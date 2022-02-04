Lawmakers zoom in on youth crime at budget session

ALBANY — Sounding off at a state budget hearing, several lawmakers said the New York law that raised the age of criminal responsibility to 18 has been implemented with inadequate access to secure housing for offenders and may be a factor in the spread of gang violence.

The Raise the Age law was intended to keep young lawbreakers out of adult courts and prisons and provide them with programming so they won't end up being mired in lives of crime.

Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, said there are indications from law enforcement officials that criminals have been enlisting 16- and 17-year-old juveniles in their schemes because the youths face minimal legal consequences.

O'Mara told state Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Sheila Poole the state needs a network of regional detention centers so families can stay in contact with youths held in the facilities.

The working conditions at a Rochester-area youth facility run by Monroe County became the focus of concerns raised by Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia.

Byrnes said that last year, staffers at the secure detention center were "repeatedly being assaulted and sent to the hospital." At one point, Byrnes said, the facility held 11 "very violent" young offenders who had been involved in homicides.

When a female sheriff's deputy tried to quell a disturbance, the assemblywoman said, "she was literally picked up by a guy who was much bigger than her and body-slammed."

Byrnes said she was disappointed that the Office of Children and Family Services barred sheriff's deputies from entering the facility with pepper spray and police batons when they responded to a disturbance.

"Don't you think that when we start putting 20- and 21-year old gang members who are accused of murder in with legitimate children that are 16 or 17 or 18 years old, accused of far lesser crimes, that this is a recipe for disaster?" asked Byrnes, a lawyer.

Poole, explaining the detention facility in Monroe County is run by local officials there, said the combination of workforce attrition driven by the pandemic and escalating gun violence led to "a perfect storm in Monroe County."

Byrnes interjected, noting she met directly with union representatives for the facility workers.

"They were not quitting at that point in the summer due to COVID," Byrnes said. "People were quitting because they were getting hurt."

Concerns about the conditions there were also registered by Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford, D-Monroe County. "It's causing issues there not just for the employees there but for the detainees," Lunsford said.

Decrying the "fundamental inadequacy" of the facility, she added: "I've had children who got transferred to the Monroe County Jail for a period of time say they don't want to return to the children's detention center."

Poole said her agency is striving to "move forward very quickly" to deal with the shortcomings at the Monroe County facility and address other capital projects in other regions of the state. She said she expects the situation in the Rochester area to be addressed "in record time."

Poole also advised lawmakers it would be a mistake to connect rising gun crimes to the Raise the Age law, noting the crime surge has taken place against the backdrop of the pandemic.

"We're seeing kids stay in detention for much longer periods of time than they were ever intended for," the commissioner said. "That's creating an issue on occasion, where there's not access to specialized secure detention beds. Those are all real issues, for sure, that we are working our way through."

Meanwhile, more supervisors and managers are being hired for the Monroe County facility and the overall situation there is on its way to becoming "much better," Poole said.

According to OCFS, the agency houses a total of 296 youths in nine residential facilities, up from 264 one year ago.

Of that population, 90 individuals — 89 boys and one girl — would now be incarcerated at an adult prison if the Raise the Age law had not been enacted, the agency said in response to queries from CNHI.

A total of 16 youths were moved from state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision juvenile facilities in July 2020 into OCFS facilities. Six of them continue to reside in secure facilities, while the others have either been released to parole supervision or returned to the state prison system because they turned 21 years old, according to the agency.

