Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Baltimore is 6-1 against the spread its last 7 games. The Ravens are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 games as the betting favorite. New York is 7-16-1 against the spread its last 24 road games as an underdog. Take Baltimore -15 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
BALTIMORE;15 (45);NY Jets
Sunday
Tampa Bay;3 1/2 (47.5);DETROIT
Philadelphia;4 1/2 (40);WASHINGTON
GREEN BAY;4 (40.5);Chicago
New England;9 1/2 (40.5);CINCINNATI
TENNESSEE;3 (50);Houston
Seattle;6 (48);CAROLINA
KANSAS CITY;9 (46);Denver
NY GIANTS;3 1/2 (46.5);Miami
PITTSBURGH;2 1/2 (36.5);Buffalo
OAKLAND;6 1/2 (45.5);Jacksonville
Cleveland;2 1/2 (48);ARIZONA
SAN FRANCISCO;11 (47);Atlanta
LA Rams;1 (49);DALLAS
Minnesota;2 1/2 (45);LA CHARGERS
Monday
NEW ORLEANS;8 1/2 (46);Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Saturday
Navy;11 (40);Army
NBA
Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog
BOSTON;1 1/2 (210);Philadelphia
SAN ANTONIO;6 1/2 (219.5);Cleveland
Dallas;5 (220.5);DETROIT
DENVER;6 (224.5);Portland
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
WEST VIRGINIA;15 1/2;Austin Peay
IOWA ST;4;Iowa
Northern Iowa;5;GRAND CANYON
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (6);NY Islanders
TAMPA BAY;Even-1/2 (6.5);Boston
PITTSBURGH;1/2-1 (6);Columbus
Nashville;Even-1/2 (6);BUFFALO
Winnipeg;1/2-1 (6);DETROIT
MINNESOTA;Even-1/2 (6);Edmonton
ST. LOUIS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Vegas
ARIZONA;Even-1/2 (5.5);Chicago
CALGARY;Even-1/2 (6.5);Toronto
Carolina;Even-1/2 (6);VANCOUVER
ANAHEIM;Even-1/2 (5.5);Los Angeles
SAN JOSE;Even-1/2 (6.5);NY Rangers
Home Team in CAPS