our county government. Every 10 years our leaders have the opportunity to ask a simple but consequential question — can we do better?

The current structure is an archaic form that has been twisted and kneaded over the decades into the wacky form it now takes. We have weights that range from 11 for Hague to 85 for each of Queensbury’s five supervisors. Queensbury citizens have five different people representing them at the county while everyone else has just one. For up-county towns, their county representative is also their town supervisor. Up-county voters are not treated equally and have less granular access to the ballot box and weaker ability to express their political desires.