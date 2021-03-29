Letters to the editor

Mr. Biden, the great unifier, seems to be more interested brokering a deal with the Taliban to protect a pipeline in Afghanistan than he is in protecting our own energy security. If we are not careful, we will be going from an energy exporter to an energy importer. Remember $5.00 a gallon gas. Gas is already up 70 cents a gallon.

Go Joe! Keep smiling, the best is yet to come.

Your $1,400 dollar stimulus check is a great distraction from all the tomfoolery in Washington.

Does anyone realize there is still one trillion left over from previous bills? I guess Congress has not had time to order the $35,000,000 worth of new furniture they had in the bill!

Barrone Knobbs, Granville

We pay so much and get so little

Editor:

I am a registered nurse at Saratoga Hospital on the cardiac floor. I regularly care for patients who are admitted because they haven’t been taking their medications due to high costs.