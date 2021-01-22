Letters to the editor

Black voters have saved democracy
After living in South Glens Falls for over 40 years and recently moving to Georgia, I am proud to say that my vote made a .002% difference in the recent Georgia senatorial vote. The case could be made that nationally, and in the state of Georgia, Black voters saved a failing democracy, at least temporarily.
What we see broadly is the 400-year struggle between white, (primarily male) superiority, power and control versus “others.” The “others” throughout history are Black, but have included Native Americans, Asians, Muslims, women, Jews and more.
What many national Republicans have chosen to do is to exploit grievances and racism to defend a proportionally decreasing white population to maintain their power and political control. Lies and propaganda (conspiracy theories) were repeated and amplified and made profitable by social media. Racism, lies, QAnon, and warped “religion” have coalesced into an overwhelmingly white delusional cult.
Many Republicans, led by Donald, have used this cultist following to advance their cause and some became radicalized to the point of violence. How sad…
In addition to being a racist, Mr. Trump is a narcissistic sociopath; look it up. These conditions (especially sociopath) help explain his destructive influence on democracy and U.S. society. It is incalculable, and hopefully he will be held accountable. But beyond Donald — will Democrats be able to clearly and successfully explain a forward-looking agenda, or be continually branded by Republicans as radical socialists? Will those in power ever be able to get a handle on social media spewing lies as news, all without infringing on free speech? Will Republicans continue using the road map of lies, voter suppression, divisiveness, fear, and racism?
Again, thank you to Black voters for saving a fragile democracy. To maintain it, we need competence, trust, and shared truth.
Dave Bunn,
Woodstock, Georgia
Recent paper made Trump look good
Gordon O’Neil thinks I didn’t read the text that supports his “cabal” theory. Actually, sir, I did. I, too am big on critical thought. Had you exercised the same you would have seen that when Mr. Inouye made the comment you quoted, he was referring to Reagan, Oliver North, and that whole traitorous Iran-Contra mess in which our government disobeyed the wishes of the people as expressed through Congress and did whatever the heck they felt like doing.
I’m also wondering if Karen Dewey might’ve seen a recent Post-Star beyond the crossword. If she had she would have seen a different paper than she envisions in her criticisms. It made Trump look like he actually had a successful administration. They actually found some accomplishments to list like, “he made over 800 changes to the immigration laws.” Huh?
Listen to Mr. O’Neil, Karen. Employ some critical thinking before just chucking the Post-Star. Even on dead Mondays you have Bob Henke’s column, which is always funny and informative. If you read the paper, you’d see he’s a staunch Republican but his column never goes there. You’d know his name as he’s the Argyle supervisor.
You’d also see that Mr. Doolittle could probably go national with his human interest writings. Talk about a man with a cross to bear.
Ken Tingley also could’ve gone national with his human interest stories as well. You’d know that, too, had you been reading.
There. You kids play nicely. I’ve done my good deed for the day.
Stay positive. Test negative.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau
Sunday’s paper was unpleasant surprise
Good morning! I enjoy reading the paper every morning. Where I may criticize the editing some days and content on others (Mondays), I rely on the Post-Star for my first hint at happenings around the world. I have especially enjoyed the mornings with your attention to Trump and with my personal frustration of him, my venting came out strong with the boost.
However, Sunday’s issue (Jan. 17) gave me a shock. First with the front page then with the pages of Trump-mania. I can understand that you have a diverse audience, however, I was set back by the praising of someone despised by many, including the Post-Star. Far be it for me to suggest your publishing preferences, but I have enjoyed the last year with our joint dislike for Trump.
Kevin Loucks,
South Glens Falls
Let’s find better representative
I write this letter to commemorate the events of Jan. 2 and Jan. 6. On Saturday, Jan. 2, it was revealed in a taped conversation that President Trump begged, cajoled, threatened and encouraged the secretary of state of Georgia to “find” 11,780 votes so that he could be declared the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. To what end? Trump would still lose the election. How futile!
Then on Wednesday, Jan. 6, an event took place that has shaken this country to the core. Incited by President Trump, an unruly mob of his adherents stormed the Capitol and delayed the certification of President-elect Biden. The last time the Capitol was attacked was 1814 by the British during the war of 1812. Then the enemy was foreign. In 2021, four rioters died and a Capitol Police officer gave his life in the defense of the People’s House. In 2021, the enemy was domestic. It was the 45th president.
The certification of President-elect Biden’s victory was largely ceremonial, yet the president sent his minions to disrupt the ceremony. Another futile effort!
Representative Elise Stefanik felt that those futile efforts needed to be justified by her floor speech, saying she objected to the ceremony because of alleged voting irregularities in battleground states. To what end? Is it to pander to the Trump wing of her party? Is she that afraid to lose the Trump voters in her district that she will legitimize an extortionist and a man who incited a riot and the murder of a police officer?
It’s a good thing the framers created a two-year term for members of the House. Representative Stefanik can be sent packing in 2022 stained with her recent actions. Isn’t there any better Republican to represent NY-21? The constituents deserve better!
George Ball, Liverpool
Stefanik ensured voter confidence
We would like to commend Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her efforts to ensure a complete and accurate counting of electoral votes. Despite the chaos and violence taking place on Jan. 6, which Ms. Stefanik rightfully denounced, she insisted that a constitutionally fair and accurate counting of electoral votes take place.
It would’ve been easier for her to shirk her responsibilities as a member of Congress, but she insisted that the mandated democratic process be properly executed.
We should all be thankful for Ms. Stefanik’s due diligence on this very important matter. Because of her, we can all be confident of the election results.
David Buchyn, Wilton
Upstate Conservative Coalition
Henke is smart and good-humored
From your lengthy “boo” on Bob Henke’s recent remarks concerning the violent assault on our nation’s Capitol, one might believe Bob is a malevolent individual. I don’t know what was said on either side as I was not there, but in my exchanges with him he has proven to be the same intelligent, humorous, good-natured retired wildlife officer who writes the Monday column on wildlife and other related topics. Some folks I know only buy the Post-Star on Monday so they can read Bob’s column.
Dianne Sofia, Hampton
Confederacy had 3 separate flags
On Jan. 6, as Americans watched, a crowd stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C.; many memorable scenes flashed before the cameras. We watched in disbelief and shock; then out came the pundits, and social media. Was this the end of democracy? I do not believe so; our founding fathers gave us the Constitution and it still thrives.
Watching this unfold, one scene grabbed my attention: the man strolling through the rotunda with, what many, and social media, incorrectly said was the Confederate flag. That flag is not now, nor ever was, the official flag of the Confederacy. Rather, it is the battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia and their commander, Robert E. Lee.
The Confederacy had three official flags: the Stars and Bars till 1863, the Stainless Banner till March 1865 and finally the Blood Stained Banner till April 1865. After having surrendered, the Confederacy was dismantled, as Lee left the Court House to review his troops for the last time.
Afterward, the flag now called the Confederate flag began to take on a new context, having nothing to do with the Confederacy.
It was once more used as a flag of segregation, Jim Crow, and became the symbol of the Dixiecrat party. In 1948, Dixiecrats chose Strom Thurmond to be their presidential candidate. Strom Thurmond lost to Harry S. Truman.
American history is our history.
Elizabeth Finch,
Glens Falls
Honesty precedes reconciliation
Since the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, we have been hearing calls for unity … calls for “getting past” what happened that terrible day.
Although the calls are laudable, there is one thing missing — an acceptance of responsibility. We have heard members of Congress, condemning the violence. That is the easy part; that is a God, mother, and apple pie kind of statement. Nobody disagrees there.
What are we not hearing? Members of Congress, including our own representative, who have refused to call out Mr. Trump’s remarks to the crowd before sending them off to the Capitol. Who among them has renounced the untruths that the election was stolen from Mr. Trump?
Despite some 60 court rulings that found no evidence of massive vote fraud; despite claims by Attorney General William Barr that there was no evidence of massive voter fraud; despite numerous recounts in those battleground states that showed no change in the vote totals, the lie persisted that the election was stolen.
Most religious persuasions have rituals of reconciliation and they usually acknowledge some kind of responsibility for an action and a promise to “sin no more.” We have not seen either.
If one looks at the story of the Prodigal Son in the New Testament, the Father took back the Son only after the boy acknowledged his erroneous ways and with a promise to “sin no more.“
In our case here, will those who are calling for unity and reconciliation be willing to acknowledge that their claims of massive vote fraud were untrue? I think until that happens, these calls for unity and condemnations of violence ring rather hollow and are self-serving.
Mike Farenell,
Glens Falls
Silence on China is interesting
So many letters full of hatred directed at Stefanik, yet nary a peep about Chinese involvement in the deaths of 400,000 Americans. Interesting?
Clayton Bartlett, Queensbury
Taxes have put city in death spiral
In 1966. Glens Falls was a vibrant community and family incubator with five full elementary schools. Gainful employment was plentiful, and taxes were low. Downtown businesses existed to serve the citizens.
When I was wounded and returned from war, urban renewal had destroyed half the city. I stood on Glen Street with crutches and watched a federally sponsored wrecking ball demolish Boxer’s Drug Store. From 1968, the citizens of Glens Falls would invest millions and millions of their tax dollars into downtown with no return on investment. Revenues have decreased.
From 1968, the citizens of Glens Falls have existed to finance downtown businesses.
In 1965, GFHS graduated 273 students. In 2021, maybe 120 will graduate and school taxes are higher. Glens Falls has five wards, 12 elected officials and 70-plus full-time fire and police to serve a decreasing population of 14,000 people. If New York mandates services like full-time fire departments for cities under 15,000 people, then the state should pay for it.
Glens Falls should consolidate everything with Queensbury and to three wards immediately: three city council members, three at-large supervisors, one mayor. Supervisors have a weighted vote at the county level by population anyway.
The bus marked “Airport” goes by my house and has been empty for the last decade. The Glens Falls big bus system is a fiasco. The Civic Center is almost 50 years old and unsafe. Where are the “watchdog” newspapers and citizen groups?
Businesses and jobs migrate to states with low taxes. We’re in a progressively deteriorating death spiral in New York. New York has 1.2 million infected with COVID-19, with a mortality of 41,000-plus people. New York’s mortality with COVID-19 versus infections is worse than any other state.
Andrew Cuomo is more interested in winning Emmys and talking than doing business and saving lives.
Ron Parsons,
Glens Falls