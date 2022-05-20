Hi my name is Leo Moon, Leo for short. I am super sweet boy who gets along with other cats.... View on PetFinder
A Fort Edward man died late Wednesday afternoon when he rode his motorcycle onto the road and was hit by an oncoming car.
In a special meeting Tuesday night in Fort Edward, the Village Board passed a resolution that could bring disciplinary charges against police Sgt. Dean Watkins.
Warren County Department of Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said it will take two to three months until Bay Road in Queensbury is completely reopened.
A Queensbury woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Queensbury Union Free School District will dismiss students one hour early Monday due to a severe weather threat this afternoon.
Two Hadley residents are accused of not properly caring for a dog.
A South Glens Falls man has admitted to entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and pointing a handgun at her last year.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he walked into Stewart’s on Aviation Road without wearing any clothes.
Warren and Washington counties, along with Moreau and Wilton in Saratoga County, will be kept whole in a single congressional district under proposed new voting district maps that a court-appointed expert released on Monday.
A fire broke out at a residence on Route 22 in Putnam on Saturday evening, destroying two structures.
