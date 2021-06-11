Legislature OKs boat inspection law aimed at stopping spread of invasive species

The inspection sites are operated by non-profit groups like the Adirondack Watershed Institute in partnerships with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The checks are free and include access to a power washing station where a boat can be cleaned off, in the event any unwanted stowaways are found.

Meg Modely with the Vermont-based Lake Champlain Basin Initiative, says inspections like these are the cheapest and most effective way to prevent the spread of invasives.

“We like to say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of chore,” she noted.

“Once these organisms get established in a body like Lake Champlain, they’re nearly impossible to manage. We just need to contain them and prevent their spread to inland waters.”

When a non-native species is introduced to a new environment, there often are not any natural predators to control it. That can mean runaway population growth and a destabilized ecosystem.

Modely says boats coming into Lake Champlain from elsewhere are the main source of the problem.

“Our primary concerns are mainly movement through the canal-ways and overland on boats and s,” she said in an interview.