By J. McCarthy
Milwaukee is 4-0 its last 4 home games versus a right-handed starter. The Brewers are 36-16 their last 53 home games versus a team with a winning road record. Arizona is 0-4 in Merrill Kelly’s last 4 starts with 4 days of rest. The Diamondbacks are 0-5 their last 5 road games in this series. Take Milwaukee over Arizona for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Preseason Week Three
Cleveland;3 (42.5);TAMPA BAY
Buffalo;2 (42);DETROIT
Saturday, Aug 24
MINNESOTA;6½ (43);Arizona
INDIANAPOLIS;2½ (37.5);Chicago
DALLAS;Pick’em (40);Houston
New Orleans;3 (42.5);NY JETS
KANSAS CITY;3½ (45);San Francisco
LA RAMS;1½ (35.5);Denver
Seattle;3 (40.5);LA CHARGERS
Sunday, Aug 25
TENNESSEE;2½ (40.5);Pittsburgh
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Saturday, Aug 24
y-Florida;7 (47);Miami-Florida
Arizona;11 (74);HAWAII
y-at Camping World Stadium-Orlando, Fla.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 11
EDMONTON;6½ (46);Winnipeg
Saturday, Aug 24
SASKATCHEWAN;10 (49);Ottawa
Hamilton;3½ (48);B.C. LIONS
Sunday, Aug 25
Montreal;6 (54.5);TORONTO
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CHICAGO CUBS;EVEN-6 (9.5);Washington
PITTSBURGH Pick’em (9) Cincinnati
Philadelphia;7½-8½ (9);MIAMI
NY METS;7½-8½ (7.5);Atlanta
MILWAUKEE;6-7 (10);Arizona
ST. LOUIS;10-11 (8.5);Colorado
American League
Tampa Bay;10-11 (10);BALTIMORE
CLEVELAND;8-9 (9);Kansas City
MINNESOTA;9-10 (8.5);Detroit
Texas;6-7 (9);CHI WHITE SOX
HOUSTON;13-15 (9.5);LA Angels
Toronto;EVEN-6 (9.5);SEATTLE
Interleague
LA DODGERS;6½-7½ (8.5);NY Yankees
Boston;EVEN-6 (8.5);SAN DIEGO
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
NEW YORK;2 (159.5);Atlanta
CONNECTICUT;3½ (157.5);Las Vegas
Washington;5½ (163);CHICAGO
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
