Letters to the Editor

Kevin Geraghty is a friend, and I’ve long admired his commitment to Warrensburg. Whether serving on the fire company for 50 years, keeping score at high school basketball games, manning the chains at football games, or championing the town historical center, Geraghty’s interest is the betterment of Warrensburg.

And over the past 15 years, he has proven himself a fair, honest and capable leader.

I urge you to support Kevin Geraghty in the Republican primary on June 22.

John Alexander, Warrensburg

Grandmother wants to go to ceremony

Editor:

This is a different kind of letter than your paper usually receives. This is a letter about my 5 grandsons who are all students of South Glens Falls High School.

Each one danced in the marathon this year and it was held as an outdoor event. This event was closed to spectators. There will not be another time when my grandsons will be together at a school event.

My oldest grandson is a special needs student and graduating this year. He will attend SUNY Cobleskill this fall.