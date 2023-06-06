Legislation that would merge Greater Glens Falls Transit into the Capital District Transportation Authority has passed both houses of the state Legislature.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said in a statement that her version of the bill was passed on May 31 and companion legislation in the Senate passed on Monday.

“This merger is a game changer for transit users in Warren County and the greater Capital Region,” said Woerner. “I sponsored this bill to provide more support for our existing network with the excellent team at the CDTA and a promising future by connecting to the larger transit network. I hope this will be the first of many exciting changes for current GGFT riders and extend my deepest gratitude to GGFT for 40 years of exemplary service.”

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted on May 11 to become the sixth county to join CDTA’s transit network. As GGFT is dissolved, the CDTA will work to transition employees and assets, including equipment, property and other administrative items currently with GGFT to the CDTA. Though the changes will not be immediate, becoming part of the CDTA will supply Warren County residents and employers with access to the authority’s large array of mobility services and future expansions.

Woerner added that combining the resources of these organizations will encourage innovative opportunities, economic development and stronger connections between Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, Lake George and the greater Capital Region. The Senate version of the bill, S.6876, was carried by Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.