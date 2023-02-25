Yes, yes Miss Elise, we know where your loyalty lies. He’s as pure as a new baby, honest as Abe, truthful as George, the best since the invention of indoor plumbing, and his name was on all the banners as the hoodlums stormed the Capitol. Yes, he will make America great again. So stick to him like glue and he will make you great, too, and you will be known as the dynamic duo.