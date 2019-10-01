By J. McCarthy

Tampa Bay is 2-6 its last 8 playoff games. The Rays are 1-4 their last 5 road games versus a left-handed starter. Oakland is 13-3 its last 16 home games versus a team with a winning record. The Athletics are 8-2 in Sean Manaea's last 10 home starts. Take Oakland over Tampa Bay for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

SEATTLE;1 1/2 (49);LA Rams

Sunday

Baltimore;3 1/2 (44.5);PITTSBURGH

z-Chicago;4 1/2 (40.5);Oakland

CINCINNATI;3 1/2 (47.5);Arizona

CAROLINA;3 1/2 (41);Jacksonville

Minnesota;5 1/2 (44.5);NY GIANTS

New England;15 1/2 (43.5);WASHINGTON

PHILADELPHIA;13 1/2 (43.5);NY Jets

NEW ORLEANS;3 1/2 (47);Tampa Bay

HOUSTON;5 (48.5);Atlanta

TENNESSEE;3 (38.5);Buffalo

LA CHARGERS;6 1/2 (44.5);Denver

DALLAS;3 1/2 (46);Green Bay

KANSAS CITY;10 1/2 (56.5);Indianapolis

Monday

SAN FRANCISCO;3 1/2 (46.5);Cleveland

z-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.

Bye Week: Detroit, Miami.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

Georgia Southern;10 (45.5);SOUTH ALABAMA

Temple;11 1/2 (48.5);EAST CAROLINA

Friday

Central Florida;4 1/2 (60.5);CINCINNATI

SAN JOSE ST;6 1/2 (63.5);New Mexico

Saturday

South Florida;10 1/2 (52);CONNECTICUT

LOUISVILLE;6 1/2 (60);Boston College

North Carolina;10 1/2 (48.5);GEORGIA TECH

Texas;11 (59.5);WEST VIRGINIA

PENN ST;27 1/2 (55.5);Purdue

NORTHERN ILLINOIS;4 (55);Ball St

Tulane;3 (45);ARMY

DUKE;4 (49);Pittsburgh

KANSAS ST;2 (51.5);Baylor

Maryland;13 1/2 (54.5);RUTGERS

Oklahoma St;10 (63.5);TEXAS TECH

WISCONSIN;37 (57.5);Kent St

Eastern Michigan;6 1/2 (53);CENTRAL MICHIGAN

MIAMI-FLORIDA;13 1/2 (47);Virginia Tech

MISSOURI;24 (66.5);Troy

Liberty;6 (60.5);NEW MEXICO ST

COLORADO;4 1/2 (64);Arizona

San Diego St;7 1/2 (51.5);COLORADO ST

UCLA;5 1/2 (67);Oregon St

OREGON;18 (46);California

Washington;16 1/2 (52);STANFORD

SMU;13 (63);Tulsa

MICHIGAN;3 1/2 (47);Iowa

MINNESOTA;14 (59.5);Illinois

ALA-BIRMINGHAM;9 (43.5);Rice

NEBRASKA;7 1/2 (49.5);Northwestern

Georgia;25 (53);TENNESSEE

Air Force;3 (44.5);NAVY

TOLEDO;1 1/2 (68);Western Michigan

Oklahoma;34 1/2 (66.5);KANSAS

Ohio;3 1/2 (54.5);BUFFALO

IOWA ST;3 1/2 (45);Tcu

MISSISSIPPI;7 (61);Vanderbilt

Marshall;3 1/2 (56);MIDDLE TENN ST

NOTRE DAME;45 1/2 (60);Bowling Green

Arkansas St;7 1/2 (71.5);GEORGIA ST

Western Kentucky;3 1/2 (45);OLD DOMINION

Auburn;3 (47);FLORIDA

FLORIDA INTL;26 1/2 (67);Massachusetts

Memphis;14 1/2 (64);UL-MONROE

OHIO ST;20 (49);Michigan St

LSU;28 (72.5);Utah St

UTEP;1 1/2 (45.5);Utsa

Boise St;23 (55);UNLV

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

HAMILTON;6 (46.5);Edmonton

Saturday

Calgary;2 1/2 (51);MONTREAL

SASKATCHEWAN;6 (47);Winnipeg

B.C. LIONS;9 (51);Toronto

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

American League Wild Card

OAKLAND;5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5);Tampa Bay

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

TORONTO;1 1/2-2 (6.5);Ottawa

ST. LOUIS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Washington

EDMONTON;Even-1/2 (5.5);Vancouver

VEGAS;1/2-1 (6);San Jose

Home Team in CAPS

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments