Letter to the editor: Mitch McConnell has broken America

Editor:
In response to George S. Armstrong’s Feb. 15 rebuttal to my earlier letter, I originally mentioned McConnell’s stonewalling Democratic proposals during the entirety of President Obama’s two terms. The most famous example was the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court bench which expired after 239 days. Mr. Armstrong says he is torn between the concept of bipartisan concepts of fair play, but is happy about far right judicial appointments.
Dana Milbank’s April 7, 2017 Washington Post column states that “By rights, McConnell’s tombstone should say that he presided over the end of the Senate. And I’d add a second line: "He broke America. He has been the epitome of unprincipled leadership, the triumph of tactics in service of short-term power.” Note that in 1994 McConnell told the Heritage Foundation that “I am a proud guardian of gridlock. I think gridlock is making a big comeback in the country.’” McConnell has proudly displayed tombstones of Democratic proposals.
Under McConnell’s tutelage, his senators took a no-compromise pledge in December, 2010 to block any action on virtually all Democratic-backed legislation related to tax cuts and government spending in order to fulfill McConnell’s plan to limit Obama to one term. Wikipedia has a webpage dedicated to the numbers of Obama judicial nominations that McConnell’s Senate obstructed. McConnell quickly worked to fill these posts with far-right, unvetted nominees after January, 2017.
Mr. Armstrong appears to believe that Democrats invented unlimited obstructionism. On the contrary, the inventor of obstructionism for its own sake and its champion practitioner has been Mitch McConnell.
Carol L. Clark, Warrensburg