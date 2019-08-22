By J. McCarthy

Milwaukee is 4-0 its last 4 home games versus a right-handed starter. The Brewers are 36-16 their last 53 home games versus a team with a winning road record. Arizona is 0-4 in Merrill Kelly’s last 4 starts with 4 days of rest. The Diamondbacks are 0-5 their last 5 road games in this series. Take Milwaukee over Arizona for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Preseason Week Three

Cleveland;3 (42.5);TAMPA BAY

Buffalo;2 (42);DETROIT

Saturday, Aug 24

MINNESOTA;6½ (43);Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS;2½ (37.5);Chicago

DALLAS;Pick’em (40);Houston

New Orleans;3 (42.5);NY JETS

KANSAS CITY;3½ (45);San Francisco

LA RAMS;1½ (35.5);Denver

Seattle;3 (40.5);LA CHARGERS

Sunday, Aug 25

TENNESSEE;2½ (40.5);Pittsburgh

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Saturday, Aug 24

y-Florida;7 (47);Miami-Florida

Arizona;11 (74);HAWAII

y-at Camping World Stadium-Orlando, Fla.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 11

EDMONTON;6½ (46);Winnipeg

Saturday, Aug 24

SASKATCHEWAN;10 (49);Ottawa

Hamilton;3½ (48);B.C. LIONS

Sunday, Aug 25

Montreal;6 (54.5);TORONTO

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CHICAGO CUBS;EVEN-6 (9.5);Washington

PITTSBURGH Pick’em (9) Cincinnati

Philadelphia;7½-8½ (9);MIAMI

NY METS;7½-8½ (7.5);Atlanta

MILWAUKEE;6-7 (10);Arizona

ST. LOUIS;10-11 (8.5);Colorado

American League

Tampa Bay;10-11 (10);BALTIMORE

CLEVELAND;8-9 (9);Kansas City

MINNESOTA;9-10 (8.5);Detroit

Texas;6-7 (9);CHI WHITE SOX

HOUSTON;13-15 (9.5);LA Angels

Toronto;EVEN-6 (9.5);SEATTLE

Interleague

LA DODGERS;6½-7½ (8.5);NY Yankees

Boston;EVEN-6 (8.5);SAN DIEGO

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

NEW YORK;2 (159.5);Atlanta

CONNECTICUT;3½ (157.5);Las Vegas

Washington;5½ (163);CHICAGO

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

