Letters to the Editor

Editor:
The pandemic has taken a devastating toll. We are now trying to regain our equilibrium. And while many of us are vaccinated and our masks are being removed, getting back to normal, or better than normal, will take some well-targeted time, effort and, in particular, money.
President Biden and Congress have recognized and responded to the needs of states, counties, local communities and individuals whose funds and budgets were ravaged by the virus through passing the American Rescue Plan Act. So, how much money are we talking about and how will it be spent?
One part of ARPA directs funds to governments and schools. Amounts stated are approximate figures. Let’s consider our local area. Warren County will receive $12,400,000, the city of Glens Falls will receive $12,230,000, and the Glens Falls City School District will receive $3,149,000.
Part of these ARPA funds are to ensure that schools have the funding available to properly ventilate, adequately socially distance and systematically make up for lost learning.
Another part of ARPA provides money for infrastructure projects such as broadband access, an especially critical need in rural areas, and a need highlighted by remote instruction. A more extensive infrastructure bill is still under negotiation in Congress.
Within the context of these wider funding allocations, a key question now is, how will the public help determine how to spend this money? Certainly, our elected officials, school administrators and board members will meet to determine priorities, but we need to do our part to ensure that our voices are heard and our opinions and priorities considered, starting with attending Town Board and school board meetings.
We can and should work together to make our communities stronger and build back better.
Alane Vogel, Hague
Back Geraghty in the primary
Editor:
Kevin Geraghty’s tenure atop Warrensburg government has been a boon for the community.
He has earned another term.
Supervisor Geraghty’s steady hand guided Warrensburg through the financial collapse of 2008.
In the years since, Warrensburg’s water system has undergone significant upgrades. Its sewer plant is in the midst of ongoing improvements. Numerous brownfield sites, once economic and aesthetic drains on the community, have been transformed into valuable public property, which pumps cash into the town’s economy.
Geraghty is a respected public official and his talent for budgeting has kept taxes down in Warrensburg and elevated the town’s stature at Warren County Board of Supervisors, where he served as budget officer and, later, chairman. And, during a moment of instability, county supervisors even named him acting administrator.
Kevin Geraghty is a friend, and I’ve long admired his commitment to Warrensburg. Whether serving on the fire company for 50 years, keeping score at high school basketball games, manning the chains at football games, or championing the town historical center, Geraghty’s interest is the betterment of Warrensburg.
And over the past 15 years, he has proven himself a fair, honest and capable leader.
I urge you to support Kevin Geraghty in the Republican primary on June 22.
John Alexander, Warrensburg
Grandmother wants to go to ceremony
Editor:
This is a different kind of letter than your paper usually receives. This is a letter about my 5 grandsons who are all students of South Glens Falls High School.
Each one danced in the marathon this year and it was held as an outdoor event. This event was closed to spectators. There will not be another time when my grandsons will be together at a school event.
My oldest grandson is a special needs student and graduating this year. He will attend SUNY Cobleskill this fall.
If the Nassau Coliseum can have 13,000-plus spectators watch a hockey game, why can’t the Cool Insuring Arena have no more than about 900 people in the audience for the graduation? Each graduate can only have 4 tickets; therefore only 4 people can witness this very important highlight of their life. This must be a very hard decision for these graduates and their families. This may be the decision of the school district, but what guidelines are they following?
These events were and will be live-streamed, to be viewed by people who are lucky enough to have high speed internet. I am not so lucky and who will I celebrate the event with, myself and my husband?
Maybe one of your enlightened readers can fill me in. I know all about following the “science,” which changes like the weather. Other states are fully open, without restrictions, why can’t New York open up?
Lucy LaPointe, Whitehall
Family housing must be saved
Editor:
It’s difficult to miss the “Hand Off Our Homes” signage while traveling through Fort Ann ... this is an important debate that is flying under the radar.
The town of Fort Ann is proposing a regulatory code for short-term rentals. It appears many in the town oppose such action.
There are obvious benefits for communities to embrace short-term rentals: They provide tax revenue, increase employment opportunities for select maintenance personnel, moderately boost local economies; among other benefits.
There are also downsides with these properties. With widespread online advertisement, these properties can attract large groups that are looking for a weekend party house. Short term rentals have also slightly compromised the hotel industry, while at the same time reduced the amount of potential long-term rentals.
Even more concerning, there is evidence short-term rentals raise the price of single-family housing, as fewer homes are available for purchase while investors outbid homeowners to expand their rental portfolios.
This is the complex nature of private property. When one purchases a house/land, should they not be able to rent/sell their property whenever they choose? Unfortunately, corporate interest in the rental industry has compromised this important tenet of American society.
Wide swaths of American houses are being purchased by investment groups to control private property, while reducing the likelihood that future American families will be able to purchase the homes they will reside in. We will be a nation of renters before long.
We have to ask ourselves an important question: How do we preserve single-family housing and guarantee future generations will be able to purchase their own homes? Will our embrace of short-term rentals ultimately lead us down a path we will regret before long? The town of Fort Ann is right in attempting to quell this trend. Single-family housing must be preserved.
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station
Choose the Earth and democracy
Editor:
“Believers” cheering preposterous conspiracy theories —storming our Capitol, stirred by an arrogant narcissistic autocrat obsessively repeating the election stolen.
Republican loyalists stirring fear, hatred, delusion, suggesting a military overthrow. Citing nonexistent voter fraud, Republican legislators pass laws restricting voting rights, using partisan gerrymandering, censoring dissenters.
Scholars, studying democracies falling prey to dictatorships, warn “our democracy is now at risk.”
Why would people “choose” dictators, relinquish freedom?
Observing Nazism’s rise, Fromm writes in “Escape from Freedom” (1941): “If the meaning of life becomes doubtful, if one’s relations to others and to oneself do not offer security” there is temptation to “surrender freedom to dictators.” Anxiety, fear, aloneness..., the “lust for power ... rooted in weakness ... the inability of the individual self to stand alone and live.”
McConnell, McCarthy, Stefanik and many Republicans denying their own Jan 6 terror, giving up integrity, repeating the big lie for power.
The other “big lie”: global warming a hoax. Exxon, fossil fuels, coal, oil, mining, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, toxic chemicals, corporations purposely spreading misinformation to protect profits, denying overwhelming proof earth is warming — science, data, facts, observations and direct experience every day: catastrophic wildfires, storms, flooding, droughts, record heat, glaciers melting, oceans rising and warming, extinctions of animals, deforestation, climate refugees. Destruction.
Fromm writes: “The more the drive toward life is thwarted, the stronger is the drive toward destruction ... Destructiveness is the outcome of unlived life.”
We can choose — individually, culturally, politically — lives of depth, integrity. “For the People Act” would protect and expand voting rights,change finance laws to reduce influence of money, limit partisan gerrymandering, create new ethics rules.
New York’s Climate Act and the federal Earth Act (Biden’s Jobs Bill) set dates for reducing CO2 emissions, replacing fossil fuels with renewable energies, creating new jobs, a sustainable future.
How could we not “choose” our earth, our democracy.
Bernice Mennis,
West Fort Ann