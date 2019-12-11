Latest Line
Latest Line

By J. McCarthy

Baltimore is 6-1 against the spread its last 7 games. The Ravens are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 games as the betting favorite. New York is 7-16-1 against the spread its last 24 road games as an underdog. Take Baltimore -15 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

BALTIMORE;15 (45);NY Jets

Sunday

Tampa Bay;3 1/2 (47.5);DETROIT

Philadelphia;4 1/2 (40);WASHINGTON

GREEN BAY;4 (40.5);Chicago

New England;9 1/2 (40.5);CINCINNATI

TENNESSEE;3 (50);Houston

Seattle;6 (48);CAROLINA

KANSAS CITY;9 (46);Denver

NY GIANTS;3 1/2 (46.5);Miami

PITTSBURGH;2 1/2 (36.5);Buffalo

OAKLAND;6 1/2 (45.5);Jacksonville

Cleveland;2 1/2 (48);ARIZONA

SAN FRANCISCO;11 (47);Atlanta

LA Rams;1 (49);DALLAS

Minnesota;2 1/2 (45);LA CHARGERS

Monday

NEW ORLEANS;8 1/2 (46);Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Saturday

Navy;11 (40);Army

NBA

Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog

BOSTON;1 1/2 (210);Philadelphia

SAN ANTONIO;6 1/2 (219.5);Cleveland

Dallas;5 (220.5);DETROIT

DENVER;6 (224.5);Portland

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

WEST VIRGINIA;15 1/2;Austin Peay

IOWA ST;4;Iowa

Northern Iowa;5;GRAND CANYON

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (6);NY Islanders

TAMPA BAY;Even-1/2 (6.5);Boston

PITTSBURGH;1/2-1 (6);Columbus

Nashville;Even-1/2 (6);BUFFALO

Winnipeg;1/2-1 (6);DETROIT

MINNESOTA;Even-1/2 (6);Edmonton

ST. LOUIS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Vegas

ARIZONA;Even-1/2 (5.5);Chicago

CALGARY;Even-1/2 (6.5);Toronto

Carolina;Even-1/2 (6);VANCOUVER

ANAHEIM;Even-1/2 (5.5);Los Angeles

SAN JOSE;Even-1/2 (6.5);NY Rangers

Home Team in CAPS

