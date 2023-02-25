Yes, yes Miss Elise, we know where your loyalty lies. He’s as pure as a new baby, honest as Abe, truthful as George, the best since the invention of indoor plumbing, and his name was on all the banners as the hoodlums stormed the Capitol. Yes, he will make America great again. So stick to him like glue and he will make you great, too, and you will be known as the dynamic duo.
You have many fans, but I am not one of them, never was, and never will be. In my book he is the most disgraceful president ever, and I’ve lived through many.
I know what I think means nothing, but it’s still a free country, so far, so I will speak my mind.
God bless America, still the land of the free, and the home of the brave.
Tillie Merrill,
People are also reading…
Glens Falls