By J. McCarthy
Tampa Bay is 2-6 its last 8 playoff games. The Rays are 1-4 their last 5 road games versus a left-handed starter. Oakland is 13-3 its last 16 home games versus a team with a winning record. The Athletics are 8-2 in Sean Manaea's last 10 home starts. Take Oakland over Tampa Bay for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
SEATTLE;1 1/2 (49);LA Rams
Sunday
Baltimore;3 1/2 (44.5);PITTSBURGH
z-Chicago;4 1/2 (40.5);Oakland
CINCINNATI;3 1/2 (47.5);Arizona
CAROLINA;3 1/2 (41);Jacksonville
Minnesota;5 1/2 (44.5);NY GIANTS
New England;15 1/2 (43.5);WASHINGTON
PHILADELPHIA;13 1/2 (43.5);NY Jets
NEW ORLEANS;3 1/2 (47);Tampa Bay
HOUSTON;5 (48.5);Atlanta
TENNESSEE;3 (38.5);Buffalo
LA CHARGERS;6 1/2 (44.5);Denver
DALLAS;3 1/2 (46);Green Bay
KANSAS CITY;10 1/2 (56.5);Indianapolis
Monday
SAN FRANCISCO;3 1/2 (46.5);Cleveland
z-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.
Bye Week: Detroit, Miami.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
Georgia Southern;10 (45.5);SOUTH ALABAMA
Temple;11 1/2 (48.5);EAST CAROLINA
Friday
Central Florida;4 1/2 (60.5);CINCINNATI
SAN JOSE ST;6 1/2 (63.5);New Mexico
Saturday
South Florida;10 1/2 (52);CONNECTICUT
LOUISVILLE;6 1/2 (60);Boston College
North Carolina;10 1/2 (48.5);GEORGIA TECH
Texas;11 (59.5);WEST VIRGINIA
PENN ST;27 1/2 (55.5);Purdue
NORTHERN ILLINOIS;4 (55);Ball St
Tulane;3 (45);ARMY
DUKE;4 (49);Pittsburgh
KANSAS ST;2 (51.5);Baylor
Maryland;13 1/2 (54.5);RUTGERS
Oklahoma St;10 (63.5);TEXAS TECH
WISCONSIN;37 (57.5);Kent St
Eastern Michigan;6 1/2 (53);CENTRAL MICHIGAN
MIAMI-FLORIDA;13 1/2 (47);Virginia Tech
MISSOURI;24 (66.5);Troy
Liberty;6 (60.5);NEW MEXICO ST
COLORADO;4 1/2 (64);Arizona
San Diego St;7 1/2 (51.5);COLORADO ST
UCLA;5 1/2 (67);Oregon St
OREGON;18 (46);California
Washington;16 1/2 (52);STANFORD
SMU;13 (63);Tulsa
MICHIGAN;3 1/2 (47);Iowa
MINNESOTA;14 (59.5);Illinois
ALA-BIRMINGHAM;9 (43.5);Rice
NEBRASKA;7 1/2 (49.5);Northwestern
Georgia;25 (53);TENNESSEE
Air Force;3 (44.5);NAVY
TOLEDO;1 1/2 (68);Western Michigan
Oklahoma;34 1/2 (66.5);KANSAS
Ohio;3 1/2 (54.5);BUFFALO
IOWA ST;3 1/2 (45);Tcu
MISSISSIPPI;7 (61);Vanderbilt
Marshall;3 1/2 (56);MIDDLE TENN ST
NOTRE DAME;45 1/2 (60);Bowling Green
Arkansas St;7 1/2 (71.5);GEORGIA ST
Western Kentucky;3 1/2 (45);OLD DOMINION
Auburn;3 (47);FLORIDA
FLORIDA INTL;26 1/2 (67);Massachusetts
Memphis;14 1/2 (64);UL-MONROE
OHIO ST;20 (49);Michigan St
LSU;28 (72.5);Utah St
UTEP;1 1/2 (45.5);Utsa
Boise St;23 (55);UNLV
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
HAMILTON;6 (46.5);Edmonton
Saturday
Calgary;2 1/2 (51);MONTREAL
SASKATCHEWAN;6 (47);Winnipeg
B.C. LIONS;9 (51);Toronto
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
American League Wild Card
OAKLAND;5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5);Tampa Bay
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
TORONTO;1 1/2-2 (6.5);Ottawa
ST. LOUIS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Washington
EDMONTON;Even-1/2 (5.5);Vancouver
VEGAS;1/2-1 (6);San Jose
Home Team in CAPS
