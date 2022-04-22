 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latham woman charged with DWI after Cambridge crash

CAMBRIDGE — State police on Wednesday arrested a Latham woman on a driving while intoxicated charge after a crash.

Troopers responded to Content Farm Road in Cambridge at about 7:43 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The trooper on scene located a vehicle off the roadway and into a stone wall, according to a news release.

While interviewing the driver, 26-year-old Erica Leskowsky, the trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

At the police station, police said she provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.19%, which is more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Leskowsky was charged with misdemeanor aggravated DWI. She is due in Jackson Town Court on May 10.

