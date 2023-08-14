My Warrensburg critic makes basic mistakes in judgement then comes to false conclusions.

Presumption of innocence is for a jury to decide. That said, Trump is attempting to regain the Presidency of the United States. While we wait for the election, we must make our own judgement of his qualifications and suitability for the position based upon his history, actions and words, all of which are well documented. What might be the consequences of putting an unstable sociopathic narcissist back in office?

Freedom of speech is laughable defense.

A bank robber cannot say that telling the tellers to put the money in the bag is not part of the crime. Trump made detailed plans, enlisted confederates in his conspiracy, committed fraud to disenfranchise, caused fake electors to be created and inadvertently or not called for violence to interrupt and obstruct Congress while in session. This delayed the peaceful transfer of power. He threatened the VP to commit illegal acts. He failed to protect the Capitol and the Constitution.

Our critic may be in denial, but the facts and evidence laid out by the Jan. 6 Committee, the court indictments and testimony to which we have read — witnesses statements, many who were Republicans he selected, as well as 60+ court cases and hundreds of convicted felons who are in jail for their violent attack on Congress at his request are all facts to consider.

He wants us to turn a blind eye to this proven fraud, who has gone on record as planning to suspend the Constitution and deconstruct our federal professional government, things that have enabled us to become the greatest country on Earth. Does he think the Founders and Founding documents, our Constitution, and the Rule Of Law has nothing to do with our success?

Al Scoonzarielli,

Moreau