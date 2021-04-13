Letter to the Editor: Without his fans, Trump has nothing

Editor:

I’d like to suggest to Mr. Siebrecht if he and Mr. Tomaski didn’t write about ex-President Trump there would be little mention of him. Let American justice quietly do its thing. Despite the “excellent job” Trump did, I see no examples in the letter. Maybe I can help.

Trump signed a tax cut bill for billionaires and corporations. It passed Congress because he stayed out of the way and let Sen. McConnell and Rep. Ryan ram it through. His often promised “terrific health care plan” never materialized. But he did his best to kill ACA and rip the health insurance from over 20 million Americans.

He never got the wall built, because Mexico never sent the check. However, Steve Bannon did get a pardon for fleecing the flock, using the wall as a hook.

Every couple of weeks, he’d come out and say COVID was going away soon and tout some quack cures. That’s in addition to holding maskless rallies and politicizing the wearing of them. He led his followers to believe he’d won the election, leading to the January 6th Capitol attack. While that occurred, he did nothing for hours, except watch.

He has apparently convinced many Republicans that morality, decency and democracy no longer matter.