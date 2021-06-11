Legislature OKs boat inspection law aimed at stopping spread of invasive species

PERU — In the heat of a sweltering, summer day, Nolan Rishe crouches low to the baking asphalt and peers underneath a trailer carrying crimson and white power boat.
The chance to escape the humidity in Lake Champlain’s still-chilly water has drawn a procession of boaters and kayakers to the Peru boat ramp. Even on a weekday, the parking lot south of Plattsburgh is more than half full.
But before anyone can drop a trailer in the water, they are stopped by Rishe.
The recent SUNY Potsdam graduate is working as a watershed steward, inspecting boats to see if they’re unwittingly carrying harmful plants or animals, know as invasive species, into Lake Champlain.
“We look a lot for zebra mussels, those are pretty bad in this lake,” Rishe explained.
“And a few different species of milfoil, Eurasian lead milfoil and variable leaf milfoil. It’s definitely not uncommon to see stuff.”
While inspecting the boat’s underside, Reish pays special attention to the space in between the hull and trailer pads.
“We’ll look right down here because a lot of the stuff gets pinched up between the boat and trailer.”
This site is part of a network of more than 30 boat inspection stations that ring the Adirondack Park. Each one has someone like Rishe, checking boats and other watercraft for contamination before they enter and as they exit the water.
The inspection sites are operated by non-profit groups like the Adirondack Watershed Institute in partnerships with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The checks are free and include access to a power washing station where a boat can be cleaned off, in the event any unwanted stowaways are found.
Meg Modely with the Vermont-based Lake Champlain Basin Initiative, says inspections like these are the cheapest and most effective way to prevent the spread of invasives.
“We like to say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of chore,” she noted.
“Once these organisms get established in a body like Lake Champlain, they’re nearly impossible to manage. We just need to contain them and prevent their spread to inland waters.”
When a non-native species is introduced to a new environment, there often are not any natural predators to control it. That can mean runaway population growth and a destabilized ecosystem.
Modely says boats coming into Lake Champlain from elsewhere are the main source of the problem.
“Our primary concerns are mainly movement through the canal-ways and overland on boats and s,” she said in an interview.
Despite that risk, the New York law that required boat owners to clean and inspect their vessels before launching, expired at the start of June.
That poses a problem not just for Lake Champlain, but the many smaller lakes and ponds scattered across the Adirondack Park.
“We see thousands of boats coming into the Adirondacks every year with contamination on them,” said John Sheehan, Communications Director for the Adirondack Council.
He lamented that every year more Adirondack lakes are exposed to non-native organisms, which take hold and alter the landscape.
Their presence takes an environmental toll but also carries economic consequences for a region heavily reliant on tourism.
“The Asian clams and zebra mussels leave behind really sharp shells,” Sheehan explained.
“You from having a nice sand beach to a place where you have to wear shoes to go swimming. That can make a big difference in the recreational attraction of the lake.”
The good news is that 75% of Adirondack lakes are still in pristine condition according to the Adirondack Watershed Institute.
Sheehan noted that where boat inspections have been made mandatory, the introduction of new invasives drops to a negligible level.
So the Adirondack Council has been pushing not just for the boat inspection law to be renewed, but for protections to be made permanent.
In a last minute flurry of activity, lawmakers in Albany have granted their wish in the closing days of the 2021 legislative session.
Supporters like Assemblyman Matt Simpson of Brant Lake applauded the move.
“The science has proven out, we need to act,” he said.
The weekend before the deal was reached, Simpson tweeted support the deal from a canoe in Brant Lake.
In an interview, he described the newly passed bill as a much stronger law.
“It’s gonna reinforce the need to have your boat inspected, clean, drained, and dry,” Simpson said.
He added that state conservation officers will have more clear authority to enforce the rules and to set up additional inspection stations as far as 10 miles outside the Adirondack Park boundary.
That means watershed stewards like Nolan Rishe will become a long-term part of Adirondack waters.
On a recent weekend, the Peru station inspected 48 boats on a single Sunday.
Each one of them has the potential to spread unwanted pests to untouched waters across the Adirondacks.