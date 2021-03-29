Letters to the editor

Union employees do critical work
Editor:
Your article on federal stimulus aid coming to Warren and Washington counties quotes local officials discussing ways the money might be put to use.
CSEA lobbied aggressively this past year for direct funding to be included in a stimulus package. Too often, federal money goes to states first and local governments get the crumbs. This direct aid is indeed a significant help to local governments and residents.
The impetus behind the federal plan is to offset economic losses from COVID-19, prioritize spending on local services and effort to retain workers and minimize job loss. We certainly agree with this goal.
These vital services are provided by local government employees in Warren and Washington counties who have been on the job since day one of this pandemic at great personal risk and sacrifice to themselves and their families.
While some praise the work that has been accomplished by these dedicated, hard-working public employees, I believe they deserve more. Every dollar spent helping your struggling employees is a dollar well spent and a dollar that helps build the community.
Ron Briggs, Latham
CSEA Capital Region President
Lake George needs protecting right now
Editor:
After decades of attempts, the issue of septic inspection for the entire periphery of Lake George re-emerges. This program should be funded and shouldered by homeowners; if your roof leaks, you fix it; for the sake of common safety we are required to have our cars inspected. Making sure septic is properly maintained so as not to defile everyone’s drinking and recreational water is a clear property owner responsibility; we should not reject regulation.
Some area residents and town leaders are requesting that the Lake George Park Commission, empowered by state law to oversee septic policy, protect the lake from septic impact. Others, concerned with private property rights, push back, rejecting regulation.
From the point of view of global climate crisis, this planet is at a tipping point; in 6.5 years the 1.5 degrees Celsius “safe” planetary warming threshold will be crossed if we continue without strong new laws. Many federal bills are currently being proposed to address this urgency.
There are too many people on Earth and too much self-serving interest and entitlement to maintain survivability and quality of life without strong legislation. Lake George, similarly, being highly developed, cannot afford to leave lake health up to personal or business discretion; separate municipal policies cannot solve issues that affect the whole lake.
Just as now, when the ticking carbon clock looms right at midnight and we should support transformative climate legislation, it is also the time sensitive hour for lakewide septic overview and regulation.
The November harmful algal bloom in Lake George was a warning and a wake up. As residents we must turn up the volume of our own voices so that our officials can hear us and pass strong lakewide septic protection.
Lisa Adamson, Queensbury
After the election, many complaints
Editor:
What? The Floyd case settled for $27 Million. Mr. Floyd should not have died for his sins. But, an upstanding citizen he was not. Has anyone looked up his history? Got out of Texas prison for robbery, drugs in his system at the time of arrest, charged for criminal trespass, gun possession and house invasion, sticking a gun in the stomach of a woman while looking for drugs.
Does anyone remember a year or so ago the story about the two police officers that were assassinated while sitting in their cruiser? One story, that’s it. Where are the marches for these law officers and citizens? No marches, no demonstrations? Where were the lawyers looking for justice and a fat check? Let’s see 30% of $27 million. Nice day’s pay or should I say, not bad for a few months of work. I guess assassinated police officers just are not worth the time.
Mr. Biden, the great unifier, seems to be more interested brokering a deal with the Taliban to protect a pipeline in Afghanistan than he is in protecting our own energy security. If we are not careful, we will be going from an energy exporter to an energy importer. Remember $5.00 a gallon gas. Gas is already up 70 cents a gallon.
Go Joe! Keep smiling, the best is yet to come.
Your $1,400 dollar stimulus check is a great distraction from all the tomfoolery in Washington.
Does anyone realize there is still one trillion left over from previous bills? I guess Congress has not had time to order the $35,000,000 worth of new furniture they had in the bill!
Barrone Knobbs, Granville
We pay so much and get so little
Editor:
I am a registered nurse at Saratoga Hospital on the cardiac floor. I regularly care for patients who are admitted because they haven’t been taking their medications due to high costs.
Take a diagnosis like atrial fibrillation, for example. The CDC lists Afib as the most common type of irregular heartbeat and estimates that 12.1 million people in the USA will be diagnosed with Afib by 2030, (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2020). All patients who are diagnosed with Afib, whether a provider can convert them back into a regular heart rhythm or not, will go home on a blood thinner such as Eliquis.
GoodRx lists the average 30-day supply of Eliquis as $565, (2021). That’s nearly $6,800 in one year for someone whose insurance does not cover the costs. This is assuming they do not have any other medications and is on top of the average cost of hospitalization for Afib of $20,000, (Hendrick, 2011). If this person did have health insurance, they could be expected to pay roughly $7,000 a year for coverage, hoping it covers all their needs (KFF, 2019).
Countries like the United Kingdom pay two tax rates, the national insurance tax (13.8%) and income tax (20%), (GOV.UK, 2020 & May 2020). These taxes together pay for services offered by the National Health Insurance. Using the UK system, and assuming a person makes $30,000 a year, they would pay roughly $10,000 in taxes but would have everything covered.
This begs the question — why do we pay so much only for so many to go without coverage? One of the ways we can begin to remedy this is to support The New York Health Act [A.5248a, S.3577a] to provide comprehensive health coverage to anyone who lives in New York.
Amanda Goodspeed, South Glens Falls
Put citizens first with federal cash
Editor:
It appears that due to your rigorous schedule and exhaustive work on the latest Rescue America bill, you have forgotten some basic lessons you were taught in school. Therefore, we have decided to, in the words of Michelle Obama, re-educate you in basic civics math and critical thinking.
You first lesson is in civics. Repeat after me 10 times: “Fairness and equality are American values,” “Fairness and equality are American values.” Very good. We will now proceed with a simple math exercise.
You recently passed a $1.9 trillion bill aimed at rescuing America and providing relief to American businesses and American citizens due to the pandemic. You also have $1 trillion available from a previous bill. Your assignment is to add those numbers and divide the sum by the number of American citizens, which is approximately 330,000,000. The correct answer should be $8,787.87. That is the amount of funding per citizen available to assist citizens and businesses during these difficult times.
Multiply that number by the number of citizens in your state to find out how much your state could receive if the available funds were divided equally among the states. As an example, the little state of Vermont would be eligible for 660,000 people times $8787.87 which equals $5,272,722,000.
As a critical thinking exercise, decide how Vermont could benefit by receiving that amount of money. Sending checks to low income citizens, beefing up an underfunded pension plan, updating antiquated computer systems and repairing failing infrastructure are some possibilities.
Perhaps, it is time for you to rethink the recently passed bill and really put the citizens and states ahead of political chicanery, pork barrel spending and political payback.
Keith D. Southworth, West Pawlet, Vermont
It’s time to stop saying ‘Trump’
Editor:
Well, here we are in March 2021 and the Post-Star newspaper and people like Al Scoonzarielli and Bernice Mennis are still criticizing Donald Trump — past president. When is this going to end?
The second impeachment trial was illegal and unethical, because the man was out of office. Ergo he couldn’t be tried by the Senate. A law school professor testified to that on Fox News. But we all know Fox News lies about everything.
The Keystone Pipeline made the country a net exporter of oil and gas. When it’s this way, we aren’t bound by the prices or stoppage of products from OPEC. They always raise the price of a barrel of oil to make billions of dollars for Middle East countries. These are not temporary jobs, they paid $50,000-$125,000 per year to Americans and Canadians.
No, the price of gas at the pumps isn’t just due to supply and demand. The price is very high in New York due to taxes to cover Gov. Cuomo’s projects. People who live here and work in Albany buy the same amount of gas summer and winter for work.
As for Brigid Martin, who looks so cute in her pink hat, she should read about the problems caused by illegal immigrants in our country. They just let in 109 immigrants into our country with no COVID test or quarantining.
Thank you Joe Biden — our stumbling president.
Like always, God bless America.
James Tomaski, Glens Falls
Thanks for pulling me out of the hole
Editor:
Have you ever gotten stuck in a parking lot? Probably, but has the pavement ever crumbled beneath your car? Probably not.
As I attempted to depart a Queensbury parking area on an unlucky Wednesday, my car sank down with a loud thud. Before I got out of the car to see what had happened, a man came running across the parking lot to alert me that the pavement had crumbled beneath my front tires and now I was stuck in a newly formed sinkhole.
His expertise was evident from his diagnosis of my problem and knowledge regarding how to safely remove the car. After unsuccessful attempts using track mats, he hitched my car to his and with a tug in reverse I was pulled out of the hole!
I thanked him profusely but he refused payment multiple times. This unsolicited kindness renewed my sense of community and optimism during this pandemic.
Thank you, Josh Warrington, for being a good Samaritan.
Julia Hall, Lake George
Clean Lake George benefits everyone
Editor:
It looks like the Lake George area is headed in the right direction, thanks to Fund for Lake George and the Lake George Association. Don’t forget Mayor Bob Blais, as he has had the betterment of Lake George in mind for a long, long time.
There is nothing better than clean, good water for all concerned humans and fish. I hate to say this, but a few of the fixes for Lake George are all electric boats and sailboats, along with making sure waste matter from those that live around Lake George does not go in the water. This is a big undertaking and it has to start now.
I said it before and I say it again — don’t wait for Lake George to die, as if you do, you will start to cry. Don’t let this happen as the queen of lakes would like to have a smile on its face and to say thank you. This is good for the lake, the fish and the people that live in this area. Enough said.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga
Mental health resources needed
Editor:
As a practicing psychiatric nurse in my local community hospital, I have witnessed the lack of walk-in services and mental health outpatient providers.
The lack of these resources is causing increased emergency room visits and delay in care for individuals in need of treatment. This lack of services has become a rapidly increasing problem since the coronavirus outbreak.
A recent large online study reported that 54% of the participants rated the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on their mental health as moderate to severe (Fegert, Vitiello, Plener and Clemens, 2020).
The effects of social distancing, canceled social events, travel bans, changes in work/school practices, and unemployment rates rising to 16.8% (three times the pre-pandemic rate), come with personal cost, including new onset or worsening mental health issues (Stanton, et.al., 2020).
With few resources available for outpatient treatment, people present to the already overloaded and stressed emergency room in search of care. These individuals who are already distressed often find themselves being held for several days in crisis units, awaiting inpatient bed availability, continuing the delay in services and treatment.
The passage of Federal Bill S.1334 in the U.S. Senate would provide federal grants/funding that would increase inpatient psychiatric beds, provide psychiatric emergency service units, provide tele-psychiatry or care over the phone or video, and evaluate the increased need for services in the community.