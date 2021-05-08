Letters to the Editor

Neighbors, tear down those signs
Editor:
As a longtime resident of Kingsbury, I feel compelled to address a disturbing issue. I am seeing several huge signs hanging on the homes of some of our neighbors. They use the F-word in political statements. At least three of them are in very close proximity to the Franklin Street entrance of the Hudson Falls High School.
Questions for consideration:
- Will this help our social discourse?
- Do you believe this is an appropriate use of personal expression?
- Is this what you want to model for our young people?
There is no advantage in using profanity to make a statement. Any point you are making is negative and reflects poorly on you.
Dear neighbors, tear down those signs!
Debbie Parker, Kingsbury
Support exists for problem gamblers
Editor:
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a campaign aimed at raising awareness about the millions of Americans who face the reality of living with a mental illness such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, mood disorder or personality disorder. But did you know that problem gambling can lead to another diagnosable and treatable mental health disorder called gambling disorder?
Problem gambling and mental health are connected. Nearly two-thirds of gamblers surveyed reported that their mental health has suffered as a result of their gambling (Nash et al, 2018). People with depression may engage in gambling to elevate their mood. People with anxiety may gamble to manage their symptoms, as people who gamble tend to report feeling little to no anxiety. People with bipolar disorder may use gambling to elevate their mood during depressive states or impulsively engage in gambling during their manic states. Some individuals may gamble to deal or cope with various forms of psychological trauma. Gambling disorder has one of the highest rates of suicide than any other addiction. Nearly 37% of those experiencing a gambling problem and 50% of those with disordered gambling experience suicidal thoughts and ideations. Over 17% of those individuals have attempted suicide (Moghaddam et al, 2015).
Problem gambling does not just affect the individual who is gambling, but also their loved ones. Each person struggling with gambling problems affects at least 10 people closest to them. In one study, over 90% of those affected by someone’s gambling behavior reported feeling emotional distress (Nash et al, 2018).
The Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center is here to support anyone affected by problem gambling. Call us 518-801-1491 or email at NortheastPGRC@NYProblemGambling.org.
For more information and resources visit www.NYProblemGamblingHELP.org/Northeast.
Brandy Richards, Albany
Is getting a shot ‘too much’ to ask?
Editor:
It appears that 44% of Trumpublicans refuse to get vaccinated — compared to 8% of Democrats. So that we will never reach “herd immunity” and get rid of COVID-19.
I’ve managed to survive as a Democrat for 84 years and the only thing we can agree on is trying to minimize “loss of life.”
Meantime, Republicans never let “that” stand in their way when they want something!
They are now obsessed by being “replaced” by minorities such as Latinos coming from Mexico and try to undercount them in the 2020 census. What they should be worried about is being replaced by Democrats as they die off from the COVID-19 pandemic!
They are no longer a threat to me as I am fully vaccinated by now and proud of it, along with being a Navy veteran. However, I have a son that can’t get vaccinated due to a “brain aneurysm.”
Is getting vaccinated “too much” to ask from these Trumpublicans to do for their country — or are they looking for a “free ride”?
Ron Hintz, Argyle
County board has archaic structure
Editor:
The results of the 2020 census are in. While the impact on our state’s federal representation has been determined, a much less visible process will occur shortly.
Once the official results are received by Warren County, a resolution will be prepared for the board making any adjustments needed to the weighted votes of the supervisors. In the past, this resolution was treated as little more than legislative housekeeping. What a shame! What a lost opportunity!
This “once a decade” resolution is, in its effect, the Constitution of Warren County. It determines the basic overall structure of our county government. Every 10 years our leaders have the opportunity to ask a simple but consequential question — can we do better?
The current structure is an archaic form that has been twisted and kneaded over the decades into the wacky form it now takes. We have weights that range from 11 for Hague to 85 for each of Queensbury’s five supervisors. Queensbury citizens have five different people representing them at the county while everyone else has just one. For up-county towns, their county representative is also their town supervisor. Up-county voters are not treated equally and have less granular access to the ballot box and weaker ability to express their political desires.
If starting from scratch, would anyone in their right mind propose our current form and put it to the voters? If it would not be rational in those circumstances, how can it be rational when it gets renewed?
Our current board has the once-a-decade opportunity to ask — can we do better? How can asking that be wrong? I hope our leaders do take the time this decade to at least explore the issues and maybe, just maybe, put the question to the voters.
Bill Mahar, Warrensburg
‘Less is best’ will help save planet
Editor:
What if “less is best” becomes a rallying cry for those of us concerned about the climate crisis and life on our planet? What if hundreds, no thousands of us locally can help by changing choices? We know that climate overheating is happening and that it’s one of the biggest threats humanity has ever faced. We know that carbon pollution (our carbon footprint) from industrial and human lifestyle activity is irreversible and stays in our atmosphere for thousands of years creating a thick blanket that traps heat and causes stronger hurricanes, bigger fires, more frequent flooding and the extinction of thousands of species.
Here are a few mitigating “less is best” choices:
- Less consumption — we are constantly distracted and barraged to buy new stuff. The carbon footprint for storing mined data about our preferences, packaging, shipping and returning what we buy cannot be overestimated. We can curb carbon by only buying essentials.
- Less waste — the cost of burning and burying what we throw away adds to carbon pollution. Local reuse, repair and recycle initiatives give us other options. Backyard food-scrap and yard waste compositing is an easy one.
- Less meat eating — a United Nations climate change report describes plant-based diets as a major opportunity for mitigating and adapting to climate change. Raising livestock on lands that could grow trees that remove carbon dioxide from the air is precious loss.
- Less dependency on fossil fuels — less driving and lower thermostat settings are simple choice examples. Another is making calls to our legislators in support of federal climate action.