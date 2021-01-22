Letters to the editor

From your lengthy “boo” on Bob Henke’s recent remarks concerning the violent assault on our nation’s Capitol, one might believe Bob is a malevolent individual. I don’t know what was said on either side as I was not there, but in my exchanges with him he has proven to be the same intelligent, humorous, good-natured retired wildlife officer who writes the Monday column on wildlife and other related topics. Some folks I know only buy the Post-Star on Monday so they can read Bob’s column.

Dianne Sofia, Hampton

Confederacy had 3 separate flags

Editor:

On Jan. 6, as Americans watched, a crowd stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C.; many memorable scenes flashed before the cameras. We watched in disbelief and shock; then out came the pundits, and social media. Was this the end of democracy? I do not believe so; our founding fathers gave us the Constitution and it still thrives.

Watching this unfold, one scene grabbed my attention: the man strolling through the rotunda with, what many, and social media, incorrectly said was the Confederate flag. That flag is not now, nor ever was, the official flag of the Confederacy. Rather, it is the battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia and their commander, Robert E. Lee.